Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
غرفة معيشة بها تلفزيون مثبت على الحائط. تعرض الشاشة صورة عالية الجودة لحوت يسبح في الماء.

ما جودة صورة التلفزيون الجيدة؟

لقد كانت LG رائدة في التطورات الرئيسية في تكنولوجيا التلفزيون وجودة الصورة. استكشف مجموعتنا المتنوعة من أجهزة تلفزيون LG OLED وLG QNED وLG NanoCell و4K و8K - حيث تقدم جميعًا تجربة مشاهدة استثنائية.

ماذا تعني دقة 4K و8K؟

هذه هي الدقة كما تم قياسها بكثافة البكسل على الشاشة. دقة 4K عند 3840x2160 بكسل بينما 8K عند 7680x4320 بكسل.

مقارنة لصورة سلسلة جبال مع شبكة تمثل عدد وحدات البكسل لكل نوع دقة شاشة. تتميز شاشة FHD بأقل قدر من البكسلات مع دقة 4K و8K التي تحتوي على تفاصيل أكثر بكثير.

ما هو تلفزيون 4K TV؟ وما مدى جودة دقة 4K؟

تتميز أجهزة تلفزيون 4K بدقة 8.3 مليون بكسل وهو ما يزيد بمقدار أربعة أضعاف عن تلفزيون Full HD. يؤدي ذلك إلى تجربة مشاهدة بتفاصيل مذهلة حتى على الشاشات الأكبر. قريبًا، ستحل دقة 4K محل دقة 1080 بكسل كمعيار جديد. UHD (دقة فائقة عالية) مطابقة لـ 4K‏.¹ ² ³ ⁴

شاشة تلفزيون بدقة 4K تشير إلى أنها 3840 × 2160 بكسل. يوجد بداخله مربع أصغر يسمى FHD. يوضح هذا الفرق في الجودة وكثافة البكسل بين FHD و4K.

ما المحتوى المتوفر بدقة 4k؟

استمتع بمجموعة واسعة من محتوى 4K من منصات OTT الشهيرة مثل Netflix وDisney+ وAmazon Prime وYouTube وغير ذلك الكثير. من الأفلام الرائجة إلى المسلسلات التلفزيونية والأفلام الوثائقية والأحداث الرياضية المباشرة، أصبح محتوى 4K متاحًا الآن على نطاق واسع. حتى الأفلام الكلاسيكية يمكن تحسينها لتقترب من جودة 4K باستخدام تقنية AI Super Upscaling‏.¹ ² ⁴ ⁵

ما هي تقنية 4K AI Super Upscaling؟

يوفر جهاز LG OLED evo مع AI Super Upscaling صورًا أكثر وضوحًا وتفصيلاً من خلال الاستفادة من الأداء المحسّن لمعالج alpha 11 AI Processor. تعمل هذه التقنية المتقدمة على تحليل الصور بالتفصيل، وتحسين الجودة لمحتوى OTT، حتى تتمكن من الاستمتاع بتجربة مشاهدة أفضل بكثير.¹ ² ⁴ ⁵

ما هو تلفزيون 8K TV؟

تتميز أجهزة تلفزيون 8K بأكثر من 33 مليون بكسل. ولكن على الرغم من هذه الدقة العالية، لم يتم إطلاق الكثير من محتوى 8K في السوق حتى الآن.

كيف تختار بين تلفزيون 4K و8K؟

عند الاختيار بين تلفزيون 4K و8K، من المهم مراعاة احتياجاتك الشخصية وبيئة المشاهدة.

 

• تتميز أجهزة تلفزيون 8K بدقة مذهلة إذا كنت تريد تجربة أعلى جودة ممكنة للصورة. ومع ذلك، قد لا يكون محتوى 8K متاحًا على نطاق واسع.

 

• توفر أجهزة تلفزيون 4K جودة مذهلة والأهم من ذلك، أن محتوى 4K يمكن الوصول إليه بشكل أكبر على OTT ومنصات البث مما يجعله خيارًا أكثر ذكاءً في الوقت الحالي. مع تقنية LG AI Super Upscaling بدقة 4K، يمكن الاستمتاع حتى بالمحتوى non-4K بجودة تشبه 4K‏.² ⁴ ⁵ ⁶

اكتشف تلفزيونات 4K وابحث عن تلفزيون يناسبك

يمكنك مقارنة الميزات بسهولة جنبًا إلى جنب لاختيار أنسب تلفزيون لك.² ³

Table Caption
Features OLED M5 OLED G5 QNED85 QNED99
صورة منتج LG OLED M5
OLED M5
صورة منتج LG OLED G5
OLED G5
صورة منتج LG QNED85
QNED85
صورة منتج LG QNED99
QNED99
الشاشة LG SIGNATURE OLED (97 بوصة) LG OLED evo (83،‏ 77، 65 بوصة) LG OLED evo LG QNED evo LG QNED 8K MiniLED
الدقة 4K 4K 4K 8K
المعالج αlpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 αlpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 αlpha 8 AI Processor Gen2 αlpha 9 AI Processor Gen4
تحسين إضافي بالذكاء الاصطناعي (AI Upscaling) AI Super Upscaling 4K AI Super Upscaling 4K AI Super Upscaling 4K AI Super Upscaling 8K
اكتشف المزيد

نصائح ذكية لاختيار التلفزيون

ما حجم التلفزيون المناسب لمساحتك؟ >


ما هو أفضل تلفزيون لنمط حياتك؟ >

كيف تقوم تلفزيونات AI TV بتعزيز التلفزيونات الذكية؟ >

استكشف جميع أدلة شراء التلفزيون >

¹صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة.

 

²قد تختلف الميزات حسب الطراز وحجم الشاشة. يرجى الاطلاع على صفحة كل منتج للاطلاع على المواصفات التفصيلية.

 

³قد يختلف الدعم لبعض الميزات حسب المنطقة والبلد.

 

⁴ستختلف جودة صورة المحتوى الذي تمت ترقيته بناءً على دقة المصدر.

 

⁵قد تختلف الخدمات المخصصة حسب سياسات تطبيق الطرف الثالث.

 

⁶يأتي LG QNED99 بجودة 8K.