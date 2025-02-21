Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
7.3 cu.ft Ultra Capacity with Sensor Dry

7.3 cu.ft Ultra Capacity with Sensor Dry

DLE8200L

7.3 cu.ft Ultra Capacity with Sensor Dry


Key Features

  • 7.3 cu. ft. Ultra Large Capacity
  • AI Sensor DryTM
  • SmartDiagnosis
  • FlowSense®
  • ThinQ®
More

7.3 cu. ft. Ultra Large Capacity

Get It All Done In Less Time

Ultra Large Capacity (7.3 cu. ft.) means you have even more room to do laundry in fewer loads.

AI Sensor DryTM

Built-in Intelligence Takes Out The Guesswork

Forget about endless sorting or toggling through cycles—built-in sensors use AI technology to detect fabric texture and load size, then automatically select the right drying motions, temperatures and more for advanced fabric care. AI Sensor Dry detects moisture levels and automatically adjusts drying time for loads of all sizes—no more damp clothes, no more overdrying. With Smart Pairing™, the washer can even tell the dryer to select a compatible drying cycle*, making it the ultimate laundry hack.

*Both washer and dryer need to be registered in LG ThinQ app and connected to Wi-Fi to set up Smart Pairing feature.

SmartDiagnosis

Get 24/7 troubleshooting with SmartDiagnosis™. Your phone identifies error codes for LG customer service, who can resolve the issue quickly.

FlowSense® Duct Clogging Indicator

Know when it's time to clean the ducts to ensure great drying & lower utility bills.

ThinQ®

Think you can’t do laundry on the go? Think Again. Expand the limits of your laundry room with the LG SmartThinQ® app. Remote start your styler, select a cycle, monitor energy consumption, start or stop the cycle and get notifications about when your items will be ready, all from your smartphone. Compatible with the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, so you can manage your styler with simple voice commands.

Key Spec

  • Body Color

    Platinum Black

  • Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

    27 x 42 3/4 x 29 1/4

  • Heat Source Type

    Electric Heater

  • Reversible Door

    Yes

  • Smart Pairing

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Smart Pairing

    Yes

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • Proactive Customer Care

    Yes

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Voice Control (3rd party device)

    Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Dry Mode

    No

  • Air Dry

    Yes

  • Control Lock

    Yes

  • Custom PGM

    No

  • Damp Dry Signal

    Yes

  • Drum Care

    No

  • Drum Light

    Yes

  • Dry Level

    5 Levels

  • Dry Time

    Yes

  • Easy Iron

    No

  • Energy Saver

    Yes

  • Less Time

    Yes

  • More Time

    Yes

  • Rack Dry

    No

  • Reduce Static

    No

  • Remote Start

    Yes

  • Signal(Sound)

    Yes

  • Silent Dry

    No

  • Steam

    No

  • Temp.

    5 Levels

  • Time Dry

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Wrinkle Care

    Yes

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    195174112373

CAPACITY

  • Capacity(cu.ft)

    7.3

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Display Type

    Dial-A-Cycle™ & Electronic Control Panel with LED Indicator

  • Timer Display

    18:88

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

    29 x 45 3/4 x 31 3/8

  • Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

    27 x 42 3/4 x 29 1/4

  • Product Depth with door open 90˚ (inch)

    50 1/2

  • Weight include packing (lbs)

    125.6

  • Weight (lbs)

    121.3

ENERGY

  • ENERGY STAR® Qualified

    Yes

  • CEF

    3.93

  • ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient

    No

FEATURES

  • Type

    Vented Dryer

  • 3 Minute Installation Check

    Yes

  • 6 Motion DD

    No

  • ADA Compliant

    No

  • AI DD

    No

  • AI Sensor Dry

    Yes

  • Auto Restart

    No

  • Drum Light

    Yes

  • Dual Lint Filter

    No

  • EasyLoad Door

    No

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    No

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • FlowSense Duct Clogging Indicator

    Yes

  • Heat Source Type

    Electric Heater

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    No

  • Inverter Motor

    Yes

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • LoadSense

    No

  • NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum (drum side)

    No

  • Reversible Door

    Yes

  • Sensor Dry

    Yes

  • SteamFresh

    No

  • TrueSteam

    No

  • TurboSteam

    No

  • Venting Option

    4 Way Venting

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Platinum Black

  • Door Type

    Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover

  • Drum Back

    Alcosta

  • Drum Side

    Alcosta

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

  • Matching Pedestal

    N/A

POWER SOURCE

  • Electrical Requirements

    115/230V, 60Hz, 24A

PROGRAMS

  • AI Dry

    Yes

  • Activewear(Sportswear)

    No

  • Air Dry

    Yes

  • Antibacterial

    No

  • Bedding

    Yes

  • Bedding Refresh

    No

  • Condenser Care

    No

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Downloaded

    Yes

  • Down Jacket Refresh

    No

  • Drum Care

    No

  • Easy Ironing

    No

  • Freshen Up

    No

  • Heated Dry

    No

  • Heavy Duty

    Yes

  • Jumbo Dry

    No

  • Normal

    Yes

  • Outerwear Refresh

    No

  • Perm. Press

    Yes

  • Power Dry

    No

  • Quick Dry (Speed Dry)

    Yes

  • Rack Dry

    No

  • Rainy Days

    No

  • Silent Dry

    No

  • Small Load

    No

  • Small Load 40

    No

  • Steam Fresh

    No

  • Steam Sanitary

    No

  • Super Dry

    No

  • Towels

    No

  • Wrinkle Prevention

    No

What people are saying

