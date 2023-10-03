About Cookies on This Site

22" Full HD Monitor

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

22MK400H-B

(3)
Full HD Picture Quality

Experience Stunning Full HD

With clarify of 1080p Full HD, everything looks more detailed than standard HD and a lot more inviting.
Radeon FreeSync™

Clearer, Smoother Image

With Radeon FreeSync™, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement throughout hi-res, fast-paced games. Radeon FreeSync™ virtually eliminates screen tearing and stuttering.
Dynamic Action Sync

React Faster to The Action

Minimize input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so you can catch every single moment in real-time.
Black Stabilizer

Enemies Have Nowhere to Hide

You can avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.
OnScreen Control

Easier User Interface

OnScreen Control is simple and intuitive. You can customize your display options with a few simple clicks.
Wall Mountable

Convenient and Flexible

This monitor gives you the freedom to take it off the desk and hang it on the wall. Liberate your viewing options and save desktop space with this wall-mountable LG monitor.
*To download latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.com. The picture shown for illustration purpose only.
Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

Size (Inch)

21.5 Inch

Size (cm)

54.6 cm

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Panel Type

TN

Aspect Ratio

16:09

Pixel Pitch

0.2480 x 0.2480 mm

Brightness (Min.)

150 cd/m²

Brightness (Typ.)

200 cd/m²

Color Gamut (Typ.)

NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

Color Depth (Number of Colours)

16.7M

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

450:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

650:1

Response Time

1ms (GtG at Faster)

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

90º(R/L), 65º(U/D)

Surface Treatment

Anti glare ,3H

FEATURES

Flicker Safe

Yes

Reader Mode

Yes

Color Weakness

Yes

Super Resolution+

Yes

RADEON FreeSync™

Yes

Black Stabilizer

Yes

Dynamic Action Sync

Yes

Crosshair

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

SW APPLICATION

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

D-Sub

Yes (1ea)

D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)

1920 x 1080 at 60Hz

HDMI

Yes (1ea)

HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)

1920 x 1080 at 75Hz

Headphone out

Yes

POWER

Type

External Power (Adapter)

AC Input

100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

Power Consumption (Typ.)

19.7W

Power Consumption (Max.)

29.0W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt

Wall Mountable

75 x 75 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

509.8 x 359.8 x 181.9 mm

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

509.8 x 305.7 x 38.5 mm

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)

640 x 365 x 124 mm

Weight with Stand

2.4kg

Weight without Stand

2.1kg

Weight in Shipping

3.5kg

CABINET/ACCESSORIES

VESA® Size (mm)

100 x 100

Power Cord

Yes

HDMI

Yes

S/W Install CD

Yes

Easy Setup Guide

Yes

Manual

Yes

