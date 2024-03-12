Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
تلفزيون LG OLED evo AI C4 4K الذكي مقاس 48 بوصة المدعوم بجهاز التحكم AI Magic remote وتكنولوجيا الصوت Dolby Vision وواجهة webOS24 طراز عام 2024

مميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

مراجعات

أماكن الشراء

الدعم

تلفزيون LG OLED evo AI C4 4K الذكي مقاس 48 بوصة المدعوم بجهاز التحكم AI Magic remote وتكنولوجيا الصوت Dolby Vision وواجهة webOS24 طراز عام 2024

OLED48C46LA

تلفزيون LG OLED evo AI C4 4K الذكي مقاس 48 بوصة المدعوم بجهاز التحكم AI Magic remote وتكنولوجيا الصوت Dolby Vision وواجهة webOS24 طراز عام 2024

(5)
صورة أمامية لتلفزيون LG OLED evo AI TV وOLED C4 وشعار OLED رقم 1 في العالم منذ 11 عامًا وشعار نظام التشغيل webOS Re:New Program على الشاشة
شعار CES 2024 Innovation Awards

CES 2024 Innovation Awards

LG OLED C4 مقاس 83 بوصة

المُكرَّم

تحفة فنية اكتملت بخبرة ثقلها الزمن

لا يمكن تقليد سنوات من الالتزام بالابتكار بين عشية وضحاها. تعمل مجموعة شرائح alpha الخاصة بأجهزة OLED الرائدة عالميًا والمصممة بشكل فريد على رفع تجربة المشاهدة إلى آفاق جديدة.

*صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة.

شعار ذهبي لتلفزيون OLED TV رقم 1 على مستوى العالم لمدة 11 عامًا على خلفية سوداء. يُسلَّط الضوء على الشعار، وتملأ النجوم الذهبية المجردة السماء فوقه.

التلفزيون رقم 1 عالميًا

لا زال في المقدمة
حتى بعد مرور 11 عامًا

يستمر عهدنا كجهاز OLED المفضل حول العالم.

لا زال في المقدمة<br/>حتى بعد مرور 11 عامًا اكتشف المزيد

*Omdia.‏ تربع على عرش التلفزيونات كرقم واحد في فئة الأكثر مبيعًا حول العالم لمدة 11 عامًا من 2013 حتى 2023. لا تُعد هذه النتيجة تأييدًا لشركة LGE أو منتجاتها. تفضل بزيارة https://www.omdia.com/ لمزيد من التفاصيل.

ما الذي يجعل تلفزيون LG OLED evo متميزًا؟

&quot;معالج alpha 9 AI Processor Gen7 من LG الموجود أعلى اللوحة الأم، تنبعث منه آشعة برتقالية من الضوء. مُعزز السطوع مع صورة جانبية لوجه نمر أبيض. نحيف للغاية ومُعد للاستخدام مع مكبرات الصوت LG Soundbar حيث يتم وضعه بشكل مسطح على الحائط في غرفة معيشة عصرية. يتم تحديد تلفزيون OLED مع قائمة OLED Care في قائمة الدعم الموجودة على الشاشة.&quot;
مُعالج alpha 9 AI Processor Gen7

α فقط هو الذي يجعل OLED مفعمًا بالحيوية إلى هذا الحد

تُعيد شريحة معالج alpha 9 AI Processor Gen7 تعريف تقنية OLED من خلال التحسينات التي تضيف تفاصيل تحويلية ونابضة بالحياة.

بالكاد يمكن رؤية معالج alpha 9 AI Processor Gen7 من LG وسط الظلام. يضيء معالج الذكاء الاصطناعي (AI Processor) باللون الأخضر، وتنطلق منه آشعة ضوئية ملونة. تظهر المزيد من الآشعة عبر اللوحة الأم، وتمتد أكثر، وتظهر نقاط بيضاء مثل النجوم، مما يخلق انطباعًا بوجود مشهد بين المجرات.

توجد أدناه مواصفات معالج alpha 9 AI مقارنة بمعالج alpha 5 AI Processor. يتميز alpha 9 بأداء ذكاء اصطناعي أسرع 1.5 مرة، ورسومات محسنة أفضل بمقدار 4.5 مرة، وسرعات معالجة أسرع بمقدار 2.2 مرة.

