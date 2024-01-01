We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
99.9% 抗敏呵護
去除看不見的過敏原
LG Steam TM蒸氣洗可去除99.9%的家中灰塵、塵蟎、過敏原，更能透過蒸氣達到柔軟與防皺除臭的效果