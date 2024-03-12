We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG MyView 27" Full HD IPS Smart Monitor with webOS
Work smarter, play better
LG MyView Smart Monitor is designed for your home office and for entertainment. Watch your favourite content effortlessly with various streaming apps, and set up a home office environment instantly, with a connected PC or PC-free.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required. Separate streaming services may require payment for subscription, and it is not provided (purchase separately).
*The Remote Control is included in the package.
**For further information, refer to the ThinQ Home Dashboard feature below.
webOS 23 new home
Personalized discoveries await
With webOS 23, explore numerous contents with built-in streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, and Apple TV. Also, you can get tailored contents recommendations and enjoy built-in apps such as Music and Sports.
webOS 23 new home.
**Provides a host of customized apps and services, including music, sports, home office, and cloud gaming for each registered account.
Music
Curated to your tastes
Enjoy customized music immersively with 5W x 2 stereo speakers. You can search for music easily and access recently played songs quickly. Also, it recommends popular songs based on your preference.
Sports
Follow your favourite teams
Support your team with personalized service. It shows updated information on your favourite sports team based on your profile.
*How to connect ThinQ Home Dashboard: Step1. Download the LG ThinQ app from the App Store(iOS) or Google Play(Android). Install the LG ThinQ app on your phone and register your devices. Step2. Connect devices that register on the LG ThinQ app to the ThinQ Home Dashboard.
*LG MyView Smart Monitor may shown as 'TV' when adding a device on the ThinQ app. If so, you can change the product name. (Device Settings → Edit Nickname).
Use your phone like a remote
With the ThinQ app, you can use key remote control features, like power on/off, changing channels, and content search.
Key Spec
-
Size [Inch]
-
27
-
Resolution
-
1920 x 1080
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
250
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
60
-
Response Time
-
5ms
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt
All Spec
INFO
-
Product name
-
27SR50F-P (Pink)
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
-
27
-
Size [cm]
-
68.6
-
Resolution
-
1920 x 1080
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
250
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:1
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
60
-
Response Time
-
5ms
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Surface Treatment
-
Anti-Glare
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
-
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
-
Yes
-
Reader Mode
-
Yes
-
Auto Brightness
-
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
-
Supports [TMDS 3G] as compliant with HDMI 1.4
-
USB Downstream Port
-
Yes (USB-A, 2ea)
SOUND
-
Speaker
-
5W x2
-
Bluetooth Conectivity
-
Yes
POWER
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
AC Input
-
100~240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
DC Output
-
19V, 2.1A
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
21W
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
611.8 x 450.9 x 209.9
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
611.8 x 370.9 x 45.1
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
-
768 x 126 x 435
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
5.6
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
4.4
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
7.3
ACCESSORY
-
Adapter
-
Yes
-
Power Cord
-
Yes
-
HDMI
-
Yes
-
Remote Controller
-
Yes (Slim Remote)
