LG免曬衣乾衣機消費者使用調查問券中獎公告
CORPORATE 06/15/2021
感謝您參與填寫「LG免曬衣乾衣機」消費者使用調查。恭喜您抽中【1000元7-11統一超商虛擬商品卡】!
請於2021年6月22日前填寫完附件「機會中獎單」，並以”掛號” (日期以郵戳為憑)將機會中獎單寄至 [100台北市信義路二段213號10樓，LG乾衣機活動小組收]，未寄回者視同放棄。完成寄送後，我們將於6/30前寄出贈品。
1.蔡O萱 093****342
2.邱O維 092****717
3.鄭O峯 092****306
4.陳O玲 091****053
5.王O育 092****909
6.林O杰 093****525
7.呂O琮 093****341
8.沈O佐 097****971
9.林O思 097****517
10.周O綾 097****930
