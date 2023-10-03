About Cookies on This Site

27" Full HD IPS Smart Monitor with webOS

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

Work smarter, Play better

Our Smart Monitor is designed for your home office and for entertainment. Watch your favourite content effortlessly with various streaming apps, and set up a home office environment instantly, with a connected PC or PC-free.

LG Smart Monitor.

Pick your taste with webOS 23.

Work without a PC

Mirror from your devices.

Full HD IPS display.

Control with ThinQ.

webOS 23 new home

Personalized discoveries await

With webOS 23, explore numerous contents with built-in streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, and Apple TV. Also, you can get tailored contents recommendations and enjoy built-in apps such as Music and Sports.

webOS 23 new home.

New User Interfaces

Find quick. Dive in.

 

Easily manage apps and service cards with the new webOS 23. Plus, access recent apps and check notifications quickly.

Home Office

Home Office ready

 

Access PC & Cloud PC remotely, and enjoy multiple Home Office services, all without a PC.

  •

    Music

    Curated to your tastes

     

    Enjoy customized music seamlessly with 5W x 2 stereo speakers. You can search for music easily and access recently played songs quickly. Also, it recommends popular songs based on your preference.

  •

    Sports

    Follow your favourite teams

     

    Support your team with personalized service. It shows the latest on your favourite sports team, based on your profile.

  •

    AI concierge

    Listening to your tastes

     

    Bring out a personal AI concierge by pressing the button on the Magic Remote, and you can get recommendations of keywords based on your preferences any time.

*The Magic Remote control is excluded from the package (sold separately).

ThinQ Home Dashboard

Easily control your appliances

 

The ThinQ Home Dashboard makes life more convenient. Easily check and manage the status of your home appliances on one screen with the remote.

Use your phone like a remote

With the ThinQ app, you can use key remote control features, like power on/off, changing channels, and content search.

AirPlay 2 + Screen Share + Bluetooth

Mirror straight from your devices

 

Easily share content from your smart device to your monitor with AirPlay 2* (for Apple devices) or Screen Share** (for Android devices). Also enjoy rich sound with Bluetooth pairing.

*Apple and related marks and logos are trademarks of Apple Inc. Supported features may vary by countries and regions.

*This monitor is compatible with AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later is required.

**Screen Share : Supported on Android or Windows 8.1 and above.

***Connect your device to the same Wi-Fi network as your monitor.

Full HD IPS display

Brilliant colours, sharp picture

 

The 27" Full HD (1920x1080) display lets you enjoy great picture quality by bringing colour accuracy, visual contrast, and sharpness. Also, the IPS panel allows you to enjoy wide angles through 178 degrees.

Simple design

Stylish space-saving design

The 3-side frameless design with the stand's slim-flat form blends into your office or home taking up minimal space. And it allows an ideal viewing experience through convenient tilt adjustment.

Stylish space-saving design.

Multi ports

A variety of interface

 

Our smart monitor offers two USB and two HDMI ports compatible with various devices for a smooth display.

Key Spec

Size [Inch]

27"

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

250 

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt

All Spec

INFO

Product name

Smart Monitor

DISPLAY

Size [Inch]

27"

Size [cm]

68.6 cm

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

250 

Color Gamut (Typ.)

NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178˚(R/L), 178˚(U/D)

Surface Treatment

Anti-Glare

FEATURES

HDR 10

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

Reader Mode

Yes

Auto Brightness

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

SMART FEATURES

Full Web Browser

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Yes

Voice Assistants

Yes (Need to buy Magic Remote separately)

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI

Yes (2ea)

USB Downstream Port

Yes (USB-A 2EA)

POWER

Type

External Power (Adapter)

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

DC Output

19V 2.1A

Power Consumption (Typ.)

25W

SOUND

Speaker

5W x2

Bluetooth Conectivity

Yes

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

611.8 x 450.9 x 209.9

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

611.8 x 370.9 x 45.1

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

768 x 126 x 435

Weight with Stand [kg]

5.6

Weight without Stand [kg]

4.4

Weight in Shipping [kg]

7.3

MECHANICAL

Borderless Design

3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

ACCESSORY

Adapter

Yes

Power Cord

Yes

HDMI

Yes

Remote Controller

Yes (White Slim)

