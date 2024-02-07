Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
填敲敲看門中門冰箱問卷 抽500元商品卡得獎公告

CORPORATE 02/07/2024
    感謝您參與「敲敲看門中門冰箱-填問卷抽500元商品卡」活動，恭喜以下參加者抽中，贈品會依照中獎者問卷所留收件資訊 (姓名/電話/ 地址)直接寄出，不另行通知，謝謝。

    【500元商品卡 共5名】

    賴O允 0917***718

    李O熒 0953***707

    吳O卿 0935***353

    陳O禹 0931***373

    王O峰 0982***605

