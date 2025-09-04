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LG STUDIO 1.7/4.7 cu ft. Combination Wall Oven | True Convection, Steam Sous-Vide, Air Fry, Self Clean, EasyClean® & Smart, Stainless
LG STUDIO 1.7/4.7 cu ft. Combination Wall Oven | True Convection, Steam Sous-Vide, Air Fry, Self Clean, EasyClean® & Smart, Stainless
*Based on LG internal testing as compared to a conventional LG oven. Results will vary according to type of food being cooked and other details involved in the cooking process
*Compared to LG’s non-infrared heating ovens using chicken breasts, hamburgers, and salmon.
*Compared to LG’s non-infrared heating ovens using chicken breasts, hamburgers, and salmon.
Qualifications
All Spec
BAR CODE
Bar Code
195174022863
BASIC SPEC
Brand
LG STUDIO
Fuel Type
Electric
Outcase Color
Smudge Resistant Stainless Steel
Oven Type
Combi Wall Oven
DESIGN / FINISH
Control Display
7" TFT LCD
Handle Color
Stainless Steel
Handle Material
Stainless Steel
Knob Material
Stainless Steel Finish (Aluminum)
Outcase Color
Smudge Resistant Stainless Steel
Oven Control Type
TFT LCD Film Touch + Glass Touch
Oven Door Feature
WideView™ Window
Printproof Finish
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
SmartDiagnosis
Yes
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
Voice Control (3rd Party Device)
Yes
UPPER MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES
Microwave Power Output (W)
950
UPPER OVEN FEATURES
Convection Conversion
Yes
[Upper]Convection Fan
Single Speed
Bake Element Power (W)
375
Broil Element Power (W)
1300
[Upper][Elec]Convection Element Power (W)
1500(Sheath heater)
Oven Capacity (cu.ft.)
1.7
Oven Cooking mode
Bake / Conv. Bake / Conv. Roast / Broil / Air Fry / Warm / Proof / Steam Cook(Steam Bake, SousVide) / Auto Cook / Favorite / Clean(Self Clean, Easy Clean, Steam Mainenance)
LOWER OVEN FEATURES
Convection Conversion
Yes
Bake Element Type
Hidden (8 pass)
Convection Fan
Single Speed
Convection Type
True Convection
Bake Element Power (W)
2500
Convection Element Power (W)
Yes (2,000 Sheath heater)
Number of Rack Positions
5
Oven Capacity (cu.ft.)
4.7
Oven Cooking mode
Bake / Conv. Bake / Conv. Roast / Broil / Air Fry / Warm / Proof / Steam Cook(Steam Bake, SousVide) / Auto Cook / Favorite / Clean(Self Clean, Easy Clean, Steam Mainenance)
ACCESSORIES
Gliding Rack (Ea)
1
Griddle Plate (Ea)
1
Heavy Duty Rack (Ea)
2
Temp Probe (Ea)
Yes
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
Cooking Complete Reminder Volume
Beeper (Hi, Lo, Off)
Instaview
Yes(Lower Only)
Kitchen Timer
Yes
Oven Cleaning Type
Self Clean
Sabbath Mode
Yes
Timed Cook
Yes
DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT
Cut-out Dimensions_Max (W x H x D)(inch)_Standard
285/8 x 431/2 x 24
Cut-out Dimensions_Min (W x H x D)(inch)_Standard
281/2 x 437/16 x 24
Cut-out Dimensions (W x H x D)(inch)_Flush
30 x 44 x 25
Lower Oven Interior Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)
241/2 x 175/8 x 187/8
Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)
33 x 50 x 30
Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)
29 3/4 x 43 13/16 x 26 29/32
Product Weight (lb.)
204
Shipping Weight (lb.)
239
Upper Oven Interior Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)
208/11 x 89/25 x 175/13
OVEN FEATURES
Convection Conversion
Yes
Convection Fan
Single Speed
Number of Rack Positions
5
Oven Capacity (cu.ft.)
6.4
Oven Cooking mode
Bake / Conv. Bake / Conv. Roast / Broil / Air Fry / Warm / Proof / Steam Cook(Steam Bake, SousVide) / Auto Cook / Favorite / Clean(Self Clean, Easy Clean, Steam Mainenance)
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