Helpful Hints

Best LG Soundbar recommendations: which LG soundbar is right for you?

Want to improve your TV’s sound? Then investing in an LG Soundbar is the way to go.

Best LG Soundbar recommendations: which LG soundbar is right for you?

In this article, we discuss the best LG soundbars, including: 

  • The best soundbars for movies
  • The best soundbars for music
  • The best soundbars for gaming
  • The best budget soundbars
  • The best soundbars for small spaces

With so many different options on the market to choose from, it can be hard to find the right top rated soundbars to suit your specific needs. Our soundbar buyer’s guide hand-picks the recommended LG soundbars for movies, gaming and music and will help you decide which LG soundbar is best for your LG TV.

 

Check out our soundbar buying guide to help guide you through the process of buying the best rated LG sound bars for tv soundbar to suit your needs!

LG’s best soundbar for movies

The screech of car tires, crash of thunder and memorable theme tunes – movies rely on sound. Hollywood blockbusters go all out on cinematic scores to match the on-screen action, while indie films use audio to build atmosphere and convey emotion.

 

Whatever type of movie you love, the right LG Soundbar can make movies sound more cinematic than typical built-in TV speakers, from the subtle rustle of leaves to the intense rumble of an explosion. Our soundbars assist in making dialogue clear and prominent, helping to avoid the common issue of music overpowering speech.

 

To learn more about finding the perfect LG products to boost your at-home entertainment system, check out our guide on how to create the ultimate home cinema

Our Pick: LG S95TR Soundbar

The LG S95TR Soundbar is a great choice for movie buffs who want to turn their homes into their very own cinema due to its advanced audio technologies and immersive sound quality, which are designed to enhance the cinematic experience.

 

Key features of the LG S95TR Soundbar include: 

  • 9.1.5ch Surround Sound with Up-firing Rear Speakers (available with compatible TV / Players): Delivers a mesmerising audio experience, bringing your LG TV to life with immersive sound quality powered by Dolby Atmos and DTS:X.1
  • AI Sound Pro: Automatically optimises sound settings based on the content being played, delivering an enhanced audio experience for movies.
  • Centre Up-firing Channel: Hear amazing voice clarity from the Centre Up-firing Channel, and audio that locks to the on-screen action.
  • AI Room Calibration Pro2: The soundbar scans the room to find you and your rear speakers and adjusts volume differences and delay time for a listening experience that soars from the back of the room.

LG’s best soundbar for music

Best LG Soundbar recommendations: which LG soundbar is right for you?

From pumping drum and bass and heavy rock to soothing classical music, whatever your music taste is, you want to hear every note! Your party deserves better than fuzzy sound and tiny speakers. LG Soundbars deliver powerful audio for any genre. 

Our Pick: LG SC9S Soundbar

The LG SC9S Soundbar is a great choice for music enthusiasts due to its advanced audio technologies, as well as versatile connectivity options that deliver a rich and immersive listening experience.

Key features of the LG SC9S soundbar include:

  • Dolby Atmos and DTS:X (available with compatible TV / Players): Delivers multi-dimensional sound that brings music to life, offering a virtual surround sound experience.1
  • Wireless subwoofer: Includes a wireless subwoofer for deep, rich bass, adding depth and power to music tracks.
  • Bluetooth and Wi-Fi Connectivity: Allows for easy streaming of music from various Bluetooth-compatible devices and streaming services, providing convenience and versatility in music playback.3

LG’s best soundbar for gaming

Video games have come a long way since the 8-bit sound of Super Mario and co. The modern gaming experience is cinematic, and audio is at its heart – from detailed Dolby Atmos sound effects to ramp up tension and atmosphere, to those big-budget soundtracks that rival the movies. LG Soundbars provide a competitive edge compared to conventional built-in TV speakers by enabling you to pinpoint the direction of in-game sounds accurately. 

Our Pick: LG S70TY Soundbar

If you’re a gamer looking for an immersive experience that can transport you into the centre of the action, look no further than the LG S70TY Soundbar

 

Thanks to its robust sound quality and advanced features designed to enhance gaming performance, it’s a great choice for those looking to step up their gameplay. 

 

Key features of the LG S70TY Soundbar include:

  • AI Sound Pro: Automatically adjusts sound settings to match the gaming environment, providing clear and dynamic audio for an enhanced gaming experience.
  • 3.1.1ch Sound (available with compatible TV / Players): Become part of the scene with room-filling 3.1.1ch sound, and the immersive excellence of Dolby Atmos® and DTS:X®.1
  • VRR and ALLM: experience tear-free, low input lag gaming.
  • 4K Pass-Through (available with compatible TVs): Free up ports on your TV and connect 4K gaming consoles to your LG Sound Bar, without compromising graphics performance.4
  • Compact Design: Fits seamlessly into most gaming setups without taking up too much space, maintaining a sleek and organised gaming area.

LG’s best budget soundbar

LG's best budget soundbar

Upgrading your home audio doesn't mean you have to break the bank. A budget soundbar can significantly improve your TV's sound quality, offering clearer audio, better bass, and a more immersive experience than conventional built-in TV speakers.

Our Pick: LG S40T Soundbar

Coming in at only $349 (RRP)*, the LG S40T Soundbar is a great choice if you’re after a budget-friendly soundbar. The LG S40T offers solid performance and a range of features at an affordable price.

