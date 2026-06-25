30" Induction 6.3 cu. ft. Range | Probake Convection, Air Fry, SelfClean, EasyClean®& Smart, Black Stainless, Slide-in

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LG ProBake Convection® brings pro technology home with a combined two-speed fan and ultra-powerful rear heating element. The oven mode automatically selects the lower speed for delicate baking or the higher speed for air frying and roasting. The result is faster preheating, quicker cooking and more even baking on multiple racks at the same time. And with no bottom heating element, cleaning up baked-on spills and splatters is much easier.*