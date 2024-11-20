We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Sheremetyevo International Airport (SVO) in Moscow, one of Europe's best airports, underwent a massive modernisation project ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Key to this project was the construction of Terminal B, a brand-new hub that is expected to handle 52 million passengers per year by 2024. For Terminal B's digital signage solutions, SVO wanted to go beyond pragmatic options that would simply provide information and install an unforgettable one-of-a-kind experience that lingers in people's memories. In order to achieve its ambition, SVO partnered with LG for bold digital signage solutions to grab passengers' attention, provide a taste of Russian culture, and complement the terminal's architecture.
*LED Totem dwarfing passers-by while showcasing Russian culture.
*LED FIDS operate flawlessly 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
*Visually striking "Circle and Cube" LED inspired by Russian art.