مكبر الصوت LG Soundbar للتلفزيون مع Dolby Atmos S95TR بنظام 9.1.5 قناة مكبر الصوت XBOOM Party Speaker من LG - XL9T، بلوتوث، 1000 واط

مكبر الصوت LG Soundbar للتلفزيون مع Dolby Atmos S95TR بنظام 9.1.5 قناة مكبر الصوت XBOOM Party Speaker من LG - XL9T، بلوتوث، 1000 واط

S95TR.XL9T

مكبر الصوت LG Soundbar للتلفزيون مع Dolby Atmos S95TR بنظام 9.1.5 قناة مكبر الصوت XBOOM Party Speaker من LG - XL9T، بلوتوث، 1000 واط

Front view
Products in this Bundle: 2
صورة أمامية لمكبر الصوت Soundbar والمضخم الصوتي والسماعات الخلفية

S95TR

مكبر الصوت LG Soundbar للتلفزيون مع Dolby Atmos S95TR بنظام 9.1.5 قناة
Front view with all lighting on. On the Pixel Art Display panel, it shows the sound eq.

XL9T

مكبر الصوت XBOOM Party Speaker من LG - XL9T، بلوتوث، 1000 واط

S95TR

TechRadar

"LG S95TR هو نظام صوتي soundbar رائع" (TechRadar،‏ 05/2024)

اكتشف المزيد

LG Soundbar against a black backdrop highlighted by a spotlight.

مكبر الصوت الفاخر Soundbar الذي يستحق تلفزيون LG OLED الأفضل في فئته.

أكمل تجربة تلفزيون LG TV مع مكبر الصوت Soundbar الذي يتناسب بشكل جميل مع تصميمه وأدائه الصوتي.

*صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة.

الأصوات الجريئة اللعب بصوت عالٍ


الأصوات الجريئة اللعب بصوت عالٍ

سيمنحك LG XBOOM XL9T صوتًا جهيرًا فائقًا والكثير من الميزات الممتعة. كل ما عليك فعله هو رفع صوت الموسيقى إلى أقصى حد.

كل المواصفات

كل المواصفات

إكسسوار

محول التيار المتردد

نعم

بطاقة الضمان

نعم

تنسيق الصوت

AAC

نعم

SBC

نعم

الاتصال

نسخة بلوتوث

5.1

USB

1

الراحة

تطبيق بلوتوث (أندرويد/آي أو إس)

نعم

إضاءة

نعم

متعدد النقاط

نعم

قفل الأمان

نعم

مدير الترقية (FOTA)

نعم

مقاوم لرذاذ/ الماء

IPX4

رابط الطرف اللاسلكي (الوضع المزدوج)

نعم

رابط لاسلكي للحفلات (وضع متعدد)

نعم

الأبعاد (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

علبة كرتون

987 x 523 x 479 mm

سماعة

404 x 916 x 428 mm

معادل

تعزيز الصوت

نعم

معادل الصوت المخصص (التطبيق)

نعم

أساسي

نعم

عام

عدد القنوات

2.2ch (2Way)

مخرج الطاقة

1,000W

استهلاك الطاقة

وضع التشغيل

150 W

وضع الاستعداد

0.5 W

مزود الطاقة

محول التيار المتردد جاك

نعم

سماعة

وحدة مكبر الصوت

8" x 2

حجم وحدة مكبر الصوت

3" x  2

نوع وحدة مكبر الصوت

تويتر مخروطي

الوزن

الوزن الإجمالي

32.2 kg

الوزن الصافي

27.5 kg

ما يقوله الناس

