22" Full HD Monitor

All Spec
-
Size (Inch)
-
21.5 Inch
-
Size (cm)
-
54.6 cm
-
Resolution
-
1920 x 1080
-
Panel Type
-
TN
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:09
-
Pixel Pitch
-
0.2480 x 0.2480 mm
-
Brightness (Min.)
-
150 cd/m²
-
Brightness (Typ.)
-
200 cd/m²
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colours)
-
16.7M
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
450:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
650:1
-
Response Time
-
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
90º(R/L), 65º(U/D)
-
Surface Treatment
-
Anti glare ,3H
-
Flicker Safe
-
Yes
-
Reader Mode
-
Yes
-
Color Weakness
-
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
-
Yes
-
RADEON FreeSync™
-
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
Yes
-
Crosshair
-
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
Yes
-
D-Sub
-
Yes (1ea)
-
D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
1920 x 1080 at 60Hz
-
HDMI
-
Yes (1ea)
-
HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
1920 x 1080 at 75Hz
-
Headphone out
-
Yes
-
Type
-
External Power (Adapter)
-
AC Input
-
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
19.7W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
29.0W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt
-
Wall Mountable
-
75 x 75 mm
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
-
509.8 x 359.8 x 181.9 mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
-
509.8 x 305.7 x 38.5 mm
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
-
640 x 365 x 124 mm
-
Weight with Stand
-
2.4kg
-
Weight without Stand
-
2.1kg
-
Weight in Shipping
-
3.5kg
-
VESA® Size (mm)
-
100 x 100
-
Power Cord
-
Yes
-
HDMI
-
Yes
-
S/W Install CD
-
Yes
-
Easy Setup Guide
-
Yes
-
Manual
-
Yes
