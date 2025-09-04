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LG STUDIO 1.7/4.7 cu ft. Combination Wall Oven | True Convection, Steam Sous-Vide, Air Fry, Self Clean, EasyClean® & Smart, Stainless

LG STUDIO 1.7/4.7 cu ft. Combination Wall Oven | True Convection, Steam Sous-Vide, Air Fry, Self Clean, EasyClean® & Smart, Stainless

WCES6428F
Front view of LG STUDIO 1.7/4.7 cu ft. Combination Wall Oven | True Convection, Steam Sous-Vide, Air Fry, Self Clean, EasyClean® & Smart, Stainless WCES6428F
LG STUDIO 1.7/4.7 cu ft. Combination Wall Oven | True Convection, Steam Sous-Vide, Air Fry, Self Clean, EasyClean® & Smart, Stainless, WCES6428F
LG STUDIO 1.7/4.7 cu ft. Combination Wall Oven | True Convection, Steam Sous-Vide, Air Fry, Self Clean, EasyClean® & Smart, Stainless, WCES6428F
LG STUDIO 1.7/4.7 cu ft. Combination Wall Oven | True Convection, Steam Sous-Vide, Air Fry, Self Clean, EasyClean® & Smart, Stainless, WCES6428F
LG STUDIO 1.7/4.7 cu ft. Combination Wall Oven | True Convection, Steam Sous-Vide, Air Fry, Self Clean, EasyClean® & Smart, Stainless, WCES6428F
LG STUDIO 1.7/4.7 cu ft. Combination Wall Oven | True Convection, Steam Sous-Vide, Air Fry, Self Clean, EasyClean® & Smart, Stainless, WCES6428F
LG STUDIO 1.7/4.7 cu ft. Combination Wall Oven | True Convection, Steam Sous-Vide, Air Fry, Self Clean, EasyClean® & Smart, Stainless, WCES6428F
LG STUDIO 1.7/4.7 cu ft. Combination Wall Oven | True Convection, Steam Sous-Vide, Air Fry, Self Clean, EasyClean® & Smart, Stainless, WCES6428F
LG STUDIO 1.7/4.7 cu ft. Combination Wall Oven | True Convection, Steam Sous-Vide, Air Fry, Self Clean, EasyClean® & Smart, Stainless, WCES6428F
Front view of LG STUDIO 1.7/4.7 cu ft. Combination Wall Oven | True Convection, Steam Sous-Vide, Air Fry, Self Clean, EasyClean® & Smart, Stainless WCES6428F
LG STUDIO 1.7/4.7 cu ft. Combination Wall Oven | True Convection, Steam Sous-Vide, Air Fry, Self Clean, EasyClean® & Smart, Stainless, WCES6428F
LG STUDIO 1.7/4.7 cu ft. Combination Wall Oven | True Convection, Steam Sous-Vide, Air Fry, Self Clean, EasyClean® & Smart, Stainless, WCES6428F
LG STUDIO 1.7/4.7 cu ft. Combination Wall Oven | True Convection, Steam Sous-Vide, Air Fry, Self Clean, EasyClean® & Smart, Stainless, WCES6428F
LG STUDIO 1.7/4.7 cu ft. Combination Wall Oven | True Convection, Steam Sous-Vide, Air Fry, Self Clean, EasyClean® & Smart, Stainless, WCES6428F
LG STUDIO 1.7/4.7 cu ft. Combination Wall Oven | True Convection, Steam Sous-Vide, Air Fry, Self Clean, EasyClean® & Smart, Stainless, WCES6428F
LG STUDIO 1.7/4.7 cu ft. Combination Wall Oven | True Convection, Steam Sous-Vide, Air Fry, Self Clean, EasyClean® & Smart, Stainless, WCES6428F
LG STUDIO 1.7/4.7 cu ft. Combination Wall Oven | True Convection, Steam Sous-Vide, Air Fry, Self Clean, EasyClean® & Smart, Stainless, WCES6428F
LG STUDIO 1.7/4.7 cu ft. Combination Wall Oven | True Convection, Steam Sous-Vide, Air Fry, Self Clean, EasyClean® & Smart, Stainless, WCES6428F

Key Features

  • 1.7 cu. ft TurboCook™ Speed Oven
  • 4.7 cu. ft True Convection Oven
  • 7” LCD Touch Display
  • Infrared Heating™
  • True Convection® with Air Fry and Steam Sous Vide
  • ThinQ® Technology
More
Expand your multitasking skills

LG STUDIO Combination Oven

Expand your multitasking skills

Get even, precise heat for baking.

True Convection®

Get even, precise heat for baking.

Cooks up to 4x faster*

TurboCook™ Speed Oven

Cooks up to 4x faster*

Full-colour LCD Touch Display

Recipes at Your Fingertips

Full-colour LCD Touch Display

Air Fry Crispy Favorites

Less Oil. More Crunch.

Air Fry Crispy Favorites

Cook up to 4x faster* than a traditional oven without preheating

Cook up to 4x faster* than a traditional oven without preheating

LG TurboCook™ speed oven gives you the speed of a microwave without sacrificing results. Save time and skip the preheat with instant-on Infrared Heating™ that heats lightning fast and delivers oven-quality results every time. Plus, you can also use it as a conventional microwave oven.

