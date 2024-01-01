We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
WT-SD126HWG
6MOTION DD直立式變頻洗衣機 水漾白 / 12公斤洗衣容量
(0)
所有規格
COMMON SPEC
-
洗衣機類型
6 motion直立式
容量
-
洗衣容量(公斤)
12
一般功能
-
色彩
水漾白
-
電壓(V)
110
-
頻率(Hz)
60
-
可變轉速(PPM)
Yes
-
筒槽材質
一體成型不銹鋼抗菌洗衣內槽 (筒槽+底盤)
顯示器
-
顯示器類型
LED
-
時間延遲(小時)
Yes
特殊功能
-
馬達類型
直驅變頻(DD)
-
緩降式上蓋
Yes
-
Smart觸控面板
Yes
-
Smart自我診斷
Yes
-
洗清噴射水流
Yes
-
加熱衛生洗
Yes
-
蒸氣洗衣行程
Yes
-
門框
全景式無邊框設計
洗衣行程
-
標準
Yes
-
快洗
Yes
-
強力標準
Yes
-
柔洗
Yes
-
經濟節能洗
Yes
-
記憶行程
Yes
-
智慧洗清
Yes
-
過敏防護
Yes
-
大型衣物
Yes
-
運動衣物
Yes
-
筒槽殺菌
Yes
其他功能
-
兒童安全鎖
Yes
-
蒸氣洗衣
Yes
尺寸
-
機體 (寬 x 高 x 深)
540 x 935 x 540mm
使用者評論
為你推薦
類似產品