5.8 cu.ft Mega Capacity Front Load Washer with 6Motion™ Technology

5.8 cu.ft Mega Capacity Front Load Washer with 6Motion™ Technology

WD3470CW

5.8 cu.ft Mega Capacity Front Load Washer with 6Motion™ Technology

Front view
Products in this Bundle: 2
Front view

DLE3470W

7.4 cu.ft Ultra capacity Front Load Dryer with Sensor Dry
Front view

WM3470CW

5.8 cu.ft Mega Capacity Front Load Washer with 6Motion™ Technology

GO BIG TO SAVE TIME AND GET MORE DONE

Say never again to never-ending piles of laundry—this mega capacity washer fits more clothes in every load and helps you power through laundry day in less time. With 5.8 cu. ft. capacity, you can fit a king-size comforter and more in a single load, 

COUNT ON QUIET, EFFICIENT PERFORMANCE

Backed by a 10-year limited warranty, the LG Direct Drive Motor delivers peace of mind with every load. Fewer moving parts means less noise and vibration, greater stability and durable performance you can depend on for years to come.

SMOOTH SURFACE HELPS PREVENT SNAGS

Unlike drums made from porcelain or plastic, the LG NeveRust stainless steel drum avoids the chips and nicks that can snag fabrics and ruin clothing. 

Smart Diagnosis™

Troubleshoot issues 24/7 through Smart Diagnosis™. In the event of a problem, your phone will identify error codes that will help LG customer service assist you. LG Smart Diagnosis™ System allows you to directly report an issue to the service center so it can be resolved quickly - providing comfort and reliability.

Energy Star® qualified

LG washers are Energy Star® rated, meaning they use less energy than current federal standards.

Mega Capacity - Go Big To Save Time And Get More Done

Say never again to never-ending piles of laundry—this mega capacity washer is one of the largest top load in its class* to fit more clothes in every load and help you power through laundry day in less time. How big is 6.3 cu. ft.? Big enough to fit a king-size comforter and a full set of bedding in a single load, for big time savings every week.

Sensor Dry

LG’s Sensor Dry System measures the moisture and humidity levels during the cycle and automatically adjusts the drying time to ensure you get perfectly dried laundry every time.

Keep Clothes Wrinkle Free

Always forgetting to remove your laundry? No problem. Choosing the Wrinkle Care option periodically tumbles your laundry to keep clothes wrinkle free.

FlowSense® Duct Clogging Indicator

Know when it's time to clean the ducts to ensure great drying & lower utility bills.

SUMMARY

Dimension (mm)

DLE3470W

Key Spec

Body Color

White

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

27 x 38 11/16 x 31 3/8

DUAL Inverter HeatPump

No

Auto Cleaning Condenser

No

Heat Source Type

Electric Heater

Reversible Door

Yes

Smart Pairing

No

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

No

All Spec

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Download Cycle

No

Smart Pairing

No

Energy Monitoring

No

Proactive Customer Care

No

Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

No

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

No

Voice Control (3rd party device)

No

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Dry Mode

No

Condenser Care

No

Control Lock

Yes

Custom PGM

No

Damp Dry Signal

Yes

Drum Care

No

Drum Light

No

Dry Level

5 Levels

Easy Iron

No

Energy Saver

Yes

Less Time

Yes

More Time

Yes

Rack Dry

No

Reduce Static

No

Remote Start

No

Signal

Yes

Steam

No

Temp.

3 Levels

Time Dry

Yes

TurboSteam

No

Wi-Fi

No

Wrinkle Care

Yes

BAR CODE

Bar Code

195174056455

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Display Type

Dial + Touch LED

Delay Timer

1-19 hours

Door Lock Indication

No

Timer Display

88

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

28 31/32 x 43 3/16 x 31 27/64

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

27 x 38 11/16 x 31 3/8

Product Depth with door open 90˚ (inch)

51

Weight include packing (lbs)

121.7

Weight (lbs)

117.3

ENERGY

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Yes

CEF

3.94

ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient

Yes

FEATURES

Type

Vented Dryer

3 Minute Installation Check

Yes

6 Motion DD

No

ADA Compliant

No

AI DD

No

AI Sensor Dry

No

Auto Cleaning Condenser

No

Auto Restart

No

Drum Light

No

DUAL Inverter HeatPump

No

Dual Lint Filter

No

EasyLoad Door

No

Embossing Inner Drum

No

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

FlowSense Duct Clogging Indicator

Yes

Heat Source Type

Electric Heater

Inverter DirectDrive

No

Inverter Motor

No

Leveling Legs

Yes

LoadSense

No

NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum (drum side)

