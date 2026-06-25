About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

30" Induction 6.3 cu. ft. Range | Probake Convection, Air Fry, SelfClean, EasyClean®& Smart, Black Stainless, Slide-in

30" Induction 6.3 cu. ft. Range | Probake Convection, Air Fry, SelfClean, EasyClean®& Smart, Black Stainless, Slide-in

LSIL6334ZE
Front view of 30" Induction 6.3 cu. ft. Range | Probake Convection, Air Fry, SelfClean, EasyClean®& Smart, Black Stainless, Slide-in LSIL6334ZE
LG 30" Induction 6.3 cu. ft. Range | Probake Convection, Air Fry, SelfClean, EasyClean®& Smart, Black Stainless, Slide-in, LSIL6334ZE
LG 30" Induction 6.3 cu. ft. Range | Probake Convection, Air Fry, SelfClean, EasyClean®& Smart, Black Stainless, Slide-in, LSIL6334ZE
LG 30" Induction 6.3 cu. ft. Range | Probake Convection, Air Fry, SelfClean, EasyClean®& Smart, Black Stainless, Slide-in, LSIL6334ZE
LG 30" Induction 6.3 cu. ft. Range | Probake Convection, Air Fry, SelfClean, EasyClean®& Smart, Black Stainless, Slide-in, LSIL6334ZE
LG 30" Induction 6.3 cu. ft. Range | Probake Convection, Air Fry, SelfClean, EasyClean®& Smart, Black Stainless, Slide-in, LSIL6334ZE
LG 30" Induction 6.3 cu. ft. Range | Probake Convection, Air Fry, SelfClean, EasyClean®& Smart, Black Stainless, Slide-in, LSIL6334ZE
LG 30" Induction 6.3 cu. ft. Range | Probake Convection, Air Fry, SelfClean, EasyClean®& Smart, Black Stainless, Slide-in, LSIL6334ZE
LG 30" Induction 6.3 cu. ft. Range | Probake Convection, Air Fry, SelfClean, EasyClean®& Smart, Black Stainless, Slide-in, LSIL6334ZE
LG 30" Induction 6.3 cu. ft. Range | Probake Convection, Air Fry, SelfClean, EasyClean®& Smart, Black Stainless, Slide-in, LSIL6334ZE
LG 30" Induction 6.3 cu. ft. Range | Probake Convection, Air Fry, SelfClean, EasyClean®& Smart, Black Stainless, Slide-in, LSIL6334ZE
LG 30" Induction 6.3 cu. ft. Range | Probake Convection, Air Fry, SelfClean, EasyClean®& Smart, Black Stainless, Slide-in, LSIL6334ZE
LG 30" Induction 6.3 cu. ft. Range | Probake Convection, Air Fry, SelfClean, EasyClean®& Smart, Black Stainless, Slide-in, LSIL6334ZE
LG 30" Induction 6.3 cu. ft. Range | Probake Convection, Air Fry, SelfClean, EasyClean®& Smart, Black Stainless, Slide-in, LSIL6334ZE
LG 30" Induction 6.3 cu. ft. Range | Probake Convection, Air Fry, SelfClean, EasyClean®& Smart, Black Stainless, Slide-in, LSIL6334ZE
Front view of 30" Induction 6.3 cu. ft. Range | Probake Convection, Air Fry, SelfClean, EasyClean®& Smart, Black Stainless, Slide-in LSIL6334ZE
LG 30" Induction 6.3 cu. ft. Range | Probake Convection, Air Fry, SelfClean, EasyClean®& Smart, Black Stainless, Slide-in, LSIL6334ZE
LG 30" Induction 6.3 cu. ft. Range | Probake Convection, Air Fry, SelfClean, EasyClean®& Smart, Black Stainless, Slide-in, LSIL6334ZE
LG 30" Induction 6.3 cu. ft. Range | Probake Convection, Air Fry, SelfClean, EasyClean®& Smart, Black Stainless, Slide-in, LSIL6334ZE
LG 30" Induction 6.3 cu. ft. Range | Probake Convection, Air Fry, SelfClean, EasyClean®& Smart, Black Stainless, Slide-in, LSIL6334ZE
LG 30" Induction 6.3 cu. ft. Range | Probake Convection, Air Fry, SelfClean, EasyClean®& Smart, Black Stainless, Slide-in, LSIL6334ZE
LG 30" Induction 6.3 cu. ft. Range | Probake Convection, Air Fry, SelfClean, EasyClean®& Smart, Black Stainless, Slide-in, LSIL6334ZE
LG 30" Induction 6.3 cu. ft. Range | Probake Convection, Air Fry, SelfClean, EasyClean®& Smart, Black Stainless, Slide-in, LSIL6334ZE
LG 30" Induction 6.3 cu. ft. Range | Probake Convection, Air Fry, SelfClean, EasyClean®& Smart, Black Stainless, Slide-in, LSIL6334ZE
LG 30" Induction 6.3 cu. ft. Range | Probake Convection, Air Fry, SelfClean, EasyClean®& Smart, Black Stainless, Slide-in, LSIL6334ZE
LG 30" Induction 6.3 cu. ft. Range | Probake Convection, Air Fry, SelfClean, EasyClean®& Smart, Black Stainless, Slide-in, LSIL6334ZE
LG 30" Induction 6.3 cu. ft. Range | Probake Convection, Air Fry, SelfClean, EasyClean®& Smart, Black Stainless, Slide-in, LSIL6334ZE
LG 30" Induction 6.3 cu. ft. Range | Probake Convection, Air Fry, SelfClean, EasyClean®& Smart, Black Stainless, Slide-in, LSIL6334ZE
LG 30" Induction 6.3 cu. ft. Range | Probake Convection, Air Fry, SelfClean, EasyClean®& Smart, Black Stainless, Slide-in, LSIL6334ZE
LG 30" Induction 6.3 cu. ft. Range | Probake Convection, Air Fry, SelfClean, EasyClean®& Smart, Black Stainless, Slide-in, LSIL6334ZE

