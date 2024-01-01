Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Ultra Large 哪裡購買

色彩動態流暢線條的影片。

QNED超大尺寸以令人驚豔的彩度顯示色彩

超大 8K 螢幕

栩栩如生的細節
呈現在超大尺寸螢幕上

即使在我們最大的 86 寸螢幕上，也可以顯示令人驚豔的 4K 和 8K畫質，與令人難以置信的細節處理。

*僅適用 8K 型號 (QNED 99/96) 的功能。

AI 8K 影像升頻技術 (AI 8K Upscaling)

超大型螢幕
呈現超高畫質內容

智慧處理器增強低解析度內容，分析和恢復遺失的資訊，同時減少雜點，提供與大螢幕等量齊觀的 8K 觀看體驗。

色彩動態流暢線條的影片。

*放大內容的畫質將根據來源解析度而改變。
*僅適用 8K 型號 (QNED 99/96) 的功能。
*模擬影像以加強對功能的理解。

顯示非常大的足球場，並且透過 QNED TV 顯示部分視覺效果。

大型螢幕
觀賞大型賽事

在家中舒適使用超大電視，感受完整的賽事氛圍。

大型螢幕 <br/>觀賞大型賽事 了解更多

大型螢幕
觀賞熱門影片

在充滿最新科技和娛樂的大螢幕上，享有終極影院體驗。

大型螢幕
進行最大型的遊戲

使用配備最新遊戲規格的史詩大螢幕電視，打造您夢想中的遊戲環境。

具革命性的科技

了解更多

家庭劇院體驗

了解更多

逼真的遊戲

了解更多

適合您超大尺寸 QNED 電視

了解更多

圖片顯示 QNED 99 在中間，整個 QNED 陣容顯示在左邊和右邊。

*產品設計和規格可能因地區或尺寸而異。

