WD-90MGA
DD直驅變頻滾筒洗衣機 白 / 9公斤洗衣容量
所有規格
COMMON SPEC
洗衣機類型
一般滾筒式
容量
洗衣容量(公斤)
9
一般功能
色彩
白
電壓(V)
110
頻率(Hz)
60
可變轉速(PPM)
Yes
筒槽材質
一體成型不銹鋼抗菌洗衣內槽 (筒槽+底盤)
顯示器
顯示器類型
LED
時間延遲(小時)
Yes
門鎖指示
Yes
運轉時間指示燈
Yes
錯誤訊息指示/警示
Yes
特殊功能
馬達類型
直驅變頻(DD)
Smart觸控面板
Yes
智慧洗衣系統
Yes
雙重噴射洗淨系統
Yes
洗清噴射水流
Yes
偏載自動偵測
Yes
洗衣行程
強力洗60
Yes
快洗30
Yes
清洗+脫水
Yes
經濟節能洗
Yes
羊毛
Yes
棉麻織物
Yes
人造纖維
Yes
嬰兒衣物
Yes
運動衣物
Yes
其他排程
兒童安全鎖
Yes
尺寸(寬 X 高 X 深)
機體(公釐)
600 x 850 x 550
