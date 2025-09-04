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LG STUDIO 6.3 cu.ft Smart Induction Range with ProBakeConvection™
SUMMARY
All Spec
OVEN FEATURES
Broil Element (Watt)
Sheath (4.2KW)
Convection (Watt)
Sheath 2500W
Convection Fan
Dual Speed (High/Low)
Convection Type
ProBakeConvection™
Oven Modes
Bake, Conv. Bake, Conv. Roast, Speed Roast, Broil High, Broil Low, Warm, Proof, Delayed Time Cook, Timed Cook, Easyclean, SelfClean, Remote Start
Oven Control Features
Glass Touch
Convection Conversion
Yes
EasyClean®
Yes
Self Clean
Yes
GoCook Smart Oven Light
Yes (1 Light)
No. of Rack Positions
7
Door Lock
Yes
Automatic Safety Shut-Down
After 12 Hours
COOKTOP
Type
Induction + Radiant
No of Radiant Elements
5 ( 4- induction; 1 radiant)
Element Size/Wattage - Left Rear
1800 (Boost) / 1300 (Normal) (6")
Element Size/Wattage - Right Rear
100 (6")
Element Size/Wattage - Left Front
3200 (Boost) / 2100 (Normal) (8")
Element Size/Wattage - Right Front (Triple Element)
4000 (Boost) / 2400 (Normal) (11")
Center (Warming Zone)
1800 (Boost) / 1300 (Normal) (6")
Hot Surface LED Indicator
Yes
CONTROL
Cooktop Control Type
Vertical Knobs
Oven Control Type
Glass Touch
Display
VFD / White
Language
English
Clock
12 hr or 24 hr (option)
Kitchen Timer
Yes
Timed Cook
Yes
Temperature Unit of Measure
Fahrenheit/Celsius
Cooking Complete Reminder Volume
Beeper (Hi, Lo, Off)
APPEARANCE
All Available Colours
Smudge Resistant Stainless Steel
Knobs
Stainless Steel
Handle
Stainless Steel
PrintProof
Yes
Oven Door Feature
WideView™ Window
Cooktop Finish
Grey Patterned on Black Ceramic Glass
LIMITED WARRANTY
Parts & Labor
2 Years
UPC CODES
LSIS3018ST (Smudge Resistant Stainless Steel)
048231341653
CAPACITY
Oven Capacity (cu. ft.)
6.3 cu.ft.
Storage Drawer Capacity (cu.ft.)
0.8
DIMENSIONS/CLEARANCES/WEIGHT
Shipping Weight (lbs)
240
Product Weight (lbs)
210
Cabinet Width (in)
30"
Overall Depth (in) - including handle
28 15/16"
Overall Height (in)
37 7/8"
Overall Width (in)
29 7/8"
Oven Interior Dimensions (in) (W x H x D)
24 7/8" x 21 3/8" x 20"
Height to Cooking Surface (in)
36"
Drawer Dimensions (in) (W x H x D)
22 3/16" x 4 1/2" x 16 3/8"
Carton Dimensions (in) (W x H x D)
32 31/32” x 44” x 30 17/32”
POWER/RATINGS
Amp Rating at 208V
49.2A
Amp Rating at 240V
50.5A
KW Rating at 208V
10.2kW
KW Rating at 240V
12.1kW
Required Power Supply (amp)
40A
ACCESSORIES
Gliding Rack
1
Heavy Duty Rack
2
Temp Probe
Yes
Spray Bottle
Yes
Scouring Pad
Yes
Cooktop Cream/Cleaner
Yes
BRAND
LG STUDIO
Yes
HEATING
Electric
Yes
TYPE
Induction Slide-in
Yes
NO. OF OVEN
No. of Oven
Single
DRAWER FEATURES
Type
Warming
Levels
3 (Hi/Mid/Low)
Time Control
Yes
SMART FEATURES
Wi-Fi Connectivity
Yes
ThinQ®
Yes
Works with
Google Assistant & Amazon Alexa
SmartDiagnosis™
Yes
3rd Party Recipe App
Sidechef, Innit, Drop, Tovala
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