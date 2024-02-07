We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
填敲敲看門中門冰箱問卷 抽500元商品卡得獎公告
CORPORATE 02/07/2024
感謝您參與「敲敲看門中門冰箱-填問卷抽500元商品卡」活動，恭喜以下參加者抽中，贈品會依照中獎者問卷所留收件資訊 (姓名/電話/ 地址)直接寄出，不另行通知，謝謝。
【500元商品卡 共5名】
賴O允 0917***718
李O熒 0953***707
吳O卿 0935***353
陳O禹 0931***373
王O峰 0982***605
- 上一步
LG 空調官方線上商城新春優惠，登錄再送原廠清潔保養服務 05/02/2024
- 下一步
LG MyView 31.5” 4K IPS 高畫質智慧顯示器全新上市 26/02/2024
https://www.lg.com/content/lge/tw/zh/about-lg/press-and-media/insta-view-survey-winner-announcement-20240205.html isCopied
paste