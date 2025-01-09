We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Helpful Hints
From Flexibility to Functionality: LG's Unique Modern TV Designs for Integrated Living
Explore LG's modern TV designs, from OLED evo to StanbyME screens. Discover unique styles, wall mount ideas, and more to your living room.
Nowadays, as we all look for stylish and sleek gadgets, the demand for more modern and lightweight TV designs has really taken off. Gone are the days of large, bulky televisions that required a whole wall in the living room and dominated our homes. As technology advances, TVs are becoming slimmer without compromising on performance. Today, we all want TVs that not only provide exceptional picture quality but also seamlessly integrate into our homes.
LG’s range of slim lifestyle screens and TVs, including the OLED Flex, StanbyME, and other OLED models like the Easel and Posé from the LG Objet Collection, have gained popularity among tech-savvy and design-conscious consumers. These models perfectly showcase LG’s innovative technology paired with stylish designs.
Why Design Matters in Modern TVs
In the world of modern home entertainment, design plays a pivotal role. A television often serves as the centrepiece of a living room, and its appearance can greatly influence the overall aesthetic of the space. Sleek, contemporary TV designs not only elevate the visual appeal of a room but also contribute to a more organised and sophisticated atmosphere. Today, consumers are looking for devices that complement their décor, featuring minimalistic and stylish designs that seamlessly blend into their surroundings. This move towards design-focused electronics reflects a broader trend where technology and style come together to create cohesive living spaces.
LG's Slim Lifestyle TVs and Screens
LG has been at the forefront of merging cutting-edge technology with stylish design in its television products. Their range of slim OLED TVs exemplifies this, offering models that are both highly functional and aesthetically pleasing.
This range of ultra-slim, wall-mounted TVs and lifestyle screens is designed not only to meet the needs of modern consumers who demand both high performance and elegant design from their home entertainment systems but also to be an excellent choice for those with smaller living spaces.
Some of LG’s most innovative TV designs include the OLED Flex, StanbyME, as well as the Easel and Posé from the LG Objet Collection, all crafted with a focus on sleek aesthetics and cutting-edge features.
LG OLED Flex: Flexibility Meets Style
The OLED Flex is one of LG's standout products. This curved OLED TV offers a perfect combination of flexibility and style. Some of its key features include:
- Flexible Curved Display for Gaming: The LG OLED Flex offers unmatched flexibility with its "1 screen, 20 curves" feature. You can adjust the display up to an impressive 900R curve, with 20 different curvature options available. This allows you to find the perfect arc for your gaming setup, whether you prefer a slight curve or a more immersive wrap-around experience.
- Gaming Design: While sleek and stylish, this TV is purpose-built for gaming. The robust stand accommodates various height and tilt adjustments, ensuring the screen is always positioned perfectly to enhance your gaming experience.
- Fusion Lighting: Customise the backlight colours to suit your gaming mood with Fusion Lighting. Choose from five lighting modes to create the ideal ambiance. Sound Sync makes the lighting respond to in-game audio, adding intensity to explosions and action scenes, while Video Sync synchronises the lighting with on-screen graphics for deeper immersion.
- Superb Picture Quality: Powered by OLED evo technology, the LG OLED Flex delivers an exceptional visual experience. The self-lit pixels provide deep blacks, vibrant colours, and high contrast, bringing game graphics to life with hyper-realistic clarity.
- Advanced Connectivity: Designed with gamers in mind, it is equipped with advanced connectivity options. With the integrated Switching Hub, you can easily connect your mouse, keyboard, headset, and microphone directly to the TV.
- User-Friendly Gaming Interface: The LG OLED Flex offers a customisable interface tailored specifically for gamers. With a range of gaming-focused settings and modes, you can easily adjust the experience to your liking.
StanbyME: Movable Elegance
The LG StanbyME lifestyle screen redefines portability in televisions. Designed for those who want a flexible viewing experience, the StanbyME is a portable, battery-powered smart display that can be easily moved around the home. Some of its key features include:
- Movable Design: Cordless and battery-powered, the StanbyME can be easily moved and positioned in any room, providing unparalleled flexibility for your viewing experience.
- Sleek, Minimalist Aesthetics: With clean lines and a stylish, minimalist design, it enhances the visual appeal of any space.
- Intuitive Touchscreen Interface: Features easy-to-use touchscreen controls, offering a seamless user experience.1
- Adjustable Screen: The adjustable screen provides flexible viewing angles and placement options, ensuring comfort no matter where you are in your home.
- Compact with Movable Base: Designed for easy transport and effortless repositioning throughout the home.
- Smart TV Functionality: Offers access to a wide range of streaming services and apps for a complete entertainment experience.2
- Connectivity Options: Supports various wireless connections, including Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, for easy integration with other devices.
- Battery Life: The long-lasting battery provides up to 3 hours of continuous viewing, allowing for extended entertainment without the need for frequent recharging.3
- Enhanced Audio Experience: Built-in speakers deliver clear sound for casual viewing, and for a more immersive experience, an optional external speaker is available as a bundled accessory.
LG OLED Objet Collection: The Easel & Posé
Expanding its range of design-focused TVs, LG introduced the OLED Objet Collection, featuring models like Easel and Posé.
Easel
The LG Objet Easel model is crafted to resemble an artist’s easel, adding a touch of elegance and creativity to any space. Its slim profile and unique stand offer two distinct positioning options: it can be placed at a gentle angle, much like an easel displaying artwork, or positioned flush against the wall. This versatility allows the Objet Easel to serve both as a functional display and a stylish decorative piece, effortlessly blending into your home as a statement object. Some of its key features include:
- Easel-Inspired Design: The display’s slim, ultra-thin profile is carefully crafted to resemble an artist’s easel. This design not only enhances its modern aesthetic but also transforms the TV into a functional piece of art, elevating the ambiance of any room.
