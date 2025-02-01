Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LT1000P Refrigerator Water Filter (6 month)

LT1000P Refrigerator Water Filter (6 month)

AGF80300704

LT1000P Refrigerator Water Filter (6 month)

  • front view
  • top view
  • bottom view
  • close-up view
front view
top view
bottom view
close-up view

Key Features

  • Replacement LG Refrigerator Water Filters
  • Effective Filtration
  • Genuine LG Refrigerator Water Filters
  • Easy reach, easy replacement
  • NSF Certification Acquired
Mounting Location

The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model.

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.

Install the filter on the top left side of the refrigerator

How to Replace

The replacement instruction for this item may differ slightly from the information below.

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.

STEP 1

If the top shelf, located below the water filter, is in the highest position, it will need to be removed prior to replacing the water filter.

To remove any shelf, tilt up the front of the shelf and lift it. Pull the shelf out.

STEP 2

Pinch the sides to open the water filter cover.

STEP 3

Pull the water filter downward and turn it counterclockwise before pulling it out.

Make sure to rotate the filter down completely before pulling it out of the manifold hole.

STEP 4 

Take the new water filter out of its packing and remove the protective cover from the orings.

With the water filter tabs in the horizontal position, push the new water filter into the manifold hole and turn it clockwise until it stops.

STEP 5

Close the water filter cover.

The cover will click when closed correctly.

STEP 6

After the water filter is replaced, dispense 2.5 gallons of water (flush for approximately 5minutes) to remove trapped air and contaminants from the system.

STEP 7

After changing the filter, press and hold the Water Filter button for three seconds to reset the indicator light.

* Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.

* All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.

* The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.

GENERAL

  • Parts Number

    AGF80300704

