We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Helpful Hints
The Art of Multitasking – Using Dual Monitors
Learn what multitasking is and how you can use multitasking skills effectively to focus on your work with tools that help you achieve this.
Multitasking is an essential skill to navigate the demands of work, study, and daily life. As we tackle various tasks throughout the day, like answering emails, managing projects, and staying connected with others, effective multitasking can boost your productivity. However, just doing multiple tasks simultaneously doesn’t guarantee efficiency. It requires careful planning, prioritisation, focus, and can be further supported with useful tools like music, productivity timers, and dual monitors.
What is multitasking?
Multitasking means juggling several tasks at once. It involves switching between different activities, such as listening to a podcast while doing the dishes or chatting on the phone while walking to run an errand. Understanding what multitasking is and developing strong multitasking skills helps us stay productive and manage our busy lives effectively.
How to multitask effectively?
Multitasking is a useful skill, but if done incorrectly, it can decrease productivity, lower the quality of work, and waste time.
To multitask effectively, whether at home or work, you need to strike a balance that maximises both productivity and quality.
To make the most of your multitasking abilities, keep these key practices in mind:
1. Prioritise the important tasks: While you may feel the pressure to get everything done quickly, it's crucial to prioritise. Focus on tasks that absolutely must be done and can be effectively completed while multitasking. Let the less urgent tasks wait.
2. Do not over-commit: Be realistic about what you can achieve in a given time frame. Use your past experiences to understand your limits and only take on what you know you can handle.
3. Minimise distractions: An effective workspace has as few distractions as possible. Turn off notification sounds on your phone and work in a quiet room. If you're in a noisy office, use noise cancelling earphones. If you are working on something important, set your work chat status to ‘Do Not Disturb’.
4. Size of the task matters: The truth about multitasking is that you cannot do it with complex tasks that need your full attention. So, stick to bite-sized tasks that can be easily completed without requiring too much focus.
5. Take breaks: You cannot perform at your best if you work without a few breaks. Plan your time to include breaks between tasks to avoid burn out. One effective method is the ‘Pomodoro Technique’, where you focus on work for 25 minutes, take a 5-minute break, and then repeat the process.
6. Use a dual screen: Dual monitors can be essential when managing multiple tasks at the same time. They not only let you view multiple programs at once but can also reduce downtime and the time spent switching between screens.
7. Music for focus: Music streaming apps are packed with playlists created to boost focus on work or study. Listen to one of these while working or choose something you enjoy. If you're reading, opt for instrumental music or tracks without lyrics to avoid distractions.
How does multitasking work on a computer?
Multitasking on a computer can become a breeze with the use of dual monitors. It's incredibly convenient to write a document on one screen while having your research and reference materials open on the other. It’s like having a digital assistant right beside you, ready to provide information at a glance. This setup keeps your workflow smooth and your productivity high.
For gamers, dual monitors can be a real game-changer. You can dive into your favourite game on one screen while keeping the game chat open on the other. This way, you stay connected with your mates and the gaming community without missing a beat. Whether you're tackling tough foes or exploring new worlds, everything you need is right there.
Using dual monitors can boost your multitasking abilities, helping make your tasks more manageable and enjoyable. With extra screen space, you can easily juggle multiple applications, keep track of important updates, and stay focused. It’s a setup that’s perfect for both working hard and playing hard.
What are the benefits of dual monitors?
Using dual monitors can significantly boost your multitasking abilities, enhance productivity, and improve efficiency. With dual monitors, you can streamline your workflows and enjoy these benefits:
1. Keeps your focus: Switching between multiple tabs or windows can be a real hassle and strain your focus. By expanding your desktop view across two screens, you can keep multiple documents and applications in view simultaneously, reducing the need to constantly switch between them.
2. Increases productivity: With dual monitors, you can run and view multiple applications at the same time. This means you can get more done without having to toggle between different windows.
