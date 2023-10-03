24" Full HD Monitor

About Cookies on This Site

All Spec

PICTURE QUALITY

Screen Size

24"

Panel Type

TN

Color Gamut (CIE1931)

72%

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

16.7M Colors

Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.31125 x 0.31125

Response Time (GTG)

1ms (GtG at Faster)

Refresh Rate

75Hz

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Brightness

300 (Typ), 240 (min) cd/m2

Contrast Ratio

1000:1 (Typ)

Viewing Angle

170/160

Surface Treatment

Anti glare, 3H

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

HDMI

Yes (ver1.4, 1ea)

D-Sub

Yes (1ea)

Headphone Out

Yes

POWER

Type

Adapter

Input

100~240V, 50/60Hz

Output

19V/1.3A

Normal On (EPA Typ.)

23W

Normal On (factory out condition Typ.)

27W

Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)

≤0.3W

DC Off (Max)

≤0.3W

SPECIAL FEATURES

Picture Mode

Custom, Reader, Color Weakness, Photo, Cinema, Game

Ratio

Wide, Original

DDC/CI

Yes

HDCP

Yes (1.4)

Plug & Play

Yes

Response Time Control

Yes

Adaptive Sync

AMD FreeSync™

DAS Mode

Yes

Black Stabilizer

Yes

Crosshair

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

Automatic Standby

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

On-Screen Control (OSC)

Yes

Super Resolution +

Yes

Black Level

Yes

DFC

Yes

Gamma Control

Yes

Color Temperature

Yes

OSD Lock

Yes

R/G/B Color Control

Yes

Auto Adjustment (D-sub Only)

Yes (Ver 1.4)

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

With Stand (WxHxD)

24.6" x 18.5" x 8.03"

Without Stand (WxHxD)

24.6" x 14.8" x 1.7"

Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

27.9" x 18.1" x 6.3"

With Stand Weight

10.1lbs

Without Stand Weight

9.3lbs

Shipping Weight

13.5lbs

STAND

Base Detchable

Yes

Tilt (Angle)

-5~20 Degree

CABINET/ACCESSORIES

VESA® Size (mm)

100 x 100

Power Cord

Yes

HDMI

Yes

S/W Install CD

Yes

Easy Setup Guide

Yes

Manual

Yes

STANDARD

UL (cUL)

Yes

TUV-type

Yes

FCC-B, CE

Yes

VCCI

Yes

ErP

Yes

EPA 7.0

Yes

EPEAT (USA)

Yes

Windows 10

Yes

LIMITED WARRANTY/UPC

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts and Labor

What people are saying