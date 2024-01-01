We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
VR94070NCAQ
首創自動跟隨/集塵壓縮技術的圓筒式無線吸塵器
所有規格
基本規格
-
顏色
質感銀
-
尺寸 (寬 x 深 x 高) (公分)
30 x 44 x 31.6
-
全機重量 (公斤)
7.9
-
馬達
智慧變頻馬達 (BLDC)
-
電池
鋰電池
-
充電時間 (小時)
4.5
-
運作時間 (分鐘)
17 (強勁模式) / 40 (正常模式)
-
無線
Yes
-
集塵盒容量 (L)
1.2 x 3
-
HEPA 濾網
HEPA 14
-
地毯集塵率
81.8%
-
英國過敏協會認證
Yes
其他功能
-
自動跟隨技術
Yes
-
集塵壓縮技術
Yes
保固
-
馬達
10年
-
全機
2年
使用者評論