*تستند المقارنة إلى تلفزيون تقليدي مزود بمعالج alpha 5 AI Processor.
**صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة.

الذكاء الذي يحسن تجربة OLED

&quot;يبرز تلفزيون LG OLED في غرفة معيشة عصرية ويعرض عرضًا موسيقيًا على الشاشة. موجات دائرية زرقاء تصور التخصيص تحيط بالتلفزيون والمساحة. تظهر امرأة ذات عيون زرقاء وحُلّة علوية برتقالية في مكان مظلم. تغطي الخطوط الحمراء التي تصور تحسينات الذكاء الاصطناعي جزءًا من وجهها، وهو مشرق ومفصل، بينما تبدو بقية الصورة باهتة. صورة لتلفزيون LG OLED TV حيث تنبعث فقاعات تمثل الصوت والموجات من الشاشة وتملأ المساحة.&quot;
تخصيص الذكاء الاصطناعي

يتزامن مع كيفية مشاهدتك

 

 

 

يظهر معرض يضم 6 صور لمناطيد في السماء. تم تحديد صورتين. بعد ذلك، يظهر معرض يضم 6 صور لأشخاص ينفخون الفقاعات. تم تحديد صورتين آخرين. تظهر شاشة سوداء مع أيقونة تحميل باللونين الوردي والأرجواني. يظهر مشهد غامض، وتظهر التحسينات تدريجيًا من اليسار إلى اليمين.

صورة مصممة حسب ذوقك

حدد صورك المفضلة، وسيقوم AI Picture Wizard بإنشاء صورة مصممة خصيصًا لتناسب ذوقك الفريد من بين 85 مليون احتمال، ثم احفظها في ملفك الشخصي.

يظهر تلفزيون LG OLED TV في شقة حديثة بالمدينة. يظهر تراكب شبكي فوق الصورة مثل مسح للمساحة، ثم تظهر موجات صوتية زرقاء من الشاشة، لتملأ الغرفة بالصوت بشكل مثالي.

ضبط الصوت بالذكاء الاصطناعي

الصوت المثالي يلائم مكانك

يكتشف نظام الصوت تصميم غرفتك والمكان الذي تجلس فيه لإنشاء قبة صوتية من حولك، يتم ضبطها بشكل مثالي مع الصوتيات الفريدة في غرفتك.

ذكاء ساطع مع أي ضوء

سواء أكان ذلك ليلاً أو نهارًا، يكتشف التحكم في السطوع الضوء في مساحتك ويوازن الصورة وفقًا لذلك للحصول على مرئيات واضحة ونقية.

يظهر تلفزيون LG OLED TV في غرفة معيشة عصرية في الليل. يتم عرض صورة الشفق القطبي على الشاشة بمستويات السطوع المثالية.

الليل

يظهر تلفزيون LG OLED TV في غرفة معيشة عصرية في وضح النهار. يتم عرض صورة الشفق القطبي على الشاشة بمستويات السطوع المثالية.

النهار

AI Picture Pro

واقعية خرافية مع سحر جمالي

تحسين إضافي فائق AI

يقوم الذكاء الاصطناعي بضبط الدقة

بعد تصنيف الإطار، تعمل تقنية تقليل الضوضاء بالذكاء الاصطناعي (AI Noise Reduction) والدقة الفائقة بالذكاء الاصطناعي (AI Supersolution) على رفع مستوى المَشَاهِدِ بشكل واقعي.

*صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة.

AI Sound Pro

استمع إلى كل تفاصيل الصوت

صوت نابض بالحياة يغمر مساحتك

استمتع بتجربة الانغماس الفائقة في نظام الصوت الشامل 9.1.2 virtual surround.

 

صورة لتلفزيون LG OLED TV حيث تنبعث فقاعات تمثل الصوت والموجات من الشاشة وتملأ المساحة.

صدى صوت مؤثر

تحسينات معالج الذكاء الاصطناعي AI processor تمنحك معزز صوت ديناميكي (Dynamic Sound Booster) مليئًا بالطاقة.

