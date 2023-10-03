About Cookies on This Site

Smart TV Upgrader | Streaming Media Player | Make Your TV Smart | Built-in Wi-Fi®

Specs

Reviews

Support

Smart TV Upgrader | Streaming Media Player | Make Your TV Smart | Built-in Wi-Fi®

SP520

Smart TV Upgrader | Streaming Media Player | Make Your TV Smart | Built-in Wi-Fi®

VIDEO FORMAT

MPEG2

Yes

MPEG4 AVC (H.264)

Yes

SMPTE VC1 (VC-9)

Yes

DivX

Yes

DivX HD

Yes

MKV

Yes

TS TP

Yes

M4V

Yes

WMV

Yes

AUDIO CAPABILITIES

LPCM

LPCM

Dolby® Digital

Yes

Dolby® Digital Plus

Yes

MPEG 1/2 L2

Yes

MP3

Yes

WMA

Yes

AAC

Yes

BROADBAND

Premium Content

Apps, 3D Content, K-POP Zone

VIDEO FEATURES

NTSC (Pal Conversions)

Yes

Deep Colour

Yes

xvYCC

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Smart TV Upgraders

Yes

Firmware Update

Yes

DLNA

Yes

Wireless LAN

Yes

INCLUDED ACCESSORIES

Power Cable

Yes

Remote Control

Yes

Batteries

Yes

POWER

Power-Off Consumption

1.5W

Power Consumption

Under 18W

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Unit Dimensions (WxHxD)

110 x 29 x 110mm | 4.3” x 1.1” x 4.3”

UPC

UPC

772454059735

What people are saying