We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Helpful Hints
Why Choose LG Soundbars for Home Entertainment
Discover why LG soundbars stand out. Explore premium features, seamless integration, and how they enhance your entertainment experience.
In this article, we’ll explore
· What are soundbars & what do they do?
· Why a soundbar is important for improving your TV experience
· The premium LG Soundbar features on offer
· Which LG Soundbars are best for your TV
What is a soundbar?
A soundbar is a sleek, elongated speaker system designed to enhance your TV's audio quality. Soundbars are an excellent choice for anyone looking to boost their home viewing experience without the complexity of a full home theatre system involving numerous speakers and devices.
What does a soundbar do?
Soundbars enhance your TV's audio by adding depth and clarity, allowing you to enjoy movies and music more fully. They ensure dialogues are clear and elevate the overall sound to be richer and more immersive.
Why Choose an LG Soundbar?
Choosing an LG Soundbar enables seamless compatibility with your LG TV. LG Soundbars are crafted to complement LG TVs, incorporating advanced audio technology and intuitive features that boost performance and simplify usage.
WOW Orchestra
- Enhanced Soundstage: uses both your compatible LG TV and soundbar1 speakers at the same time to create more impactful sound.
- Clear dialogue: Enhances dialogue that appears to come directly from the characters on screen.
WOW Interface
- Integrated Control: Control your LG soundbar settings directly through your compatible LG TV’s interface1, ensuring seamless compatibility.
- User-Friendly Experience: Easily adjust sound modes and audio levels of your LG soundbar without the need to switch devices or remotes.
Surround Speakers
- Surround Sound: Creates an immersive audio experience with sound all around you.
- Room-Filling Audio: Processes signals to simulate sound around the room.
- Engaging Soundscape: Enhances the enjoyment of movies, games, and music.
Centre-up Firing
- Upward-Firing Speakers: Directs sound upwards for a perception of height and depth.
- Optimal for Dolby Atmos®: Enhances three-dimensional sound movement.
- Lifelike Audio Experience: Provides clear dialogue and dynamic effects.
AI Room Calibration
- Automatic Adjustment: Analyses room acoustics to optimise audio settings.
- Tailored Sound: Delivers personalised audio output based on room size, acoustics and other characteristics.2
Best Soundbars for LG TVs
Now that we’ve explored the advanced features LG Soundbars offer, here are some top recommendations to pair with your LG TV:
LG S95TR
The LG S95TR Soundbar is designed to complement your LG OLED TV. This premium soundbar delivers an exceptional audio experience with 9.1.5 channel surround sound powered by 810W, featuring up-firing rear speakers and a powerful subwoofer for truly immersive sound. With technologies like WOWCAST and WOW Orchestra, it offers seamless wireless integration with compatible LG TVs1 for a clutter-free setup. The LG S95TR Soundbar transforms any space into an auditory spectacle with lifelike, rich soundscapes.
LG SG10TY
The LG SG10TY Soundbar is designed to deliver a rich, immersive audio experience. This soundbar features a 3.1 channel system powered by Dolby Atmos® and DTS:X® technologies, for cinematic sound. The SG10TY provides crisp, high-fidelity sound with a powerful wireless subwoofer that enhances the bass for a full-bodied audio environment. The soundbar is also equipped with VRR and ALLM pass-through support for a smooth, synchronised visual and auditory experience, making it ideal for gaming.3 With built-in Google Assistant and compatibility with Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast4, the LG SG10TY simplifies streaming and voice control. An impeccable visual and audio companion, the ultra-slim profile of the Sound Bar aligns beautifully with LG OLED G Series TV.
LG S70TY
The LG S70TY Soundbar features a 3.1.1 channel configuration and 400W of dynamic power, with Dolby Atmos® and DTS® technologies that deliver immersive sound to bring your games and movies to life. With the addition of VRR and ALLM, the S70TY ensures sound is synchronised with on-screen action, making it ideal for dynamic gaming content. Hear amazing voice clarity from the Centre Up-firing Channel, and audio that locks to the on-screen action. Whether you’re battling in-game or enjoying a movie night, the LG S70TY Soundbar delivers incredible sound that enhances your home entertainment system.
Life's Good!
Featured Products
1 For the full list of compatible TV and sound bar models, visit lg.com/au/wow-orchestra-interface.
2 Requires LG Sound Bar and Google Home app, and home Wi-Fi network.
3 Sound Bar, console and compatible TV to be connected via HDMI. VRR and ALLM support required for console and TV. HDMI pass-through supports up to 4K @ 120Hz YCbCR 4:2:0 at 8-bits.
4 Requires LG Sound Bar app (Android 5.0 or later, iOS 10.0 or later) and home Wi-Fi network. Google Home™ and Amazon Alexa™ requires a Google or Amazon Account (as applicable). Apple AirPlay® is compatible with iOS 11.4 or later, or macOS 10.14.5 or later. Controlling devices and features require compatible smart devices. Subscriptions may be required to access certain content. Some features and services may be changed without notice. Depending on language, voice clarity and available content or source material, voice commands may not always deliver or respond to the requested command. Google is a trademark of Google LLC. Amazon, Alexa and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. AirPlay is a trademark of Apple Inc.