Key features of the LG S40T Soundbar include:

  • 2.1 Channel Sound: Delivers clear and balanced sound with a dedicated subwoofer for improved bass, enhancing overall audio quality.
  • Bluetooth Connectivity: Allows for easy streaming from Bluetooth-compatible smartphones, tablets, and other devices, adding convenience and versatility.
  • Compact Design: Slim and stylish design fits easily into most living spaces, making it ideal for small rooms.
  • HDMI ARC Compatibility: Simplifies setup and control by allowing audio to be transmitted directly from the TV to the soundbar via a single HDMI cable (HDMI cable to be purchased separately).

LG’s best soundbar for small spaces

When it comes to finding the best LG soundbar to suit a smaller space, it’s all about balancing performance with a compact design. Compact soundbars are perfect for enhancing audio in smaller rooms without overwhelming the space.

Our Pick: LG S60T Soundbar

If you’re after a clean, streamlined setup, then the LG S60T Soundbar is a great choice for you. The S60T is one of the best LG soundbars for those working with smaller spaces who want a compact audio solution that offers convenient features and reliable performance.

 

Key features of the S60T include:

  • 340W Power & 3.1 Channel Sound: Delivers clear and balanced sound with a dedicated subwoofer for improved bass, enhancing overall audio quality.
  • Bluetooth Connectivity: Allows for easy streaming from smartphones, tablets, and other Bluetooth-compatible devices, eliminating the need for cables and enhancing convenience.
  • AI Sound Pro: the soundbar uses intelligent algorithms to analyse your content to help deliver enhanced performance, whether you’re watching movies, catching up on the news, or listening to music. 

To learn more about LG’s full range of wireless soundbars, check out our guide on features to look out for in a wireless soundbar.

FAQs

FAQs

Is a soundbar worth having?

Yes, a soundbar greatly improves your TV's sound quality, providing clearer audio and better bass compared to conventional built-in TV speakers.

Do you need a sound bar for a smart TV?

While not necessary, a soundbar greatly enhances the audio experience of a smart TV, offering better sound quality for movies, shows, and music compared to conventional built-in TV speakers.

How do you connect an LG soundbar to a TV?

HDMI Connection

 

Locate the HDMI ports on both your soundbar and the device you want to connect (usually on the back or side). Use a HDMI cable (to be purchased separately) to connect the HDMI OUT port on the soundbar to the HDMI IN port on your device – ensuring that you connect to the ports labelled “ARC” or “eARC” on each device. Ensure you choose the ARC option on the TV’s Sound Out options in the settings menu. Then, change the source on the Soundbar to ARC.

 

Optical Connection

 

Find the optical (TOSLINK) ports on both devices. Connect one end of the optical cable to the optical OUT port on your device and the other end to the optical IN port on the soundbar. Change your soundbar settings to optical input.

 

Bluetooth Connection

 

For a wireless setup, power on your soundbar and set it to Bluetooth mode. Go to the Sound Out settings on your TV, select Bluetooth, and then search for nearby Bluetooth devices. Select your soundbar from the list and pair them.

Where should a soundbar be placed?

After pairing your soundbar with your TV, it's crucial to choose the right placement for optimal audio performance. Proper placement greatly enhances sound quality and provides an immersive listening experience.

 

Place the soundbar directly below your TV on a flat surface. If you prefer a wall-mounted setup, use a soundbar bracket to mount the soundbar below your TV.

 

1. Subwoofer

 

If your soundbar includes a wireless subwoofer, position it on the floor and avoid placement in room corners or within furniture to reduce interference. Use the bass volume control to help achieve deep bass without dominating the voices.

 

2. Placement of Your Soundbar

 

Installing the soundbar to match the centre of the TV ensures audio and the TV images are in sync with each other.

 

3. Height and Distance of Your Soundbar

 

The ideal height for a soundbar is within one foot (30cm) of ear level when you’re seated. Soundbars that feature Dolby Atmos include overhead sound effects for extra immersion1, while soundbars with upfiring speakers use the ceiling to reflect the overhead sounds down onto the listener.

 

4. Creating Your Ideal Space Around Your Soundbar

 

Optimise your audio experience by incorporating soft furnishings like thick carpets, heavy curtains, and large furniture, such as sofas and armchairs, to absorb sound and minimise echoes or reflections. Use the AI Room Calibration Pro feature in select soundbars to compensate for hard surfaces like windows and tiled floors – this will ensure bass is powerful and voices remain clear.2

 

Want to explore further? Browse the full LG Soundbars range today!

 

*RRP. Reference to RRP in this communication is a guide to recommended retail price only and retailers are under no obligation to comply with the recommendation provided.  

 

1 Dolby Atmos® and DTS:X® enabled TV / Player and compatible source content required. Dolby and Dolby Vision are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation. The double-D symbol is a trademark of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

 

2 Requires LG Sound Bar and Google Home app, and home Wi-Fi network.

 

3 Subscription fees and home Wi-Fi network required.

 

4 Sound Bar, console and compatible TV to be connected via HDMI. HDMI cable to be purchased separately. VRR and ALLM support required for console and TV. HDMI pass-through supports up to 4K @ 120Hz YCbCR 4:2:0 at 8-bits.

 

 

