5.8 cu.ft Mega Capacity Front Load Washer with 6Motion™ Technology
GO BIG TO SAVE TIME AND GET MORE DONE
Say never again to never-ending piles of laundry—this mega capacity washer fits more clothes in every load and helps you power through laundry day in less time. With 5.8 cu. ft. capacity, you can fit a king-size comforter and more in a single load,
COUNT ON QUIET, EFFICIENT PERFORMANCE
Backed by a 10-year limited warranty, the LG Direct Drive Motor delivers peace of mind with every load. Fewer moving parts means less noise and vibration, greater stability and durable performance you can depend on for years to come.
SMOOTH SURFACE HELPS PREVENT SNAGS
Unlike drums made from porcelain or plastic, the LG NeveRust stainless steel drum avoids the chips and nicks that can snag fabrics and ruin clothing.
Smart Diagnosis™
Troubleshoot issues 24/7 through Smart Diagnosis™. In the event of a problem, your phone will identify error codes that will help LG customer service assist you. LG Smart Diagnosis™ System allows you to directly report an issue to the service center so it can be resolved quickly - providing comfort and reliability.
Energy Star® qualified
LG washers are Energy Star® rated, meaning they use less energy than current federal standards.
Mega Capacity - Go Big To Save Time And Get More Done
Say never again to never-ending piles of laundry—this mega capacity washer is one of the largest top load in its class* to fit more clothes in every load and help you power through laundry day in less time. How big is 6.3 cu. ft.? Big enough to fit a king-size comforter and a full set of bedding in a single load, for big time savings every week.
Sensor Dry
LG’s Sensor Dry System measures the moisture and humidity levels during the cycle and automatically adjusts the drying time to ensure you get perfectly dried laundry every time.
Keep Clothes Wrinkle Free
Always forgetting to remove your laundry? No problem. Choosing the Wrinkle Care option periodically tumbles your laundry to keep clothes wrinkle free.
FlowSense® Duct Clogging Indicator
Know when it's time to clean the ducts to ensure great drying & lower utility bills.
-
7.4 cu.ft Ultra capacity Front Load Dryer with Sensor Dry
-
5.8 cu.ft Mega Capacity Front Load Washer with 6Motion™ Technology
SUMMARY
Dimension (mm)
Key Spec
-
Body Color
-
White
-
Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
-
27 x 38 11/16 x 31 3/8
-
DUAL Inverter HeatPump
-
No
-
Auto Cleaning Condenser
-
No
-
Heat Source Type
-
Electric Heater
-
Reversible Door
-
Yes
-
Smart Pairing
-
No
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
No
All Spec
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Download Cycle
-
No
-
Smart Pairing
-
No
-
Energy Monitoring
-
No
-
Proactive Customer Care
-
No
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
-
No
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
No
-
Voice Control (3rd party device)
-
No
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Dry Mode
-
No
-
Condenser Care
-
No
-
Control Lock
-
Yes
-
Custom PGM
-
No
-
Damp Dry Signal
-
Yes
-
Drum Care
-
No
-
Drum Light
-
No
-
Dry Level
-
5 Levels
-
Easy Iron
-
No
-
Energy Saver
-
Yes
-
Less Time
-
Yes
-
More Time
-
Yes
-
Rack Dry
-
No
-
Reduce Static
-
No
-
Remote Start
-
No
-
Signal
-
Yes
-
Steam
-
No
-
Temp.
-
3 Levels
-
Time Dry
-
Yes
-
TurboSteam
-
No
-
Wi-Fi
-
No
-
Wrinkle Care
-
Yes
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
-
195174056455
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Display Type
-
Dial + Touch LED
-
Delay Timer
-
1-19 hours
-
Door Lock Indication
-
No
-
Timer Display
-
88
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
-
28 31/32 x 43 3/16 x 31 27/64
-
Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
-
27 x 38 11/16 x 31 3/8
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (inch)
-
51
-
Weight include packing (lbs)
-
121.7
-
Weight (lbs)
-
117.3
ENERGY
-
ENERGY STAR® Qualified
-
Yes
-
CEF
-
3.94
-
ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient
-
Yes
FEATURES
-
Type
-
Vented Dryer
-
3 Minute Installation Check
-
Yes
-
6 Motion DD
-
No
-
ADA Compliant
-
No
-
AI DD
-
No
-
AI Sensor Dry
-
No
-
Auto Cleaning Condenser
-
No
-
Auto Restart
-
No
-
Drum Light
-
No
-
DUAL Inverter HeatPump
-
No
-
Dual Lint Filter
-
No
-
EasyLoad Door
