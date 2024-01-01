Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG gram

輕贏隨型

Hustle Light, Hustle Right

特色 品牌故事 HUSTLE HUB 好手情報社 哪裡買

女人一邊吃甜甜圈一邊加班。

好手情報社

LG gram 的 Hustle Hub，專為志同道合的LG gram愛用者所建立的社交社群。集結各路好手，在忙碌的生活中，探索無限可能，做更好的自己。

女人一邊吃甜甜圈一邊加班。

女人望向太陽。

當提到忙碌時，我們說的是...

我們整日忙於工作、生活，選擇更好的生活方式更顯重要。

幾個人一起開心工作。

「聰明工作，而不是蠻力工作。走得更遠，而不是更快。心存善念，而不是滿懷惡意。」

女人心滿意足的工作

「我們利用提高生產力和積極性重新定義忙碌。」

Hustle Kit：筆電包和 T 恤。

帶上你的Hustle精神

LG gram 與 PLEATS MAMA 和著名的刻字藝術家 Stefan Kunz ，一同打造的永續筆記型電腦包和 T 恤，讓您忙碌之餘，仍能有型、獨具風格。

帶上你的Hustle精神 加入並取得

Stefan Kunz x LG gram

著名刻字藝術家 Stefan Kunz u也是忙碌生活的一員。
ＬＧ與他合作將 Hustle Light, Hustle Right 的精神呈現在T-shirt上。Stefan 用他的專業設計最能代表 Hustle Hub 的作品。

PLEATS MAMA x LG gram

我們與永續配飾品牌 PLEATS MAMA 合作，打造一款特殊的 Hustle Hub 筆電包。筆電包使用回收寶特瓶製成，以創新和實用的方式編織成型，是專為所有 LG gram 筆記型電腦所設計。