 

رجل يركب دراجة نارية على طريق ترابي مع رسومات دائرية مشرقة حول الدراجة النارية.

يناسب الصوت كل ما تشاهده

يعمل التحكم الموائم للصوت (Adaptive Sound Control) على موازنة الصوت حسب فئة الفيديو في الوقت الفعلي للحصول على وضوح غني.

يعرض تلفزيون LG OLED TV أداء الموسيقيين، مع رسومات دائرية ساطعة حول الميكروفونات والآلات الموسيقية.

*صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة.
**يجب تفعيله من خلال قائمة وضع الصوت.
***قد يختلف الصوت وفقًا لبيئة الاستماع.

مُعزز السطوع (Brightness Booster)

إضاءة صورة أكثر إشراقًا

تعمل خوارزمية تعزيز الإضاءة المحسنة الخاصة بـ Brightness Booster على إضاءة الصورة بمزيد من الوضوح.

نمر أبيض يظهر جانب وجهه على الجانب الأيسر من الصورة. تظهر الكلمات &quot;نسبة سطوع أعلى تصل إلى 30%&quot; على اليسار.

*30% أكثر سطوعًا تنطبق على تلفزيونات C4 مقاس 55/65/77/83 بوصة.
**يختلف السطوع حسب السلسلة والحجم.
***صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة.

A video shows a side view of the 4 layers of a TV: a backlight, TFT & OLED, Film, & Glass. The backlight disappears, and the other 3 come together and then rotate upwards to show the full TV from a front view.

التباين اللانهائي يخلق تأثيرًا لا نهائيًا

تنبض المشاهد بالحياة حيث تتشابك أحلك الظلال وألمع الأضواء.

مشهد مدينة مزدحم في وقت الأصيل بألوان وتباينات جريئة.

دقة وحجم ألوان بنسبة %100

مشاهد تتألق بألوان حيوية

يعزز حجم اللون بنسبة %100 درجات الألوان الغنية، بينما تحافظ دقة الألوان بنسبة %100 على الظلال دون تشويه.

*اعتمدت Intertek دقة الألوان بنسبة %100 في لوحة LG OLED مقاسة وفقًا لـ CIE DE2000 مع 125 نمط لون.
**حجم التدرج اللوني (CGV) الخاص بالشاشة يعادل أو يتجاوز حجم CGV لمساحة الألوان DCI-P3 وفقا للاختبارات التي أجرتها Intertek بشكل مستقل.

يقع تلفزيون OLED على الجانب الأيمن من الصورة. تظهر قائمة الدعم (Support) على الشاشة، ويتم تحديد قائمة OLED Care.

OLED Care

تعزيز عمر OLED

استرخ أكثر واستمتع أكثر مع العناية باللوحة المدمجة التي تحافظ على شاشتك وكأنها جديدة لفترة أطول.

تلفزيون LG OLED TV،‏ OLED C4 يظهر بزاوية 45 درجة إلى اليسار ويعرض غروب الشمس الجميل مع قارب على البحيرة، حيث يتم توصيل التلفزيون بمكبر صوت LG Soundbar عبر حامل Synergy في غرفة معيشة تتسم بالبساطة.

تصميم نحيف للغاية

 

الأناقة في البساطة

&quot;منظور مائل للزاوية السفلية لتلفزيون LG OLED TV،‏ OLED C4 يُظهر عملاً فنيًا تجريديًا للغابة على الشاشة. يتم توصيل التلفزيون بمكبر الصوت LG Soundbar عبر حامل Synergy ويظهر على الشاشة عمل فني تجريدي للغابة. تلفزيون LG OLED TV وOLED C4 وLG Soundbar في غرفة معيشة نظيفة مسطحة مقابل الحائط مع عرض أوركسترا على الشاشة. &quot;

استمتع بإحساس النحافة الفائقة

يضمن التصميم البسيط ذو الحواف الضيقة حضورًا طاغيًا للأناقة وكما يضمن لك التركيز الكامل.

*يختلف حجم الإطار حسب السلسلة والحجم.

