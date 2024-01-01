Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
圖片展示六角形圖案。圖片前面寫著「無與倫比的材料——石墨烯」字樣。

圖片展示耳機膜片材料的簡短發展歷史。從左側開始，顯示一台留聲機 接著依次顯示一台無線電、一台卡帶機、一個可攜式喇叭和一個優質喇叭。在右側，LG TONE Free T90S 耳機在聚光燈下展示。產品圖片下方顯示著石墨烯耳機膜片的圖示。從左到右：紙、金屬、塑膠、合成纖維、克維拉纖維、複合材料、陶瓷、鑽石和石墨烯。

探索
以純石墨烯製作振膜單體的歷程

一項榮獲諾貝爾獎的發明，重新定義音效的可能性。每一步都為提升音效品質。

榮獲諾貝爾獎的
石墨烯

石墨烯榮獲2010年諾貝爾物理學獎。此突破性的材料是第一種被成功分離出來的真正二維材料，由單層碳原子組成，排列成六角形晶格。

石墨烯推動
物理和工業創新

石墨烯是厚度只有一層原子的碳薄膜，是迄今為止發現的最薄、最強韌且最具彈性的材料。此獨一無二的屬性為物理學開拓了全新領域，並且正在被商業化，應用於各種高科技領域。

圖片在黑色背景上展示六角形圖案。向下捲動頁面，您會看到一張文字圖片，寫著「享受石墨烯帶來的平滑、飽滿又清澈的音效。」

石墨烯
更新 更輕 更強

T90S 振膜單體以純石墨烯製作，石墨烯能精準再現高清晰度音頻，令最小巧的耳機也能擁有豐富且清晰的沉浸式音效體驗。

黑白圖片展示一名女性正戴著 LG TONE Free T90S 聆聽音樂。

LG TONE Free
石墨烯強化效果

體驗精準音效。LG TONE Free 振膜單體以純石墨烯製作，這種頂尖材料能減少膜片振動，創造無與倫比的音效和革命性音效表現。

LG TONE Free<br>石墨烯強化效果 了解 LG TONE Free T90S