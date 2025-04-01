Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Kitchen Package with 36" Refrigerator and Electric Slide-in Range

Kitchen Package with 36" Refrigerator and Electric Slide-in Range

FL28SE3P45F.KPGO
Key Features

  • Refrigerator: 27.7 cu.ft. Capacity, Slim SpacePlus®, ThinQ® Technology
  • Range: 6.3 cu ft. Large Capacity, Air Fry, Fan Convection
  • Dishwasher: QuadWash® - Clean from Every Angle, Inverter DirectDrive Motor, Stainless Tub

SUMMARY

Print

Dimension (mm)

LDPN454HT

All Spec

SMART TECHNOLOGY

NFC

Yes

Proactive Customer Care

No

Remote Control

No

Remote Monitoring

No

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

No

APPERANCE

Child-Lock Indicator

No

Fingerprint Resistant

Yes

Rinse Refill Indicator

Yes

Salt Refill Indicator

No

SignaLight™ Cycle Indicator Lights

3

Status Indicators

3 Indicator Lights

Temperature Display

No

Time Remaining Indicator

LED

Tub Light(Tub Lamp)

No

Tub Material

NeveRust™ Stainless Steel

BAR CODE

Bar Code

195174085097

BASIC SPEC

Control Panel(Material)

ABS

Display Type

LED

Handle Type

Pocket Handle

Panel Type

Top Control

Total Place Settings

15

CYCLE/OPTION

Number of Wash Cycles (Program)

9

1 Hour

No

Auto

Yes

Cancel

Yes

Control Lock

Yes

Delay Start

Yes

Delicate

Yes

Download Cycle

Yes

DryBoost

No

Dual Zone

Yes

Eco

No

Energy Saver

Yes

Express

Yes

Extra Dry

Yes

Half Load

Yes

Heavy

Yes

High Temp.

Yes

Intensive

No

Machine Clean

Machine Cleaen(Nonsteam)

Normal

Yes

Number of Options

7

Refresh

No

Rinse

Yes

Steam

No

Turbo

Yes

DIMENSIONS / CLEARANCES / WEIGHT

Packing Dimensions - WxHxD (in)

28 1/32 x 34 7/8 x 29 5/8

Packing Weight (lbs)

93

Product Dimensions - WxHxD (in)

23 3/4 x 33 5/8 x 24 5/8

Product Weight (lbs)

82

ENERGY/WATER PERFORMANCE

CEE Tier Level

1

Energy Star

Yes

Energy Use (kWh/Year)

238

Water Use (Gallons/Cylce)

2.9

GENERAL

Manufacturer

KOR

KEY FEATURE

Aqua-Stop

No

Detergent and Rinse-Aid Dispenser

Yes

DirectDrive Motor™

Yes

Drying System

Dynamic Dry

Hidden Water Heater

Yes

Inverter Direct Drive Motor

Yes

LoDecibel Quiet Operation (dBA)

48

Number of Spray Arms

3

QuadWash™

Yes

Safety Float Switch (Leaks)

Yes

SenseClean Wash System

Yes

Soil (Turbidity) Sensor

Yes

TrueSteam™

No

Vario Washing System

Yes

Water Softner

No

RACK FEATURES

Cutlery Baskets

Yes

EasyRack™ Plus System

Yes

Gliding Type_Lower

No

Gliding Type_Upper

No

Height Adjustable 3rd Rack

Yes(Fixed)

Maximum Height of Lower Rack (in)

12 1/2

Maximum Height of Upper Rack (in)

9

SUMMARY

Print

Dimension (mm)

LRFS28XBS

Key Spec

Volume Total (cu.ft)

27.9

Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

37 5/8" x 71 5/8" x 36 1/4"

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

726

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

InstaView

No

Door-in-Door

No

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

Finish (Door)

Stainless Steel

All Spec

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Shelf_Folding

No

Door Basket_Moving Basket

No

Door Basket_Transparent

6

Refrigerator Light

Top LED

Shelf_Cantilevered

Yes

Shelf_Tempered Glass

4 Split

Vegetable Box

Yes (2)

Wide Pantry

Yes

BAR CODE

Bar Code

195174055243

BASIC SPEC

Brand

LG

Product Type

French Door (3Door)

Standard/Counter Depth

Standard Depth

CAPACITY

Volume Total (cu.ft)

27.9

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Door alarm

Yes

Express Freeze

Yes

External LED Display

Touch-88-white

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Product Weight (lb.)

282

Depth without door (inch)

29 7/8"

Depth without handle (inch)

33 3/4"

Depth with handle (inch)

36 1/4"

Gross Weight (lb.)