أفضل تناغم مع صوت LG

مكبرات الصوت فاخرة تستحق أن تكون الأفضل في فئة LG OLED

حامل Synergy

مصممة لزيادة القدرة على الرؤية وتضخيم الصوت

يعمل حامل Synergy على تثبيت مكبر الصوت LG Soundbar في المكان المناسب للحصول على صوت وشكل جمالي مثاليين.

*يمكن شراء مكبر الصوت Soundbar بشكل منفصل.
**يتوافق Soundbar SC9 مع تلفزيونات OLED C2‏، وC3 وC4.

يشير جهاز التحكم عن بعد إلى تلفزيون LG OLED TV ويعرض الإعدادات على الجانب الأيمن من الشاشة.

واجهة WOW

البساطة في متناول يدك

يمكنك الوصول إلى واجهة WOW على تلفزيون LG TV للتحكم البسيط في مكبرات الصوت، مثل الأوضاع والملفات الشخصية والميزات المفيدة.

تلفزيون LG OLED TV ومكبرات الصوت مثبتة على الحائط في غرفة المعيشة ورسومات ذات أشكال زاهية في جميع أنحاء الغرفة.

WOW Orchestra

صورة مثالية بكل تفاصيلها

تجمع WOW Orchestra الصوت الفريد لمكبر الصوت LG Soundbar وLG OLED معًا.

تلفزيون LG OLED TV ومكبر الصوت Soundbar مثبتان على الحائط مع رسم رمز Wi-Fi باللون الأبيض في المنتصف.

WOWCAST مُضمن

شاهد تلفزيونك دون أي فوضى.

انفصل عن الأسلاك واستمع إلى الإمكانات الكاملة لجودة الصوت في LG Soundbar مع WOWCAST.

*يمكن شراء مكبر الصوت Soundbar بشكل منفصل، وقد يختلف التحكم في وضع مكبر الصوت حسب الطراز.
**استخدام جهاز التحكم عن بعد في تلفزيون LG يقتصر على ميزات معينة فقط.
***يرجى ملاحظة أن الخدمة قد لا تكون متاحة في وقت الشراء. يتعيّن الاتصال بالشبكة للتحديثات.
****واجهة WOW‏ / WOW Orchestra / أجهزة تلفزيون متوافقة مع WOWCAST: OLED G4، وC4، وB4.

مجموعة كبيرة من الأحجام المختلفة

مقاسات تناسب الجميع

اكتشف الحجم الذي يناسب مختلف المساحات والأذواق مع مجموعة تتراوح من 55 بوصة إلى 83 بوصة.

مقارنة تلفزيونات LG OLED TV بأحجام مختلفة من OLED C4، حيث تظهر تلفزيون OLED مقاس 55 بوصة، وتلفزيون OLED C4 مقاس 65 بوصة، وتلفزيون OLED C4 مقاس 77 بوصة، وتلفزيون OLED C4 مقاس 83 بوصة.

webOS Re:New Program

 

نصدر كل عام تلفزيونًا جديدًا بترقيات على مدار 5 سنوات

ابق على اطلاع دائم بالميزات والتقنيات المفيدة من خلال 4 ترقيات لنظام التشغيل webOS تأتيك على مدار 5 سنوات.

شعار webOS Re:New Program موجود على خلفية سوداء مع كرة دائرية باللونين الأصفر والبرتقالي والأرجواني في الأسفل.

*يدعم webOS Re:New program إجمالي 4 ترقيات لنظام التشغيل webOS على مدار خمس سنوات.
**تُعتبر فترة الترقية البالغة خمس سنوات لنظام التشغيل webOS Re:New Program هي الحد لإطلاق منتج جديد عالميًا.
***ستتم الترقية الأولى لنظام التشغيل webOS بعد عامين من وقت الشراء.
****يحصل العملاء على 5 إصدارات من webOS بما في ذلك الإصدار الحالي عند الشراء.
*****تتوفر الترقيات لنماذج إصدار عام 2022 بما في ذلك جميع شاشات OLED و8K QNED، وتشمل الطرز التي تم إصدارها بعد عام 2023 تلفزيونات UHD وNanoCell وQNED وOLED.
******قد تتغير الميزات وقد تختلف بعض تحديثات الميزات والتطبيقات والخدمات حسب الطراز.

webOS 24

خصّص تجربتك التلفزيونية حسب رغبتك

استمتع بتجربة التلفزيون المُصمم خصيصًا لك باستخدام My Profile وAI Picture Wizard وAI Concierge وQuick Cards.

