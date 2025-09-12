Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
LG LT1000P2 Refrigerator Water Filter (2 pack)

AGF80300812
front view
top view
bottom view
close up view
front view
top view
bottom view
close up view

Key Features

  • Genuine LG Refrigerator Water Filters
  • NSF Certification Acquired
  • Effective Filtration
  • Easy reach, easy replacement
  • Replacement LG Refrigerator Water Filters
  • Replace ADQ74793513
More

Mounting Location

Depending on the refrigerator model used, there may be different types of filter locations.
Depending on the refrigerator model used, there may be different types of filter locations.
*The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model.

*For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.

How to Replace

[TYPE 1] Installed on the refrigerator door

The replacement instruction for this item may differ slightly from the information below.

How to Replace

[TYPE 2] Installed on the top of the refrigerator

How to Replace

[TYPE 3] Installed on the refrigerator shelf

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

AGF80300812

All Spec

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Diameter (m)

    4.5

  • Length (cm)

    16.5

GENERAL

  • Category

    Water Filter

  • Part Number

    AGF80300812

