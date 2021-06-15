Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG免曬衣乾衣機消費者使用調查問券中獎公告

CORPORATE 06/15/2021
    感謝您參與填寫「LG免曬衣乾衣機」消費者使用調查。恭喜您抽中【1000元7-11統一超商虛擬商品卡】!

    請於2021年6月22日前填寫完附件「機會中獎單」，並以”掛號” (日期以郵戳為憑)將機會中獎單寄至 [100台北市信義路二段213號10樓，LG乾衣機活動小組收]，未寄回者視同放棄。完成寄送後，我們將於6/30前寄出贈品。

    1.蔡O萱  093****342
    2.邱O維  092****717
    3.鄭O峯  092****306
    4.陳O玲  091****053
    5.王O育  092****909
    6.林O杰  093****525
    7.呂O琮  093****341
    8.沈O佐  097****971
    9.林O思  097****517
    10.周O綾  097****930