تظهر الشاشة الرئيسية لنظام التشغيل webOS 24 مع فئات المكتب المنزلي والألعاب والموسيقى والمركز المنزلي والرياضة. يعرض الجزء السفلي من الشاشة توصيات مخصصة ضمن &quot;أفضل الاختيارات لك&quot;.

*قد تختلف القوائم والتطبيقات المدعومة حسب البلد وتختلف عند إصدارها.
**تختلف توصيات الكلمات الرئيسية وفقًا للتطبيق والوقت ويتم توفيرها فقط في البلدان التي تدعم مُعالجة اللغة الطبيعية (NLP) بلغتهم الأم.
***يُطبق على طرازات OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD المصنعة في عام 2023 وما بعده.
****سيتم توفير إجمالي 4 ترقيات خلال فترة 5 سنوات، وقد يختلف الجدول الزمني حسب المنطقة أو البلد.
*****صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة.

استمتع بالعجائب السينمائية والمتعة

Dolby Vision & FILMMAKER Mode

مشاهد الفيلم الأصيلة بُعثت للحياة

غيِّر شكل ليلة مشاهدة الأفلام. تأتي صورة Dolby Vision فائقة الوضوح مع دعم ™FILMMAKER MODE للحفاظ على هدف المخرج وتحسين جودة الصورة مع ضمان عدم وجود تشويه أو معالجة زائدة.

 

&quot;مُخرِج أمام لوحة التحكم يقوم بتحرير فيلم &quot;&quot;Killers of the Flower Moon&quot;&quot; على تلفزيون LG OLED TV. مقولة لمارتن سكورسيزي: &quot;&quot;بالنسبة للعرض المنزلي، يجب مشاهدة كل الأفلام في وضع صانع الأفلام،&quot;&quot; يتم تراكب الصورة بشعار &quot;&quot;Killers of the Flower Moon&quot;&quot;، وشعار Apple TV+، وشعار &quot;&quot;قريبًا&quot;&quot;. شعار Dolby Vision شعار FILMMAKER MODE™&quot;

*صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة.
*™FILMMAKER MODE هو علامة تجارية لشركة UHD Alliance, Inc.

Dolby Atmos

تحيط بك أصوات جذابة

استمع إلى الأحداث المحيطة بك بوضوح منقطع النظير مع التفاصيل المعقدة والعمق المكاني الذي توفره تقنية Dolby Atmos.

 

في غرفة معيشة مريحة بإضاءة خافتة يوجد تلفزيون LG OLED TV يعرض زوجين يستخدمان مظلة، وتحيط الرسومات الدائرية الساطعة بالغرفة. شعار Dolby Atmos في الزاوية اليسرى السفلية.

*صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة.

وافق المخرج على إجراء المعالجة المتقدمة عليه

Beef(2023)

في حوار مع المخرج "Lee Sung Jin" الذي أخرج فيلم Beef من انتاج Netflix.

Evil Does Not Exist(2023)

حيث يصنع Ryusuke Hamaguchi أفلامه الحائزة على جوائز.

تجربة ألعاب غامرة

حيث ردة الفعل السريعة بلا تقطيع في الشاشة

تخلص من تقطيع الصورة والتأخير باستخدام AMD FreeSync Premium، والتوافق مع G-Sync، ووضع 144 هرتز، وVRR المدمج.

*معتمدة "لأداء الألعاب الممتاز" وأوقات الاستجابة من Intertek.
**يتراوح معدل VRR من 40 هرتز إلى 144 هرتز، وهو عبارة عن مواصفات معتمدة لـ HDMI 2.1.
***يعمل 144 هرتز من C4 فقط مع الألعاب أو مدخلات الكمبيوتر الشخصي التي تدعم 144 هرتز.

تتواجد ضوابط التحكم في المكان المناسب

لا تتوقف مؤقتًا لاستخدام مُحسِّن الألعاب (Game Optimizer) ولوحة تحكم الألعاب (Game Dashboard).

