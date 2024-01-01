QNED超大尺寸以令人驚豔的彩度顯示色彩

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
*僅適用 8K 型號 (QNED 99/96) 的功能。
AI 8K 影像升頻技術 (AI 8K Upscaling)
超大型螢幕
呈現超高畫質內容
智慧處理器增強低解析度內容，分析和恢復遺失的資訊，同時減少雜點，提供與大螢幕等量齊觀的 8K 觀看體驗。
*放大內容的畫質將根據來源解析度而改變。
*僅適用 8K 型號 (QNED 99/96) 的功能。
*模擬影像以加強對功能的理解。
適合您超大尺寸 QNED 電視
圖片顯示 QNED 99 在中間，整個 QNED 陣容顯示在左邊和右邊。
*產品設計和規格可能因地區或尺寸而異。