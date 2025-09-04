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LG STUDIO 6.3 cu.ft Smart Induction Range with ProBakeConvection™

LG STUDIO 6.3 cu.ft Smart Induction Range with ProBakeConvection™

LSIS3018SS
Front view of LG STUDIO 6.3 cu.ft Smart Induction Range with ProBakeConvection™ LSIS3018SS
LG STUDIO 6.3 cu.ft Smart Induction Range with ProBakeConvection™, LSIS3018SS
LG STUDIO 6.3 cu.ft Smart Induction Range with ProBakeConvection™, LSIS3018SS
LG STUDIO 6.3 cu.ft Smart Induction Range with ProBakeConvection™, LSIS3018SS
LG STUDIO 6.3 cu.ft Smart Induction Range with ProBakeConvection™, LSIS3018SS
LG STUDIO 6.3 cu.ft Smart Induction Range with ProBakeConvection™, LSIS3018SS
LG STUDIO 6.3 cu.ft Smart Induction Range with ProBakeConvection™, LSIS3018SS
LG STUDIO 6.3 cu.ft Smart Induction Range with ProBakeConvection™, LSIS3018SS
LG STUDIO 6.3 cu.ft Smart Induction Range with ProBakeConvection™, LSIS3018SS
LG STUDIO 6.3 cu.ft Smart Induction Range with ProBakeConvection™, LSIS3018SS
LG STUDIO 6.3 cu.ft Smart Induction Range with ProBakeConvection™, LSIS3018SS
LG STUDIO 6.3 cu.ft Smart Induction Range with ProBakeConvection™, LSIS3018SS
LG STUDIO 6.3 cu.ft Smart Induction Range with ProBakeConvection™, LSIS3018SS
LG STUDIO 6.3 cu.ft Smart Induction Range with ProBakeConvection™, LSIS3018SS
Front view of LG STUDIO 6.3 cu.ft Smart Induction Range with ProBakeConvection™ LSIS3018SS
LG STUDIO 6.3 cu.ft Smart Induction Range with ProBakeConvection™, LSIS3018SS
LG STUDIO 6.3 cu.ft Smart Induction Range with ProBakeConvection™, LSIS3018SS
LG STUDIO 6.3 cu.ft Smart Induction Range with ProBakeConvection™, LSIS3018SS
LG STUDIO 6.3 cu.ft Smart Induction Range with ProBakeConvection™, LSIS3018SS
LG STUDIO 6.3 cu.ft Smart Induction Range with ProBakeConvection™, LSIS3018SS
LG STUDIO 6.3 cu.ft Smart Induction Range with ProBakeConvection™, LSIS3018SS
LG STUDIO 6.3 cu.ft Smart Induction Range with ProBakeConvection™, LSIS3018SS
LG STUDIO 6.3 cu.ft Smart Induction Range with ProBakeConvection™, LSIS3018SS
LG STUDIO 6.3 cu.ft Smart Induction Range with ProBakeConvection™, LSIS3018SS
LG STUDIO 6.3 cu.ft Smart Induction Range with ProBakeConvection™, LSIS3018SS
LG STUDIO 6.3 cu.ft Smart Induction Range with ProBakeConvection™, LSIS3018SS
LG STUDIO 6.3 cu.ft Smart Induction Range with ProBakeConvection™, LSIS3018SS
LG STUDIO 6.3 cu.ft Smart Induction Range with ProBakeConvection™, LSIS3018SS

Key Features

  • ProBakeConvection™
  • Large 6.3 cu.ft Capacity
  • Induction Cooktop
  • Smudge Resistant Stainless Steel
  • EasyClean® + Self Clean
More

SUMMARY

Print
CAPACITY
6.3 cu.ft.
MEASUREMENTS (WXHXD)
29 7/8" x 37 7/8" x 28 15/16"
EASYCLEAN®
Yes
THINQ®
Yes

All Spec

OVEN FEATURES

  • Broil Element (Watt)

    Sheath (4.2KW)

  • Convection (Watt)

    Sheath 2500W

  • Convection Fan

    Dual Speed (High/Low)