3. Reduces downtime: Having two screens up and running at once can mean less downtime. All your displays are operational and visible, so you can keep working without waiting for one screen to catch up.
4. Maximises efficiency: more screen space means you can display more content and switch between windows with ease. This setup can help you get through your tasks more efficiently.
How to set up dual monitors?
Setting up dual monitors is a straightforward process. Once you’ve got them plugged in, you can fine-tune the setup to make it work best for you:
- If both monitors are the same size, place them side by side for easy viewing. This setup enables a more seamless transition between screens.
- If you are plugging in your laptop to an external monitor, adjust the ‘Display Settings’ on your laptop. Test the options to ensure that your screens align correctly for smooth navigation.
- Adjust the resolution settings to ensure both monitors display content consistently. For example, if you have a 4K monitor and a 1080p monitor, you may need to lower the resolution of the 4K monitor to match the 1080p monitor or vice versa, depending on your preference and the capabilities of your system.
- Use each monitors settings to adjust the brightness and resolutions so that they both match as much as possible for a cohesive viewing experience.
- You may be able to operate your dual monitors with your laptop closed. Adjust the setting to change what closing the laptop lid does, ensuring you maintain functionality.
Choosing a dual monitor
With a range of dual-screen monitors on offer, finding one that suits both work and play is a breeze. Their ergonomic designs, image quality and user-friendly features make multitasking smoother and more efficient. Here is a list of the best monitor for multitasking that LG offers:
1. Say goodbye to stuttering and motion blur to ensure seamless workflow when switching between various programs with the LG 31.5-inch Full HD Curved Monitor. The AMD FreeSync™ technology enables fast movement in high resolution images and programs, eliminating screen tearing.
2. Compact monitors like the LG DualUp Monitor with Ergo Stand by combining two 21.5-inch monitors in one single screen. Enhanced flexibility of the monitor stand offers the ability to adjust, move, rotate and swivel the screens to the perfect position that suits you. Plus, the C-clamp design helps you set up your workspace without taking up too much room or needing extra equipment.
3. Choose from multiple display options to meet your needs. Customisable settings let you adjust the monitor to your convenience. The Monitor provides ample space for multitasking, allowing you to run multiple programs simultaneously.
4. Working with a monitor that cuts down on blue light emissions helps lessen eye fatigue. A comfortable viewing experience means reduced invisible flickering on the screen. The Reader Mode on the 34" 21:9 Curved UltraWide™ QHD (3440 x 1440) Monitor improves visual comfort so you can multitask effectively.
5. A monitor with a Daisy Chain setup allows you to connect multiple monitors and a laptop with a DP cable and a USB Type-C™ cable. This feature available on the LG 27-inch QHD Ergo Dual Monitor lets you charge the laptop while running display and data on the monitors simultaneously.
6. Opt for a monitor that lets you stream your favourite shows with built-in access to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and other content like the LG 31.5-inch Full HD IPS Smart Monitor with webOS.
Finding the Balance
From juggling work projects and responding to emails to staying connected with mates, multitasking can really boost your productivity. But it’s not just about doing multiple things at once; it’s about doing them efficiently. This calls for careful planning, prioritising, and having the right tools, like dual monitors and productivity apps.
Dual monitors provide a brand-new perfect answer for the question ‘how do you handle multiple tasks at the same time’. They let you seamlessly switch between tasks, keep multiple applications open, and stay focused without constantly toggling between tabs. Whether you're working on a detailed project, gaming, or managing various tasks, dual monitors make the process smoother and more efficient.
By following best practices such as cutting out distractions, setting realistic goals, and taking regular breaks, you can enhance your multitasking skills at home and at work. Choosing the right dual monitor setup can further streamline your workflow, reduce downtime, and boost your efficiency.
With the right approach and tools, multitasking can become a powerful asset in managing your daily responsibilities. Embrace these strategies to sharpen your multitasking skills.
Life's Good.