Best LG Soundbar recommendations: which LG soundbar is right for you?

After pairing your soundbar with your TV, it's crucial to choose the right placement for optimal audio performance. Proper placement greatly enhances sound quality and provides an immersive listening experience.
Place the soundbar directly below your TV on a flat surface. If you prefer a wall-mounted setup, use a soundbar bracket to mount the soundbar below your TV.
1. Subwoofer
If your soundbar includes a wireless subwoofer, position it on the floor and avoid placement in room corners or within furniture to reduce interference. Use the bass volume control to help achieve deep bass without dominating the voices.
2. Placement of Your Soundbar
Installing the soundbar to match the centre of the TV ensures audio and the TV images are in sync with each other.
3. Height and Distance of Your Soundbar
The ideal height for a soundbar is within one foot (30cm) of ear level when you’re seated. Soundbars that feature Dolby Atmos include overhead sound effects for extra immersion1, while soundbars with upfiring speakers use the ceiling to reflect the overhead sounds down onto the listener.
4. Creating Your Ideal Space Around Your Soundbar
Optimise your audio experience by incorporating soft furnishings like thick carpets, heavy curtains, and large furniture, such as sofas and armchairs, to absorb sound and minimise echoes or reflections. Use the AI Room Calibration Pro feature in select soundbars to compensate for hard surfaces like windows and tiled floors – this will ensure bass is powerful and voices remain clear.2
Want to explore further? Browse the full LG Soundbars range today!
*RRP. Reference to RRP in this communication is a guide to recommended retail price only and retailers are under no obligation to comply with the recommendation provided.
1 Dolby Atmos® and DTS:X® enabled TV / Player and compatible source content required. Dolby and Dolby Vision are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation. The double-D symbol is a trademark of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
2 Requires LG Sound Bar and Google Home app, and home Wi-Fi network.
3 Subscription fees and home Wi-Fi network required.
4 Sound Bar, console and compatible TV to be connected via HDMI. HDMI cable to be purchased separately. VRR and ALLM support required for console and TV. HDMI pass-through supports up to 4K @ 120Hz YCbCR 4:2:0 at 8-bits.