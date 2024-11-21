Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Buying Guides

Projector Buying Guide: Types of Projectors & What to Look for

Explore our projector buying guide that will help you understand the right features based on your requirements.  

A couple enjoying a cinematic experience at home with an LG projector, displaying a vivid and lifelike image on a large screen.


When you're considering buying a projector for your home, you may have many questions before making a decision. We're here to help you understand the different types of projectors and what’s best for your needs.

 

In our projector buying guide, we take you through everything you need to know about projectors so you can find the best one for your home.

 

Discover our guide on what to look for when buying a projector, including information on  

 

  • Types of projectors available.
  • Learn about DLP and short throw projectors.
  • How to choose a projector based on your room size
  • Top LG Projectors and their features.

Types of Projectors

Outdoor setup featuring an LG projector screening a nature documentary, creating a cozy atmosphere perfect for camping movie nights.

What is a Short Throw Projector?

 

A short throw projector produces a large image even from a short distance, making it ideal for small rooms.

Advantages of Short Throw Projectors

  • Large images in small spaces
    Thanks to its throw ratio, short-throw projectors can project to screens from a short distance, making this a good option for small rooms.
  • Less shadow and glare
    The short projection distance reduces the chance of shadow and glare.
  • Flexibility in placement
    They can be either placed on a table or can be ceiling mounted based on your preference.

What is a DLP Projector?

A Digital Light Processing (DLP) projector uses a digital micromirror device to reflect light and create images on the screen. It features a colour wheel through which light sources are introduced, producing sharp, vibrant images. DLP projectors are often used in both home theatres and business settings.

Advantages of DLP projectors

  • High contrast ratios for vibrant colours
    As they are built with a colour wheel and micro-mirror technology, DLP projectors deliver sharp image quality with deep blacks and vibrant colours.
  • Compact and lightweight designs
    are compact and lightweight, making them highly portable. This portability allows them to be easily used for outdoor projections or in small spaces.
  • Reliable and long-lasting performance DLP projectors feature DMD chips known for their durability, making them less prone to dust and heat damage. This can result in longer-lasting performance and reliability. As a result, DLP projectors can provide consistent image quality, unlike other projectors that may degrade over time.
  • Energy Efficient
    DLP projectors are designed to aid lower power consumption, which can lead to lower operating costs compared to other types of projectors.

Best Projectors for Different Room Sizes: Our Top Picks

LG CineBeam Laser 4K projector displaying sharp cityscapes with vibrant colours, demonstrating the high-resolution capabilities for home theatre use.

Choosing a projector for your room depends on the throw ratio, which can be calculated by dividing the distance the projector is placed from the screen by the width of the image.

Look for a projector that has keystone correction, as this is an important feature if you cannot place the projector in the centre of where your screen will be.

Best projectors for small rooms

If you need a projector for a small room, an ultra-short throw projector is the best option. An ultra-short throw projector can create a large image even when placed close to the screen.

 

The LG CineBeam HU715Q 4K UHD Laser Projector features an Ultra Short Throw display, allowing the image to be projected from as close as 12cm from the screen. This laser projector delivers vivid, clear picture quality with deep blacks and bright images. The motorised focus allows you to adjust the focus using the Magic Remote, so you can make adjustments without leaving your seat.

Best Projectors for Medium Rooms

A short-throw projector is a good option for a medium-sized room. Pick one that automatically calibrates screen alignment and focus so you don’t have to make adjustments manually.

 

The LG CineBeam Q screen extends up to 120 inches with a minimalist design that seamlessly blends into your space. The 4K UHD RGB Laser delivers premium picture quality and is integrated with smart webOS, allowing you to access a variety of content.

Best Projectors for Large Rooms

Standard or long throw projectors are ideal for screening in large rooms. They offer a versatile and cost-effective option, suitable for use at home in a large room or even in an office space.

 

The LG 4K UHD Laser CineBeam Projector for a smart home theatre delivers exceptional image quality and supports screen sizes up to 300 inches. The laser technology adapts to the image, making bright scenes appear brighter, while dark scenes display deep blacks and detailed shadows.

What to Look for When Buying a Projector

A home theatre setup with an LG projector delivering a stunning sunset scene in 4K, offering an immersive viewing experience in a living room setting.

Room Size and Layout

Choosing a projector based on your room size and layout can significantly impact your viewing experience. If you are setting up in a small room, short throw projectors are an ideal choice. For larger rooms, standard or long throw projectors provide the most immersive experience and superior picture quality.

Our Best Pick for any Room Size & Layout: LG CineBeam Q Projector

  • 4K UHD resolution
  • Easy portability and minimalist design
  • Rotating handle
  • Vivid detail and colour reproduction
  • Multiple modes of connectivity

Brightness or Lumens

The brightness of projectors is measured in lumens. Lumens indicate how clearly the projector can display images under various lighting conditions. For home use, a projector with 1,500 to 3,000 lumens is generally sufficient.

Our Best Pick for any Room Size & Layout: ProBeam 4K Laser Projector

  • 5,000 ANSI Lumens
  • 4K UHD resolution
  • Smart WebOS functionality
  • Wireless connectivity to smartphones, PC, tablets and Speakers

Projector Resolution

Higher resolution projectors deliver more detailed and clearer images. For home cinema use, choose a projector with at least 1080p resolution.

Our Best Pick for any Resolution: LG CineBeam HU715Q 4K UHD Laser UST Projector

  • 4K UHD resolution
  • Laser technology for sharp images
  • Built-in speakers

Portability

Determine if you need a projector that can be easily moved from place to place or if you prefer a more permanent mounted setup. Consider options with handles for convenient portability.

Our Best Pick for Portability: LG CineBeam Q Projector

  •  Small compact design
  • 360° Rotating handle that doubles as a stand

Keystone Correction

Keystone correction is important if you cannot place the projector in the centre towards the screen. This lets you adjust the image so that you have a straight image.

Top Tips for Setting Up Your Projector

Versatile LG projector displaying different environments, showcasing its adaptability for both home entertainment and business presentations.

  • Location: Set up your projector where it can efficiently project onto a screen or wall. Ensure there are no obstacles that could affect the image.
  • Screen Size: Adjust the screen size settings to suit your room and viewing distance.
  • Mounting: Decide between ceiling-mounted, wall-mounted, or portable setups. For larger rooms dedicated to entertainment, a ceiling-mounted projector is ideal. In smaller spaces, a portable setup may be a better choice.
  • Sound: Consider adding sound systems for a more immersive experience.
  • Seating Arrangement: When setting up the projector, ensure it projects at a comfortable viewing angle.
  • Ventilation: Projectors generate a lot of heat, so it's essential to have adequate space for ventilation to prevent overheating.

Frequently Asked Questions

 

What is the best projector for a small room?

 

LG CineBeam Q is one of many choices for a small room due to its compact size and minimalist design. It offers premium 4K UHD quality with a 120-inch screen size.

 

 

Can I use a projector for gaming? 

 

Yes, you can definitely use a projector for gaming. For casual and immersive gaming experiences, it’s important to choose a projector with features like low input lag, good resolution, and brightness. 

 

 

How do I maintain my projector? 

 

  • Always turn off and unplug the projector before cleaning it.
  • Regularly clean the projector lens with a soft cloth.
  • Don’t forget to clean any dust or dirt on the exterior.
  • Check if the air filters or lenses need replacing.
  • Replace the batteries in the remote when they run out