  • Convection Type

    ProBakeConvection™

  • Oven Modes

    Bake, Conv. Bake, Conv. Roast, Speed Roast, Broil High, Broil Low, Warm, Proof, Delayed Time Cook, Timed Cook, Easyclean, SelfClean, Remote Start

  • Oven Control Features

    Glass Touch

  • Convection Conversion

    Yes

  • EasyClean®

    Yes

  • Self Clean

    Yes

  • GoCook Smart Oven Light

    Yes (1 Light)

  • No. of Rack Positions

    7

  • Door Lock

    Yes

  • Automatic Safety Shut-Down

    After 12 Hours

COOKTOP

  • Type

    Induction + Radiant

  • No of Radiant Elements

    5 ( 4- induction; 1 radiant)

  • Element Size/Wattage - Left Rear

    1800 (Boost) / 1300 (Normal) (6")

  • Element Size/Wattage - Right Rear

    100 (6")

  • Element Size/Wattage - Left Front

    3200 (Boost) / 2100 (Normal) (8")

  • Element Size/Wattage - Right Front (Triple Element)

    4000 (Boost) / 2400 (Normal) (11")

  • Center (Warming Zone)

    1800 (Boost) / 1300 (Normal) (6")

  • Hot Surface LED Indicator

    Yes

CONTROL

  • Cooktop Control Type

    Vertical Knobs

  • Oven Control Type

    Glass Touch

  • Display

    VFD / White

  • Language

    English

  • Clock

    12 hr or 24 hr (option)

  • Kitchen Timer

    Yes

  • Timed Cook

    Yes

  • Temperature Unit of Measure

    Fahrenheit/Celsius

  • Cooking Complete Reminder Volume

    Beeper (Hi, Lo, Off)

APPEARANCE

  • All Available Colours

    Smudge Resistant Stainless Steel

  • Knobs

    Stainless Steel

  • Handle

    Stainless Steel

  • PrintProof

    Yes

  • Oven Door Feature

    WideView™ Window

  • Cooktop Finish

    Grey Patterned on Black Ceramic Glass

LIMITED WARRANTY

  • Parts & Labor

    2 Years

UPC CODES

  • LSIS3018ST (Smudge Resistant Stainless Steel)

    048231341653

CAPACITY

  • Oven Capacity (cu. ft.)

    6.3 cu.ft.

  • Storage Drawer Capacity (cu.ft.)

    0.8

DIMENSIONS/CLEARANCES/WEIGHT

  • Shipping Weight (lbs)

    240

  • Product Weight (lbs)

    210

  • Cabinet Width (in)

    30"

  • Overall Depth (in) - including handle

    28 15/16"

  • Overall Height (in)

    37 7/8"

  • Overall Width (in)

    29 7/8"

  • Oven Interior Dimensions (in) (W x H x D)

    24 7/8" x 21 3/8" x 20"

  • Height to Cooking Surface (in)

    36"

  • Drawer Dimensions (in) (W x H x D)

    22 3/16" x 4 1/2" x 16 3/8"

  • Carton Dimensions (in) (W x H x D)

    32 31/32” x 44” x 30 17/32”

POWER/RATINGS

  • Amp Rating at 208V

    49.2A

  • Amp Rating at 240V

    50.5A

  • KW Rating at 208V

    10.2kW

  • KW Rating at 240V

    12.1kW

  • Required Power Supply (amp)

    40A

ACCESSORIES

  • Gliding Rack

    1

  • Heavy Duty Rack

    2

  • Temp Probe

    Yes

  • Spray Bottle

    Yes

  • Scouring Pad

    Yes

  • Cooktop Cream/Cleaner

    Yes

BRAND

  • LG STUDIO

    Yes

HEATING

  • Electric

    Yes

TYPE

  • Induction Slide-in

    Yes

NO. OF OVEN

  • No. of Oven

    Single

DRAWER FEATURES

  • Type

    Warming

  • Levels

    3 (Hi/Mid/Low)

  • Time Control

    Yes

SMART FEATURES

  • Wi-Fi Connectivity

    Yes

  • ThinQ®

    Yes

  • Works with

    Google Assistant & Amazon Alexa

  • SmartDiagnosis™

    Yes

  • 3rd Party Recipe App

    Sidechef, Innit, Drop, Tovala

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