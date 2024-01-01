We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
榮獲諾貝爾獎的
石墨烯
石墨烯榮獲2010年諾貝爾物理學獎。此突破性的材料是第一種被成功分離出來的真正二維材料，由單層碳原子組成，排列成六角形晶格。
石墨烯推動
物理和工業創新
石墨烯是厚度只有一層原子的碳薄膜，是迄今為止發現的最薄、最強韌且最具彈性的材料。此獨一無二的屬性為物理學開拓了全新領域，並且正在被商業化，應用於各種高科技領域。
石墨烯
更新 更輕 更強
T90S 振膜單體以純石墨烯製作，石墨烯能精準再現高清晰度音頻，令最小巧的耳機也能擁有豐富且清晰的沉浸式音效體驗。