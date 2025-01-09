1910s: Mass Production of Domestic Fridges

The first air-cooled refrigeration unit for home use was invented in 1913, featuring a refrigeration unit on top of an icebox. By 1918, mass production of domestic refrigerators began, making them more accessible to the general public. This marked the beginning of the widespread use of refrigerators in homes, an important moment in the fridge timeline.

1920s: The Invention of New Refrigerants

In 1927, General Electric (GE) introduced the first affordable hermetically sealed refrigeration system, revolutionising the market. Early refrigerators used toxic gases as refrigerants, which caused several fatal accidents due to gas leaks. In 1928, Thomas Midgley, Jr., and Charles Kettering developed Freon, a safer refrigerant that replaced the toxic gases by 1929. This significant advancement made refrigerators safer and more reliable, marking another key point in refrigerator history.

1930s: Radical Changes to Refrigerators

During the 1930s, manufacturers began replacing sulphur dioxide with Freon 12 as the refrigerant. This decade also saw the introduction of isolated freezer compartments for ice cubes, providing a new level of convenience for consumers.

1940s: Introducing Bottom-Freezers

In 1947, Amana introduced the first bottom-freezer model, followed by the side-by-side fridge in 1949. These innovations provided consumers with more storage options and easier access to frequently used items, further advancing the fridge timeline and contributing to the evolution of new technology in refrigerators.

1960s: LG’s First Refrigerator

In 1965, LG released its first refrigerator, marking the company's entry into the appliance market. This decade also saw the introduction of the first refrigerator with an automatic ice dispenser by Frigidaire, allowing consumers to dispense ice directly from the freezer door without opening it. The 1960s also popularised the vintage Smeg style, featuring soft edges and curves in refrigerator design.

1970s: Energy Efficiency

The 1970s saw a rise in the popularity of compact mini-fridges and a growing emphasis on energy efficiency. New standards introduced by various governments globally led to the design of energy-efficient fridges and appliances, reducing energy consumption and environmental impact.

1980s: Introducing Water Dispensers

In 1987, Amana introduced the first fridge with a built-in water dispenser, offering consumers added convenience. This feature spearheaded the integration of new functionalities into kitchen appliances, enhancing their utility and appeal, and furthering the development of new technology in refrigerators.

1990s: New Fridge Aesthetics and Energy Efficiency

The 1990s brought about the popularisation of French door refrigerators, featuring a two-door fridge space on top and freezer drawers below. These models typically had stainless steel facades, adding a sleek and modern look to kitchens. The decade also saw the launch of the ENERGY STAR program by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in 1992, promoting energy-efficient appliances and homes.

2000s: The Dawn of Smart Fridges and More Doors

The 2000s marked the advent of smart refrigerators with touchscreen interfaces and internet connectivity. LG launched one of the first smart fridges, the Internet Digital DIOS model, in June 2000, which featured a price tag of over NZD$20,000. Four-door models offering more flexible storage options and better space management became popular during this time. LG continued to innovate with high-tech fridges, introducing features like DoorCooling+™ and LINEARCooling™ systems to keep food fresher for longer.

2010s: Efficiency Advancements

In 2014, new efficiency standards were introduced, reducing energy usage for most fridges by 20-25%. These advancements allowed refrigerators to become more energy-efficient while increasing functionality and storage space.

2020s: Finetuning Fridge Temperatures

The 2020s have seen a focus on sustainability and precise temperature control in refrigerators. With LG's FRESHConverter, users can control the fridge’s temperature to maintain the optimal condition of meat, fish, and vegetables, helping to reducing food spoilage and waste. LG's Fridge-Freezer, featuring LinearCooling™ technology aimed to reduce temperature fluctuations, offers an elegant and practical refrigeration solution.