- Panel Cover: The Kvadrat fabric panel moves with a press of a button on the remote, partially covering the screen when not in use, creating a minimalist and stylish look.
- Premium Materials: Crafted with high-quality materials that contribute to a sophisticated and durable build.
- Exceptional OLED evo Display: Provides perfect blacks, vibrant colours, and high contrast, delivering stunning picture quality.
- Discrete Cable Management: An integrated system for concealing cables, ensuring a clean and organised appearance.
- Advanced Connectivity: Features multiple ports and wireless options for easy integration with other devices.
- Smart TV Features: Provides access to a wide range of streaming services and apps, expanding entertainment options.4
- Flexible Viewing and Versatile Display: The LG Easel offers Line View for daily info in artistic themes and Full View for a full OLED evo screen experience with immersive sound.
- User-Friendly Interface: Intuitive controls and a sleek remote for effortless navigation.
Posé
The LG Objet Posé, on the other hand, is crafted with a minimalist design, featuring a refined stand-alone frame. This model is perfect for those who appreciate simplicity and elegance in their home décor. Some of its key features include:
- Minimalist Design: Clean lines and a refined frame enhance the TV's sleek, modern aesthetic.
- All-Around Slim Design: The LG Objet Posé features an ultra-thin display with rounded edges and a textile finish in calming beige, providing a furniture-like elegance that looks stunning from any angle.
- OLED evo Display: Delivers perfect blacks, vibrant colours, and high contrast for an exceptional viewing experience, along with a Brightness Booster for brighter images.
- Integrated Stand: A sturdy and stylish stand that complements the minimalist design and provides stability. The hidden cable and accessory organiser behind the Clean Cover helps keep your space neat and tidy.
- Minimal Bezels: Maximises screen space and contributes to a contemporary, streamlined look.
- Advanced Connectivity: Features multiple ports and wireless options for seamless integration with other devices.
- User-Friendly Interface: Intuitive controls and a sleek remote for easy navigation.
- Built-In Sound System: High-quality audio is integrated into the design, providing an immersive sound experience.
- Versatile Placement: Can be positioned in a variety of settings, making it adaptable to different room layouts and décor styles.
LG OLED evo 4K Smart TVs: Innovative TV Design
If you’re looking for wall-mount TV ideas for your living room, the LG OLED evo G4 4K Smart TV range is the ideal option. These ultra-slim, ultra-lightweight OLED TVs are perfect for those who want to combine cutting-edge technology with a stylish design.
These TVs come in a variety of screen sizes, including 97-inch, 83-inch, 77-inch, 65-inch, and 55-inch. This ensures that no matter the size of your space, there’s an LG OLED evo TV to suit your needs. Some of their key features include:
- Ultra-Slim Design: An exceptionally thin profile that enhances a sleek, modern aesthetic.
- OLED evo Display: Enhanced OLED evo technology delivers brighter images, deeper blacks, and more vibrant colours than ever before, providing an exceptional viewing experience.
- One Wall Design: The specially designed wall bracket helps ensure a streamlined fit, with minimal gap between your TV and the wall5
- AI Picture Pro: Utilises deep-learning algorithms to enhance image quality in real-time, delivering optimised visuals.6
- AI Sound Pro: Adaptive sound technology that automatically adjusts audio settings to provide an immersive experience.7
- Smart TV Features: Offers access to a wide range of streaming services and apps, ensuring comprehensive entertainment options.8
- WebOS Platform: Features an intuitive and user-friendly interface for easy navigation and control.
- Advanced Connectivity: Equipped with multiple HDMI and USB ports, as well as wireless options, for seamless integration with other devices.
- Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos: Delivers superior picture and sound quality, providing cinema-like surround sound in the comfort of your home.9
It’s safe to say that LG's slim lifestyle TVs, including the OLED Flex, StanbyME, the OLED Objet Collection, and the OLED evo G4 range, represent the pinnacle of modern TV design. These products not only offer cutting-edge technology and superior performance but also elevate the aesthetic appeal of any living space. As consumers increasingly prioritise both style and functionality in their home entertainment systems, LG continues to lead the way with innovative and beautifully designed televisions that cater to the needs of tech-savvy, design-conscious individuals.
1 Touch screen functionality varies by app and may not be supported by all apps.
2 Internet connection, subscription and data charges may apply. Separate terms and privacy policy apply to apps. Failure to accept the terms applying to an app may result in inability to use the app. Content, features and third party services will vary from time to time without notice.
3 The battery run time applies in Home Mode, Volume Level 10 and continuous video streaming. This will vary depending on settings, usage and other factors.
4 Internet connection, subscription and data charges may apply. Separate terms and privacy policy apply to apps. Failure to accept the terms applying to an app may result in inability to use the app. Content, features and third party services will vary from time to time without notice.
5 The cable may be visible depending on installation environment. Depending on installation environment, there may be a slight gap between the TV and the wall.
6 Image quality dependent on source material.
7 Sound quality dependent on source material.
8 Internet connection, subscription and data charges may apply. Separate terms and privacy policy apply to Smart TV apps. Failure to accept the terms applying to an app may result in inability to use the app. Content, features and third party services will vary from time to time without notice.
9 Dolby Vision High Dynamic Range content required. Dolby Atmos source content required for full audio effect.