-
No
-
Embossing Inner Drum
-
No
-
End of Cycle Signal
-
Yes
-
FlowSense Duct Clogging Indicator
-
Yes
-
Heat Source Type
-
Electric Heater
-
Inverter DirectDrive
-
No
-
Inverter Motor
-
No
-
Leveling Legs
-
Yes
-
LoadSense
-
No
-
NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum (drum side)
-
No
-
Reversible Door
-
Yes
-
Sensor Dry
-
Yes
-
SteamFresh
-
No
-
TrueSteam
-
No
-
TurboSteam
-
No
-
Venting Option
-
4 Way Venting
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
-
White
-
Door Type
-
Round Door (No Cover)
-
Drum Back
-
Painted Steel
-
Drum Side
-
Alcosta
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
-
Matching Pedestal
-
WDP6W
POWER SOURCE
-
Electrical Requirements
-
115/230V, 60Hz, 24A
PROGRAMS
-
AI Dry
-
No
-
Air Dry
-
Yes
-
Antibacterial
-
No
-
Bedding
-
Yes
-
Delicates
-
Yes
-
Downloaded
-
No
-
Freshen Up
-
No
-
Heated Dry
-
No
-
Heavy Duty
-
Yes
-
Jumbo Dry
-
No
-
Normal
-
Yes
-
Perm. Press
-
Yes
-
Power Dry
-
No
-
Rack Dry
-
No
-
Small Load
-
No
-
Speed Dry
-
Yes
-
Sportswear
-
No
-
Steam Fresh
-
No
-
Steam Sanitary
-
No
-
Super Dry
-
No
-
Towels
-
Yes
Key Spec
-
Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
-
27 x 39 x 33 1/8
-
ezDispense
-
No
-
Steam
-
No
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
No
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
-
White
-
Door Type
-
Round Door (No Cover)
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Display Type
-
Dial + Touch LED
-
Delay Timer
-
3-19 hours
-
Door Lock Indication
-
Yes
-
Timer Display
-
88
CAPACITY
-
Capacity(cu.ft)
-
5.8
FEATURES
-
Type
-
Front Load Washer
-
6 Motion DD
-
Yes
-
ADA Compliant
-
Yes
-
Add Item
-
No
-
AI DD
-
No
-
Auto Restart
-
No
-
Centum System
-
No
-
ColdWash
-
Yes
-
Drum Lifter
-
Stainless Steel Slim Lifter
-
Drum Light
-
No
-
Embossing Inner Drum
-
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
-
Yes
-
ezDispense
-
No
-
TurboWash
-
No
-
Foam detection system
-
Yes
-
Inverter DirectDrive
-
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
-
Yes
-
LoadSense
-
Yes
-
NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum
-
Yes
-
Steam
-
No
-
TrueBalance Anti-Vibration System
-
Yes
-
TurboWash360˚
-
No
-
Vibration Sensor
-
Yes
-
Water Level
-
Auto
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Add Item
-
No
-
ColdWash
-
Yes
-
Control Lock
-
Yes
-
Delay Wash
-
Yes
-
Detergent Level
-
No
-
Drum Light
-
No
-
Extra Rinse
-
Yes
-
Fresh Care
-
No
-
Pre-wash
-
Yes
-
Remote Start
-
No
-
Rinse + Spin
-
Yes
-
Signal
-
Yes
-
Softener Level
-
No
-
Soil
-
3 Levels (Light to Heavy)
-
Spin
-
5 Levels
-
Spin Only
-
Yes
-
Steam
-
No
-
Temp.
-
Tap Cold / Cold / Semi Warm / Warm / Hot
-
Tub Clean
-
No
-
TurboWash
-
No
-
Wi-Fi
-
No
ENERGY
-
ENERGY STAR® Qualified
-
Yes
-
ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient
-
Yes
-
IMEF
-
2.92
-
IWF
-
2.90
POWER SOURCE
-
Electrical Requirements
-
120 V, 60 Hz, 6 A
PROGRAMS
-
AI Wash
-
No
-
Allergiene
-
No
-
Baby Wear
-
No
-
Bedding
-
Yes
-
Bright Whites
-
No
-
Bulky/Large
-
No
-
Delicates
-
Yes
-
Downloaded Cycle
-
No
-
Hand Wash/Wool
-
No
-
Heavy Duty
-
Yes
-
Jumbo Wash
-
No
-
Normal
-
Yes
-
Perm. Press
-
Yes
-
Quick Wash
-
No
-
Quick Wash+Dry
-
No
-
Quick Wash (Speed Wash)
-
Yes
-
Refresh
-
No
-
Rinse+Spin
-
No
-
Sanitary
-
No
-
Small Load
-
No
-
Spin Only
-
No
-
Sportswear(Activewear)
-
No
-
Steam Refresh
-
No
-
Towels
-
Yes
-
Tub Clean
-
Yes
-
Wash+Dry
-
No
-
Whites
-
No
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
-
29 x 42 x 33 1/2
-
Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
-
27 x 39 x 33 1/8
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (inch)
-
57 3/4
-
Weight include packing (lbs)
-
207.5
-
Weight (lbs)
-
191.8
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Download Cycle
-
No
-
Energy Monitoring
-
No
-
Proactive Customer Care
-
No
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
-
No
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
No
-
Tub Clean Coach
-
No
-
Voice Control (3rd party device)
-
No
-
Smart Pairing
-
No
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
-
Matching Heat Pump Dryer
-
NA
-
Matching Electric Dryer
-
DLE3470W
-
Matching Pedestal
-
WDP6W
-
Matching Sidekick Pedestal Washer
-
WD300CW
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
-
195174048375