Key Features

  • UltraHeat™ 3.9kW Element
  • Induction Cooktop (with Cooking Element LED Bars)
  • ProBake Convection®
  • Air Fry Setting
  • EasyClean® + Self Clean
  • ThinQ® Smart Technology
More

ProBake Convection®

Get Superior Results with ProBake Convection®

LG ProBake Convection® brings pro technology home with a combined two-speed fan and ultra-powerful rear heating element. The oven mode automatically selects the lower speed for delicate baking or the higher speed for air frying and roasting. The result is faster preheating, quicker cooking and more even baking on multiple racks at the same time. And with no bottom heating element, cleaning up baked-on spills and splatters is much easier.*

ProBake Convection®

EasyClean® Interior

*As compared to conventional LG ovens

Flexible Elements for Quick Boils and True Simmers

With 4,300 watts of power, our UltraHeat™ element is powerful enough to rapidly boil water and flexible enough to turn down to a true simmer.

Get Powerful, Precision Cooking with Induction

Our uniquely designed induction cooktops offer exceptional power, precision, and responsiveness for fast, efficient, and even cooking. Induction uses electromagnetic energy to directly heat your cookware—and only your cookware, making it 5-10% more energy-efficient than radiant electric and about 3 times more efficient than gas. The cooktop remains cooler, making it safer and easier to clean. Plus, our red LED indicator bars display the power level of each element for easy monitoring.

InstaView® Window

Knock Twice to See What’s Cooking

Now you can check on food in an instant with two quick knocks.

The LG InstaView® Window lets you see inside your oven without ever opening the door and letting heat escape. 

InstaView® Window

'Greatest Energy Savings

Air Fry Setting

Crispy Flavor to Feed a Crowd

Air Fry delivers crispy, crowd‑pleasing flavor fast—with no preheating required and no extra countertop gadget needed. Simply press Air Fry to prepare favorites like French fries, hot wings, and more. High temperatures and a powerful convection fan work together to create the crave‑worthy crunch you love while using significantly less oil than traditional deep frying, making it a healthier alternative without sacrificing flavor—or adding the guilt.

Air Fry Setting

'Greatest Energy Savings

EasyClean® + Self Clean

Speed Clean Your Oven with
our 10-Minute EasyClean® Cycle

Keep your oven looking like new with the fastest oven-cleaning feature in the industry.* Simply spray the oven with water and select the EasyClean® cycle. This 10-minute cycle lifts soils without chemicals or high-heat thanks to our specially formulated porcelain-enamel interior. Then, easily wipe away the leftover residue.** For the occasional deep clean, use our standard Self Clean feature.

EasyClean® + Self Clean

'Greatest Energy Savings

*Heavy build-up may require additional manual effort or use of the Self Clean feature.

ThinQ® Smart Technology

A Smarter Home Starts with the LG ThinQ® App

The ThinQ app offers control and convenience for smart LG appliances to help you simplify life and enjoy the comforts of home. Manage and monitor your cooktop remotely, sync it with your smart LG hood or over-the-range microwave to auto-activate the light and vent, and more.*

ThinQ® Smart Technology

'Greatest Energy Savings

*Available on select LG smart appliances. Features may vary by model.

Save Money. Save Energy.

Products that earn the ENERGY STAR label meet strict energy-efficiency specifications set by the U.S. EPA, helping you save energy and money while protecting our climate by making choices that count for a clean energy future. 

