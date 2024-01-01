Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG gram

輕贏隨型
Hustle Light, Hustle Right

輕贏隨型

聰明工作，自在生活

男人手拿 gram，奔向他想去的任何地方。

忠於自己

陪伴您完成心中的任何目標，輕薄續航力強的LG gram是最佳夥伴。

女人掛著燦爛的笑容拿著 LG gram。

活出自我

應有盡有，LG gram客製化的功能和設定，滿足您所有需求。

女人與 LG gram 結伴旅行。

探索旅程

攜帶 LG gram 與您一起探索人生每一個旅程。

隨時在您左右

您所需要的輕巧伴侶，可以消除噪音、滿足您的需求並保護您的隱私。

女人在公園裡使用 LG gram 工作。

女人與 LG gram 結伴旅行。

忙碌時仍展現自我

聰明工作，在會議中來去自如；勇往直前，永不回頭。

女人與 LG gram 結伴旅行。

有了 LG gram，您可以走自己的路，為您的人生做主！