28 cu ft. 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with ThinQ® Technology

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

28 cu ft. 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with ThinQ® Technology

LRFS28XBS

LRFS28XBS

28 cu ft. 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with ThinQ® Technology

LRFS28XBS Front
Inverter Linear compressor

Energy Star®

Door-in-Door®

Store More

Stock-up and store everything you need. With a cavernous 28 cubic feet of space, this LG French Door refrigerator gives you ample space for all of your family's favorite foods and keeps them conveniently organized and within reach.

The front view of a black InstaView refrigerator with the light on inside. The contents of the refrigerator can be seen through the InstaView door. Blue rays of light shine down over the contents from the DoorCooling function.

DoorCooling ™

Delivers Freshness Evenly & Faster

Drinks are colder and food stays fresher with the even and faster performance of DoorCooling ™.

*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket to drop between DoorCooling+™ and Non-DoorCooling+™ models. Applicable models only.
*The images of the product are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
*DoorCooling+™ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.
*Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing the timeneeded for temperature of the top door basket to drop from 24.8℃ to 8℃ between LGE’s Non-DoorCooling+ model (GBB60NSZHE) and DoorCooling+ model (GBB72NSDFN).
The images of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from the actual product.
Door Cooling+ is supposed to stop working when the door is opened.

Ready to Serve, at Just the Right Temp

This full-width, temperature-controlled drawer makes party preparations a snap. Store everything from deli platters to fruit trays at just the right temperature.

One Size Fills All

From pitchers to pint glasses, finally there's an ice and water dispenser that can handle just about any container you want to fill.

Focused Freshness

LG took its advanced freshness system one step further by adding Door Cooling to provide a steady supply of cold air to help keep door contents at peak freshness.

Multi-Air Flow System

Multi-Air Flow System is designed to maintain superior humidity and temperature levels to help keep your food fresher, longer.
The Look You Love Without the Fuss

Now you can have all of the things you love about stainless, without the need for special cleaners or constant attention. LG's fingerprint and smudge resistant finish easily wipes clean with a soft, dry cloth for a distinctive kitchen that handles real-life in style.
Think you'll run out of ice? Think Again

From making extra ice for tonight's dinner party to getting smartphone notifications when the door is left open, use the LG SmartThinQ® app to control key features and get important notifications from any-where. It even works with the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, so you can operate smart features with your voice.
ColdSaver™ Technology

Food kept in the LG's Door-in-Door® can be accessed without opening the entire refrigerator which can reduce cold air loss by up to 47%* to help keep your food fresh logner.
Most shelf space.*

Ice makers are great, but not if it means you can't fit all of your food in the fridge. The Slim SpacePlus® Ice System provides more shelf space and allows even more space for door bins.

*Standard width french door refrigerator, excludes other LG manufactured products.

Easy to Open

Get in and out of the freezer with ease thanks to an effortless SmartPull™ handle. After getting used to this ergonomic design, you'll never go back!
CALL, CONNECT, RESOLVE

SmartDiagnosis™ uses self-diagnosing technology that can communicate 24/7 with LG customer service over the telephone providing you with comfort and reliability.
Peace of Mind

When you buy a refrigerator, you don't want to worry that it won't last. Because the Linear Compressor uses fewer moving parts and operates more efficiently, LG confidently backs the Linear Compressor with a 10-year limited warranty.
An close up video of water dripping from crisp green lettuce is next to a close up video of water falling on fresh red tomatoes, is next to a video of bright wet blueberries moving around.
LinearCooling™

Seals in Farm Freshness Longer

LinearCooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations, locking in the flavor of fresh for up to 7 days.

*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG's internal test method to measure the time it took to achieve a 5% weight loss rate for pak choi on the shelf in the fresh produce compartment of the LGE LinearCooling Model GSXV91NSAE. The result may vary during actual use.
*Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method of measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of LGE Linear Cooling model GBB72NSDFN, B607S, GF-6570PL, GSX961MCVZ..
The result may vary in actual usage.

Environmentally Friendly

Energy Star® rated, which means it uses less energy than required by current federal standards.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

LRFS28XBS
CAPACITY
27.7 cu.ft.
MEASUREMENTS (WxHxD)
35 3/4” x 69 3/4” x 36 1/4”
InstaView®
No
ThinQ®
Yes

All Spec

CAPACITY

Refrigerator (cu.ft.)

18.4

Freezer (cu.ft.)

9.3

Total Capacity (cu.ft.)

27.7

ENERGY

Energy Consumption (kWh/year)

726

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Yes

WATER & ICE SYSTEM

In-door Ice Maker Type

Cubed/Crushed

Ice & Water Dispenser

Yes

In-door Ice Maker

Yes (1)

Daily Ice Production (lbs)

3.5

IcePlus™ Production (lbs)

3.8

Ice Storage Capacity (lbs)

2.5

Ice Plus

Yes

Filtration System

1 stage

Water Filter

LT1000P

COOLING

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter

Evaporator

Yes (1)

Multi-Air Flow Cooling

Yes

Temperature Sensors

2

Refrigerant

Low GWP, Zero ODP and More Energy Efficient Refrigerant (R600a/55g/1.94 oz)

CONVENIENCE

Display Type

Membrane / White LED

Temperature Controls

Electronic/Digital

Door Alarm

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Auto Closing Door Hinge

Yes

Sabbath Mode

Yes

ADA Compliant

Yes

REFRIGERATOR

No. of Shelves

4 Split (4 Fixed)

Shelf Construction

Spill Protector™ Tempered Glass

Shelf Trim

White decor

No. of Crisper Bins

2

Glide N’ Serve® Pantry Drawer

Yes

Refrigerator Light

Yes

REFRIGERATOR DOOR

Door Shape

Contour

No. of Bins

3 (Left Door)
3 (Right Door)

Handle Type

Bar

FREEZER

Door Type

Pull Drawer

Handle Type

SmartPull™ Handle

Drawer/Shelves

2-Tier Organization

Freezer Light

LED Lighting

SMART FEATURES

wi-fi Enabled

Yes

ThinQ® Technology

Yes

Works with

Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa

Smart Diagnosis™

Yes

MATERIALS AND FINISHES

Hidden Hinges

Yes

Insulation

Low GWP and Zero ODP Blowing Agent

Smudge Resistant

Yes

Available Colours

Smudge Resistant Stainless Steel
Smudge Resistant Black Stainless Steel

DIMENSIONS/CLEARANCES/WEIGHTS

Product (W x H x D)

35 3/4” x 69 3/4” x 36 1/4”

Depth with Handles

36 1/4"

Depth without Handles

33 3/4"

Depth without Door

29 7/8"

Depth (Total with Door Open)

48 5/8”

Depth (to Hinge Cover)

25 3/8”

Height to Top of Case

68 1/2”

Height to Top of Door Hinge

69 3/4"

Width

35 3/4"

Width (Door Open 90˚ with Handle)

44 1/4"

Width (Door Open 90˚ without Handle)

39 1/4"

Depth (Drawer Open Fully without Handle)

55 1/4”

Installation Clearance

Sides 1/8", Top 1", Back 2"

Weight (Unit/Carton)

292 lbs. / 316 lbs.

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)

38" x 73" x 39"

LIMITED WARRANTY

Parts & Labour

1 Year

Sealed System (Parts only)

7 Years

Compressor (Parts Only)

10 Years

UPC CODES

LRFS28XBS

195174055243

What people are saying

