Save up to $300 on Select LG gram + FREE Backpack

Disclaimer:

*Available to Canadian residents August 30 – September 5, 2024 (11:59 pm ET), with purchase of a new select LG gram laptop on LG.ca, while supplies last. Laptop backpack will be shipped separately. Limit 1 per household based on shipping address. If you participate in the promotion, and decide to return the laptop, the laptop backpack must also be returned to receive a full refund on the laptop. Offer subject to change without notice and is not combinable with other offers (except the LG Welcome Coupon of $50). No rain checks. Due to increased demand and global supply delays, it is difficult to guarantee delivery dates. Commercial sales are excluded. Other conditions apply.