&quot;مشهد ألعاب FPS مع ظهور لوحة تحكم الألعاب على الشاشة أثناء اللعب. مشهد شتوي مظلم مع ظهور قائمة مُحسِّن الألعاب (Game Optimizer) فوق اللعبة. &quot;

*يتم تنشيط لوحة معلومات اللعبة (Game Dashboard) فقط عند تشغيل كل من "Game Optimizer" و"Game Dashboard".
**صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة.

قم بالوصول إلى جميع ألعابك المفضلة

الآلاف من عوالم الألعاب في متناول يدك. استكشف مكتبة ملحمية من عناوين الألعاب السحابية وقم ببثها على الفور دون إضاعة وقت اللعب على التنزيلات أو التحديثات.

 

&quot;صورة على الشاشة الرئيسية لـ Boosteroid تظهر &quot;&quot;Trine 4: سعر The Nightmare&quot;&quot;. تعرض الشاشة الرئيسية لـ GeForce NOW خمس صور مصغرة مختلفة للعبة على اليمين. &quot;

*قد تختلف الشراكات المدعومة حسب البلد.
**قد يكون الاشتراك في GeForce NOW مطلوبًا.
***قد يكون الاشتراك في Boosteroid مطلوبًا.

الاستدامة

اكتشف رؤية LG OLED للمستقبل

اختر ما هو مناسب لكوكب الأرض من خلال الضوء والتغليف الحيوي وأوراق اعتماد الاستدامة العالمية.

 

تظهر عبوة LG OLED على خلفية باللون البيج مع أشجار مصورة.

*تتميز جميع طرازات LG OLED لعام 2024 بتغليف صديق للبيئة.

      طباعة

      المواصفات الرئيسية

      • نوع العرض

        4K OLED

      • معدل التحديث

        120Hz أساسي

      • سلسلة ألوان واسعة

        لون OLED

      • معالج الصور

        معالج α9 AI 4K Gen7

      • النطاق الديناميكي العالي(HDR)

        Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

      • متوافق مع G-Sync (Nvidia)

        نعم

      • متوافق مع FreeSync (AMD)

        نعم

      • Dolby Atmos

        نعم

      • أبعاد التلفزيون بدون حامل (العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق)

        ‎1071 x 620 x 46.9 ‎

      • وزن التلفزيون بدون حامل

        ‎14.9 ‎

      كل المواصفات

      الصورة (المعالجة)

      • معالج الصور

        معالج α9 AI 4K Gen7

      • وضع الصورة

        10 أوضاع (معالج صور مخصص ، زاهي ، قياسي ، إقتصادي ، سينما ، رياضة ، لعبة ، مخرج ، خبير (ISF) (غرفة مشرقة) ، خبير (ISF) (غرفة مظلمة))

      • حركة

        حركة OLED

      • تقنية التعتيم

        تعتيم البكسل

      • رسم خرائط النغمة الديناميكية

        نعم (OLED Dynamic Mapping Pro)

      • HFR (معدل إطارات عالي)

        4K 120 إطار في الثانية (HDMI ، USB)

      • وضع المخرح

        نعم

      • النطاق الديناميكي العالي(HDR)

        Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

      • ذكاء إصطناعي للتحكم بالسطوع

        نعم

      • ذكاء إصطناعي لتحديد نوع المحتوى

        نعم (SDR/HDR)

      • ترقية الذكاء الاصطناعي

        α9 AI Super Upscaling 4K

      الأبعاد والأوزان

      • أبعاد التغليف ((العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق))

        ‎1373 x 735 x 162 ‎

      • وزن العبوة (من الخارج)

        ‎20.5 ‎

      • أبعاد التلفزيون بدون حامل (العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق)

        ‎1071 x 620 x 46.9 ‎

      • أبعاد التلفزيون مع حامل (العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق)

        ‎1071 x 675 x 230 ‎

      • حامل التلفزيون (العرض x العمق)

        ‎470 x 230 ‎

      • وزن التلفزيون بدون حامل

        ‎14.9 ‎

      • وزن التلفزيون مع حامل

        ‎16.8 ‎

      • مثبت Vesa (العرض x الإرتفاع)

