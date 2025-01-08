1. Download the LG ThinQ® app from the App Store.

2. Upon opening the app for the first time, ensure you allow notifications to receive updates from your connected product.

3. Register or Sign-in to the LG ThinQ® app.

4. Determine Your Connection Method:

You can connect your device manually to Wi-Fi or by using the QR code located on the model and serial number tag.

Connect your appliance to your Wi-Fi network by using the QR code:

i. Ensure the app has permission to use your phone camera.

ii. Locate the model and serial number tag on your appliance to find the QR code.

iii. From the ThinQ® app dashboard, tap "Add a device" and then tap "Scan QR."

If your device doesn’t have a QR Code or you cannot locate it:

i. Tap "Add a device" from the ThinQ® app dashboard.

ii. Ensure your device is plugged in and powered on, then tap "Select device."

iii. Follow the on-screen instructions to select your device and connect it to your Wi-Fi network.

5. When the Wi-Fi light on your device blinks, it will broadcast a network for connection. Temporarily minimise the ThinQ® app and open your iPhone settings.

6. Access Wi-Fi settings and join the "LG_Smart_XXXX_XXXX" network displayed. The password for this network is the last 4 characters of the network ID, repeated twice (case-sensitive and unique to your device).

7. Return to the ThinQ® app, select your home network’s ID, enter your home Wi-Fi password, and tap "Connect."