ENERGY STAR® Certified

ENERGY STAR® Certified

*Images may be simulated and dramatized for illustrative purposes. Actual features, functionality, and other product specifications may differ and are subject to change without notice.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

LSIL6334ZE
Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)
29 7/8 x 36 1/2 x 26 7/8
Oven Capacity (cu.ft.)
6.3

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Brand

    LG

  • Range Type

    Slide-In

  • Oven Type

    Single

  • Oven Cooking System

    ProBake Convection

  • Outcase Color

    Black Stainless Steel

  • Fuel Type

    Electric

  • Cooktop Type

    Induction

COOKTOP FEATURES

  • Cooktop Type

    Induction

  • Induction Heater - Right Front (W) (Turbo, inch)

    2400(3900,11)

  • Safety function(Cooktop)

    Yes

  • Number of Cooktop Elements/Burners

    4

  • EasyClean Cooktop

    No

  • Element/Burner Type(Single)

    Center Rear, Left Front, Left Rear, Right Front

  • Fuel Type

    Electric

  • Heater - Total (W)

    7100

  • Hot Surface Indicator

    Yes

  • Induction Heater - Center Rear (W) (Turbo, inch)

    1300(1800,6)

  • Induction Heater - Left Front (W) (Turbo, inch)

    2100(3200,8)

  • Induction Heater - Left Rear (W) (Turbo, inch)

    1300(1800,6)

OVEN FEATURES

  • Fuel Type

    Electric

  • Automatic Safety Shut-Off

    Yes

  • Broil Element Power (W)

    4200

  • Convection Type

    ProBake Convection

  • Convection Fan

    Dual Speed (High/Low)

  • Convection Conversion

    Yes

  • Broil Element Type

    Sheath

  • Convection Element Power (W)

    2500

  • Oven Light Type

    Halogen

  • Oven Cooking mode

    Air Fry, Bake, Broil, Convection Bake

  • Oven Capacity (cu.ft.)

    6.3

  • GoCook Smart Oven Light

    Yes

  • Number of Rack Positions

    7

DRAWER FEATURES

  • Drawer Type

    Storage

  • Drawer Time Control

    No

POWER / RATINGS

  • Amp Rating at 208V(Amp)

    45.4

  • Watt Rating at 240V(W)

    11400

  • Amp Rating at 240V(Amp)

    47.5

  • Watt Rating at 208V(W)

    9450

  • Required Power Supply (Volt/Hz)

    120/208V / 60Hz, 120/240V / 60Hz

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • Control Lock

    Yes (Cooktop, Oven)

  • Instaview

    No

  • Timed Cook

    Yes

  • Soft Closing System

    No

  • Self-Clean Oven Door Lock

    Automatic

  • Sabbath Mode

    Yes

  • Oven Cleaning Type

    EasyClean + Self Clean

  • Kitchen Timer

    Yes

  • Delayed Timed Cook

    No

  • Cooking Complete Reminder Volume

    Yes

  • ADA Compliant

    Yes

DESIGN / FINISH

  • Door Color

    Black Stainless Steel

  • Cavity Material

    Enamel

  • Printproof Finish

    Yes

  • Oven Door Feature

    WideView Window

  • Outcase Color

    Black Stainless Steel

  • Oven Control Type

    Glass Touch

  • Control Display

    LED

  • Cooktop Control Type

    Knob

  • Cooktop Glass

    Ceramic glass

  • Handle Color

    Black Stainless Steel

  • Handle Material

    Aluminum

  • Knob Color

    Black Stainless Steel

  • Knob Lighting

    No

  • Knob Material

    Plastic

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

  • Product Weight (lb.)

    183.0

  • Shipping Weight (lb.)

    218.3

  • Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

    29 7/8 x 36 1/2 x 26 7/8

  • Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

    33 1/16 x 43 5/16 x 29 15/16

  • Overall Depth - including handle (inch)

    29 5/16

  • Oven Interior Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

    24 13/16 x 22 1/16 x 20

  • Drawer Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

    22 3/16 x 4 1/2 x 16 3/8

  • Size in Width (inch)

    30

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Smart Recipe (3rd Party Recipe App)

    No

  • SmartDiagnosis

    Yes

  • Proactive Customer Care

    Yes

  • NFC Tag On

    No

  • Voice Control (3rd Party Device)

    Yes

  • Works with

    Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, LG ThinQ

ACCESSORIES

  • Air Fry Tray (Ea)

    1

  • Cooktop Cream / Cleaner (Ea)

    1

  • Rear Filter (Ea)

    1

  • Scouring Pad (Ea)

    1

  • Standard Rack (Ea)

    2

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    195174157237

COMPLIANCE

  • Energy Star Certified

    Yes

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 

Find Locally

Experience this product around you.