        ‎300 x 200 ‎

      صورة (عرض)

      • دقة العرض

        4K Ultra HD (3،840 × 2،160)

      • سلسلة ألوان واسعة

        لون OLED

      • معدل التحديث

        120Hz أساسي

      • نوع العرض

        4K OLED

      إمكانية الوصول

      • تدرج الرمادي

        نعم

      • عكس الألوان

        نعم

      • تباين عالي

        نعم

      الاتصال

      • دعم البلوتوث

        نعم(v 5.1)

      • (الصوت الرقمي البصري خارج)

        1ea

      • إدخال RF (هوائي/كابل)

        منفذان

      • مدخل Ethernet

        1ea

      • واي فاي

        نعم (Wi-Fi 5)

      • مدخلات USB

        ثلاثة منافذ (V 2.0)

      • قناة إرجاع الصوت HDMI eARC

        eARC (HDMI 2)

      • الربط البسيط (HDMI CEC)

        نعم

      • مدخل HDMI

        (يدعم 4K 120Hz ، eARC ، VRR ، AllM ، QMS كما هو محدد في HDMI 2.1 (4 منفذ))+ثلاثة منافذ

      الألعاب

      • Allm (وضع التأخر المنخفض التلقائي)

        نعم

      • VRR (معدل التحديث المتغير)

        نعم (حتى 144 هرتز)

      • مُحسّن اللعبة

        نعم (لوحة معلومات الألعاب)

      • وضع HGIG

        نعم

      • متوافق مع FreeSync (AMD)

        نعم

      • متوافق مع G-Sync (Nvidia)

        نعم

      صوتي

      • مشاركة وضع الصوت

        نعم

      • ترميز الصوت

        AC4 ، AC3 (Dolby Digital) ، EAC3 ، HE-AAC ، AAC ، MP2 ، MP3 ، PCM ، WMA ، APT-X (راجع الدليل)

      • البلوتوث المحيطي المستعد

        نعم (2 طريقة تشغيل)

      • إخراج الصوت في وقت واحد

        نعم

      • مزامنة صوت LG

        نعم

      • WiSA Ready

        نعم (ما يصل إلى 2.1 قناة)

      • ذكاء إصطناعي لضبط الصوت

        نعم

      • صوت واضح برو

        نعم (تسوية مستوى الصوت تلقائيًا)

      • صوت الذكاء الاصطناعي

        α9 AI Sound Pro (الإصدار الافتراضي 9.1.2 Up-mix)

      • Dolby Atmos

        نعم

      • اتجاه مكبر الصوت

        إطلاق سفلي

      • نظام السماعة

        2.2 قناة

      • مخرج الصوت

        40 واط

      يحتوي على الإكسسوارات

      • كابل الأشعة تحت الحمراء

        نعم

      • سلك الطاقة

        نعم (مرفق)

      • بطاريات التحكم عن بعد

        نعم (aa x ​​2ea)

      • ريموت

        جهاز التحكم عن بعد السحري MR24

      القوة

      • استهلاك الطاقة الاستعداد

        تحت 0.5 واط

      • إمدادات الطاقة (الجهد ، هرتز)

        التيار المتناوب 110 ~ 240 فولت 50-60 هرتز

      تلفزيون ذكي

      • كاميرا USB متوافقة

        نعم

      • دائما مستعد

        نعم

      • إعدادات العائلة

        نعم

      • شارك غرفة إلى غرفة

        نعم (المرسل/المتلقي)

      • عرض متعدد

        نعم

      • متصفح الويب الكامل

        نعم

      • تحكم صوتي بدون اليدين

        نعم

      • تطبيق الهاتف الذكي للتحكم عن بُعد

        نعم (LG Thinq)

      • ريموت تحكم سحري

        مدمج

      • التمييز الصوتي الذكي

        نعم

      • ThinQ

        نعم

      • نظام التشغيل (OS)

        webOS 24

      ما يقوله الناس

      البحث محليًا

      جرب هذا المنتج من حولك.

      هل تحتاج إلى المساعدة؟

      نحن هنا لتقديم كل ما تحتاجه من مساعدات.

      احصل على الدعم

      اتصل بنا