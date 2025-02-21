Save $300 on select built-in kitchen bundle deals

Disclaimer:

*Offer valid on lg.com/ca, while quantities last. Offer does not apply to accessories or LG STUDIO major appliances. From January 9, 2025 to April 2, 2025(at 11:59 pm ET), you can save $300 on your purchase of an eligible wall oven and an eligible cooktop or two eligible wall ovens (eligible wall oven models: WCEP6423F, WCEP6427F, WSEP4723F and WSEP4727 and eligible cooktop models: CBGJ3023S, CBGJ3027S, CBIH3013BE, CBIH3017B and LCE3010SB). Discount will appear in cart at checkout. Due to increased demand and global supply delays, it is difficult to guarantee delivery dates. Offer not valid in conjunction with any other offer or promotion. Commercial sales excluded. LG Electronics Canada, Inc. reserves the right to modify or cancel this offer at any time without notice. No rain checks will be offered. Returns: If you choose to return one of the items you purchased as part of this offer, you will receive a refund for the returned item, minus the $300 discount.