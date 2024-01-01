Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
DD直驅變頻滾筒洗衣機 白 / 9公斤洗衣容量

規格

評論

支援

DD直驅變頻滾筒洗衣機 白 / 9公斤洗衣容量

WD-90MGA

DD直驅變頻滾筒洗衣機 白 / 9公斤洗衣容量

(0)
列印

所有規格

COMMON SPEC

  • 洗衣機類型

    一般滾筒式

容量

  • 洗衣容量(公斤)

    9

一般功能

  • 色彩

  • 電壓(V)

    110

  • 頻率(Hz)

    60

  • 可變轉速(PPM)

    Yes

  • 筒槽材質

    一體成型不銹鋼抗菌洗衣內槽 (筒槽+底盤)

顯示器

  • 顯示器類型

    LED

  • 時間延遲(小時)

    Yes

  • 門鎖指示

    Yes

  • 運轉時間指示燈

    Yes

  • 錯誤訊息指示/警示

    Yes

特殊功能

  • 馬達類型

    直驅變頻(DD)

  • Smart觸控面板

    Yes

  • 智慧洗衣系統

    Yes

  • 雙重噴射洗淨系統

    Yes

  • 洗清噴射水流

    Yes

  • 偏載自動偵測

    Yes

洗衣行程

  • 強力洗60

    Yes

  • 快洗30

    Yes

  • 清洗+脫水

    Yes

  • 經濟節能洗

    Yes

  • 羊毛

    Yes

  • 棉麻織物

    Yes

  • 人造纖維

    Yes

  • 嬰兒衣物

    Yes

  • 運動衣物

    Yes

其他排程

  • 兒童安全鎖

    Yes

尺寸(寬 X 高 X 深)

  • 機體(公釐)

    600 x 850 x 550

使用者評論