*Based on LG internal testing as compared to a conventional LG oven. Results will vary according to type of food being cooked and other details involved in the cooking process

Cook with Confidence

Cook with Confidence

True Convection delivers precise heat for crisp, delicious food. Bake with the greatest of ease with LG’s True Convection oven. Our convection technology evenly distributes continual precise heat so food is delicious on the inside, and crisp on the outside.
Options Galore, Displayed in Full Colour

Options Galore, Displayed in Full Colour

A few simple touches guide you through menu selection with full-colour images for easy recognition. Activate more than 40 auto-cook recipes from Banana Bread to London Broil from the impressive LCD display. The look is sleek and contemporary and it’s even easy to clean.
No Preheating, Up to 20% Faster Cooking*

No Preheating, Up to 20% Faster Cooking*

When you’re craving the thrill of the grill but Mother Nature has other ideas, you can still achieve that characteristic seared flavour with LG’s Infrared Heating™ system. The infrared heating element locks in juices while cutting up to 20% off your cooking time*-with no preheating required.

*Compared to LG’s non-infrared heating ovens using chicken breasts, hamburgers, and salmon.

Crispy Flavor to Feed a Crowd

Crispy Flavour to Feed a Crowd

Air Fry delivers crispy flavour fast, no preheating required, and makes enough to feed a crowd. Prepare snacks like French fries, hot wings and more at the press of a button. High temperatures and the convection fan work together to deliver the flavour and crunch you crave, without excessive oil.
Take it to the Next Level

Take it to the Next Level

LG STUDIO combines moisture-rich steam cooking with the low-and-slow sous vide method for restaurant-quality meals at home. Vacuum seals meats, fish and even vegetables are juicy, tender and consistently delicious*. Cook like a pro with removable water reservoir that is easy to refill even mid-cooking.

*Compared to LG’s non-infrared heating ovens using chicken breasts, hamburgers, and salmon.

Multiple Presets Make You a Pro

Multiple Presets Make You a Pro

Take the guesswork out of cooking and let the preset cooking functions take over. Perfect for defrosting, reheating, melting and more. With a full menu of options from quick snacks to frozen entrees, we’ve got you covered with effortless cooking.
Make It Flush - or Not

Make It Flush - or Not

The kitchen of your dreams is in the details - installation details, that is. LG STUDIO wall ovens give you the option of a flush installation or choose the traditional position.

Qualifications


Qualifications

2-Year Warranty on Parts and Labour

Print

All Spec

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    195174022863

BASIC SPEC

  • Brand

    LG STUDIO

  • Fuel Type

    Electric

  • Outcase Color

    Smudge Resistant Stainless Steel

  • Oven Type

    Combi Wall Oven

DESIGN / FINISH

  • Control Display

    7" TFT LCD

  • Handle Color

    Stainless Steel

  • Handle Material

    Stainless Steel

  • Knob Material

    Stainless Steel Finish (Aluminum)

  • Outcase Color

    Smudge Resistant Stainless Steel

  • Oven Control Type

    TFT LCD Film Touch + Glass Touch

  • Oven Door Feature

    WideView™ Window

  • Printproof Finish

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • SmartDiagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Voice Control (3rd Party Device)

    Yes

UPPER MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES

  • Microwave Power Output (W)

    950

UPPER OVEN FEATURES

  • Convection Conversion

    Yes

  • [Upper]Convection Fan

    Single Speed

  • Bake Element Power (W)

    375

  • Broil Element Power (W)

    1300

  • [Upper][Elec]Convection Element Power (W)

    1500(Sheath heater)

  • Oven Capacity (cu.ft.)

    1.7

  • Oven Cooking mode

    Bake / Conv. Bake / Conv. Roast / Broil / Air Fry / Warm / Proof / Steam Cook(Steam Bake, SousVide) / Auto Cook / Favorite / Clean(Self Clean, Easy Clean, Steam Mainenance)

LOWER OVEN FEATURES

  • Convection Conversion

    Yes

  • Bake Element Type

    Hidden (8 pass)

  • Convection Fan

    Single Speed

  • Convection Type

    True Convection

  • Bake Element Power (W)

    2500

  • Convection Element Power (W)

    Yes (2,000 Sheath heater)

  • Number of Rack Positions

    5

  • Oven Capacity (cu.ft.)

    4.7

  • Oven Cooking mode

    Bake / Conv. Bake / Conv. Roast / Broil / Air Fry / Warm / Proof / Steam Cook(Steam Bake, SousVide) / Auto Cook / Favorite / Clean(Self Clean, Easy Clean, Steam Mainenance)

ACCESSORIES

  • Gliding Rack (Ea)

    1

  • Griddle Plate (Ea)

    1

  • Heavy Duty Rack (Ea)

    2

  • Temp Probe (Ea)

    Yes

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • Cooking Complete Reminder Volume

    Beeper (Hi, Lo, Off)

  • Instaview

    Yes(Lower Only)

  • Kitchen Timer

    Yes

  • Oven Cleaning Type

    Self Clean

  • Sabbath Mode

    Yes

  • Timed Cook

    Yes

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

  • Cut-out Dimensions_Max (W x H x D)(inch)_Standard

    285/8 x 431/2 x 24

  • Cut-out Dimensions_Min (W x H x D)(inch)_Standard

    281/2 x 437/16 x 24

  • Cut-out Dimensions (W x H x D)(inch)_Flush

    30 x 44 x 25

  • Lower Oven Interior Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

    241/2 x 175/8 x 187/8

  • Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

    33 x 50 x 30

  • Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

    29 3/4 x 43 13/16 x 26 29/32

  • Product Weight (lb.)

    204

  • Shipping Weight (lb.)

    239

  • Upper Oven Interior Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

    208/11 x 89/25 x 175/13

OVEN FEATURES

  • Convection Conversion

    Yes

  • Convection Fan

    Single Speed

  • Number of Rack Positions

    5

  • Oven Capacity (cu.ft.)

    6.4

  • Oven Cooking mode

    Bake / Conv. Bake / Conv. Roast / Broil / Air Fry / Warm / Proof / Steam Cook(Steam Bake, SousVide) / Auto Cook / Favorite / Clean(Self Clean, Easy Clean, Steam Mainenance)

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