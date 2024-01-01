Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG Steam™蒸氣洗完整呵護全家人的衣物

Global_Steam_2018_02_AllergyCare_D_V5

99.9% 抗敏呵護

去除看不見的過敏原

LG Steam TM蒸氣洗可去除99.9%的家中灰塵、塵蟎、過敏原，更能透過蒸氣達到柔軟與防皺除臭的效果

Global_Steam_2018_04_BabySteamCare_D

嬰兒衣物蒸汽護理

深層清潔嬰兒衣服

洗完寶寶的衣服後，高溫蒸氣能有效去除衣物清洗前後的任何污漬或污垢，避免殘留污垢及洗劑。

Global_Steam_2018_05_SteamRefresh_D

TrueSteam™ Refresh除臭防皺(限指定型號)

20分鐘內快速減少皺紋和臭味

TrueSteam™ Refresh除臭防皺技術，對衣物進行更深層的清潔，僅需20分鐘即可消除衣服上的皺紋和異味。

Global_Steam_2018_06_SteamSoftener_D

Steam Softener™蒸氣柔軟(限指定型號)

天然水蒸氣讓衣物更蓬鬆

TrueSteam™蒸氣洗衣技術使用純水蒸氣
代替化學衣物柔軟精來軟化衣物，避免因化學物質殘留引起皮膚過敏，且能讓衣物更蓬鬆。

*圖片讓人更能容易了解產品優點，產品特色依實際產品而準。
*蒸氣功能隨機型而異。購買前請參閱機型細節。

TWINWASH™ 雙能洗洗衣機

1-WD-S12GV-TWINWASH_260

WD-S12GV TWINWASH

WD-S105DW-TWINWash-260x260_V2

WD-S105DW TWINWash

2-WD-TWS12GW_260

WD-S12GW TWINWASH

7-F2721HTTV-TWINWash_260

F2721HTTV TWINWash

3-WD-S19TVC-TWINWash_260

WD-S19TVC TWINWash

5-WD-S18VCD-TWINWash_260

WD-S18VCD TWINWash

6-WD-S16VBD-TWINWash_260

WD-S16VBD TWINWash

4-WD-S18VBW-TWINWash_260

WD-S18VBW TWINWash

6 MOTION變頻滾筒洗衣機

2-WD-S12GV_260

WD-S12GV

1-WD-S12GW_260

WD-S12GW

F2721HTTV_260

F2721HTTV

3-WD-S19TVC_260

WD-S19TVC

WD-S105DW_260

WD-S105DW

8-WD-S16VBD_260

WD-S18VCD

8-WD-S16VBD_260

WD-S16VBD

7-WD-S18VCD_260

WD-S18VBW