No

Reversible Door

Yes

Sensor Dry

Yes

SteamFresh

No

TrueSteam

No

TurboSteam

No

Venting Option

4 Way Venting

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

White

Door Type

Round Door (No Cover)

Drum Back

Painted Steel

Drum Side

Alcosta

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

Matching Pedestal

WDP6W

POWER SOURCE

Electrical Requirements

115/230V, 60Hz, 24A

PROGRAMS

AI Dry

No

Air Dry

Yes

Antibacterial

No

Bedding

Yes

Delicates

Yes

Downloaded

No

Freshen Up

No

Heated Dry

No

Heavy Duty

Yes

Jumbo Dry

No

Normal

Yes

Perm. Press

Yes

Power Dry

No

Rack Dry

No

Small Load

No

Speed Dry

Yes

Sportswear

No

Steam Fresh

No

Steam Sanitary

No

Super Dry

No

Towels

Yes

Key Spec

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

27 x 39 x 33 1/8

ezDispense

No

Steam

No

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

No

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

White

Door Type

Round Door (No Cover)

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Display Type

Dial + Touch LED

Delay Timer

3-19 hours

Door Lock Indication

Yes

Timer Display

88

CAPACITY

Capacity(cu.ft)

5.8

FEATURES

Type

Front Load Washer

6 Motion DD

Yes

ADA Compliant

Yes

Add Item

No

AI DD

No

Auto Restart

No

Centum System

No

ColdWash

Yes

Drum Lifter

Stainless Steel Slim Lifter

Drum Light

No

Embossing Inner Drum

Yes

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

ezDispense

No

TurboWash

No

Foam detection system

Yes

Inverter DirectDrive

Yes

Leveling Legs

Yes

LoadSense

Yes

NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

Steam

No

TrueBalance Anti-Vibration System

Yes

TurboWash360˚

No

Vibration Sensor

Yes

Water Level

Auto

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Add Item

No

ColdWash

Yes

Control Lock

Yes

Delay Wash

Yes

Detergent Level

No

Drum Light

No

Extra Rinse

Yes

Fresh Care

No

Pre-wash

Yes

Remote Start

No

Rinse + Spin

Yes

Signal

Yes

Softener Level

No

Soil

3 Levels (Light to Heavy)

Spin

5 Levels

Spin Only

Yes

Steam

No

Temp.

Tap Cold / Cold / Semi Warm / Warm / Hot

Tub Clean

No

TurboWash

No

Wi-Fi

No

ENERGY

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Yes

ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient

Yes

IMEF

2.92

IWF

2.90

POWER SOURCE

Electrical Requirements

120 V, 60 Hz, 6 A

PROGRAMS

AI Wash

No

Allergiene

No

Baby Wear

No

Bedding

Yes

Bright Whites

No

Bulky/Large

No

Delicates

Yes

Downloaded Cycle

No

Hand Wash/Wool

No

Heavy Duty

Yes

Jumbo Wash

No

Normal

Yes

Perm. Press

Yes

Quick Wash

No

Quick Wash+Dry

No

Quick Wash (Speed Wash)

Yes

Refresh

No

Rinse+Spin

No

Sanitary

No

Small Load

No

Spin Only

No

Sportswear(Activewear)

No

Steam Refresh

No

Towels

Yes

Tub Clean

Yes

Wash+Dry

No

Whites

No

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

29 x 42 x 33 1/2

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

27 x 39 x 33 1/8

Product Depth with door open 90˚ (inch)

57 3/4

Weight include packing (lbs)

207.5

Weight (lbs)

191.8

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Download Cycle

No

Energy Monitoring

No

Proactive Customer Care

No

Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

No

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

No

Tub Clean Coach

No

Voice Control (3rd party device)

No

Smart Pairing

No

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

Matching Heat Pump Dryer

NA

Matching Electric Dryer

DLE3470W

Matching Pedestal

WDP6W

Matching Sidekick Pedestal Washer

WD300CW

BAR CODE

Bar Code

195174048375

