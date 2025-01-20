The Art of Multitasking – Using Dual Monitors

Multitasking is a useful skill, but if done incorrectly, it can decrease productivity, lower the quality of work, and waste time.

To multitask effectively, whether at home or work, you need to strike a balance that maximises both productivity and quality.

To make the most of your multitasking abilities, keep these key practices in mind:

1. Prioritise the important tasks: While you may feel the pressure to get everything done quickly, it's crucial to prioritise. Focus on tasks that absolutely must be done and can be effectively completed while multitasking. Let the less urgent tasks wait.

2. Do not over-commit: Be realistic about what you can achieve in a given time frame. Use your past experiences to understand your limits and only take on what you know you can handle.

3. Minimise distractions: An effective workspace has as few distractions as possible. Turn off notification sounds on your phone and work in a quiet room. If you're in a noisy office, use noise cancelling earphones. If you are working on something important, set your work chat status to ‘Do Not Disturb’.

4. Size of the task matters: The truth about multitasking is that you cannot do it with complex tasks that need your full attention. So, stick to bite-sized tasks that can be easily completed without requiring too much focus.

5. Take breaks: You cannot perform at your best if you work without a few breaks. Plan your time to include breaks between tasks to avoid burn out. One effective method is the ‘Pomodoro Technique’, where you focus on work for 25 minutes, take a 5-minute break, and then repeat the process.

6. Use a dual screen: Dual monitors can be essential when managing multiple tasks at the same time. They not only let you view multiple programs at once but can also reduce downtime and the time spent switching between screens.

7. Music for focus: Music streaming apps are packed with playlists created to boost focus on work or study. Listen to one of these while working or choose something you enjoy. If you're reading, opt for instrumental music or tracks without lyrics to avoid distractions.