304

Height to Top of Case (inch)

68 1/2"

Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (inch)

69 3/4"

Installation Clearance

Back 2"

Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

37 5/8" x 71 5/8" x 36 1/4"

Product Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

35 3/4" x 69 3/4" x 36 1/4"

Total Depth with Door 90 Open (inch)

48 5/8"

Width door open 90 without Handle (inch)

35 3/4"

Width door open 90 with Handle (inch)

37 3/4"

FEATURES

Door Cooling+

Yes

Auto Closing Door Hinge

Yes (Left Door Only)

Door-in-Door

No

InstaView

No

Sabbath Mode

Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Door Type

Pull Drawer

Drawer Divider

Yes

Drawer_Freezer

2 Non-Transparent

Durabase Solid Drawer Base

Yes

Freezer Light

Top LED

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Water Only Dispenser

No

Automatic Ice Maker

Yes (Slim Spaceplus)

Daily Ice Production (lb.)

3.0 / 3.3 (IcePlus)

Dispenser Light

Yes

Dual lce Maker

No

Ice Maker_Manual

No

Ice Storage Capacity (lb.)

6.5

Ice & Water Dispenser

Cube & Crushed Ice

Water Filter Model Name

LT1000P

Water Filtration System

Internal / Compact (Gen3)

MATERIAL & FINISH

Handle Type

Grip(Curved Handle)

Fingerprint & Smudge Resistant Exterior

Yes

Finish (Door)

Stainless Steel

Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

No

MULTI ROOM COMPARTMENT

Convertible Drawer

No

Full-Convert Drawer

No

PERFORMANCE

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

726

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

SMART TECHNOLOGY

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

Proactive Customer Care

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

Smart Learner Ver.

Ver1.0

SUMMARY

Print

Dimension (mm)

LSEL6333F
CAPACITY
6.3
MEASUREMENTS (WXHXD)
29 7/8" x 37 1/4" x 29 7/32"
EASYCLEAN®
Yes
THINQ®
Yes

All Spec

SUMMARY

Series

LG

Fuel Type

Electric

Range Type

Slide-In

Colour

PrintProof™ Stainless Steel

Cooktop Type

Radiant, Ceramic Glass

Number of Cooktop Burners

5

Oven Type

Single Oven

Oven Cooking System

Fan Convection

Oven Capacity (cu. ft.)

6.3

Oven Cleaning Type

EasyClean® + Self Clean

Drawer Type

Storage

Size in Width (in.)

30

APPEARANCE

Colour

PrintProof™ Stainless Steel

Control Type

SmoothTouch™ Glass

Knobs

Stainless Steel Appearance, Weighted

Oven Door Feature

WideView™ Window

Cooktop Finish

Porcelain Enamel

COOKTOP

Cooktop Type

Radiant, Ceramic Glass

Number of Cooktop Burners

5

Element/Burner - Left Front

9"/6" Dual, 3200W UltraHeat™

Element/Burner - Left Rear

6" Single, 1200W

Element/Burner - Right Front

12"/9" Dual, 3000W

Element/Burner - Right Rear

6" Single, 1200W

Element/Burner - Center

7" Single, 100W Warming Zone

Hot Surface Indicator Light

Yes

OVEN

Oven Type

Single Oven

Oven Cooking System

Fan Convection

Convection Conversion Auto-Adjust

Yes

Oven Cleaning Type

EasyClean® + Self Clean

Self-Clean Oven Door Lock

Automatic

Oven Capacity (cu. ft.)

6.3

Broiler Element Power

4200W

Bake Element Power

3400W

Hidden Bake Element

Yes

Number of Rack Positions

7

Number of Oven Racks

2

Oven Rack Type

2 Standard

Drawer Type

Storage

Oven Modes

Bake, Broil, Air Fry, Easy & Self Clean, Convection Bake, Convection Roast, Warm, Keep Warm, Proof, Slow cook, Frozen Meal

Oven Light Type

Halogen

CONTROL FEATURES

Kitchen Timer

Yes

Timed Cook

Yes

Oven Control Lock

Yes (Cooktop, Key)

Sabbath Mode

Yes

SMART FEATURES

Wi-Fi Connect

Yes

Smart Diagnosis™

Yes

Works with

LG ThinQ®, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, SIDECHEF, Innit (*), Nestle (*), Kraft-Heinz (*)

*

These partners may not yet be available at the time of purchase of this product, please continue to check for app updates

POWER/RATINGS

Amp Rating at 208V

46.9A

Amp Rating at 240V

54.2A

KW Rating at 208V

9.8kW

KW Rating at 240V

13.0kW

Required Power Supply Amp

40A

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Cabinet Width (in.)

30

Overall Depth (in.) - including handle

29 7/32" (742mm)

Overall Height (in.)

37 1/4" (946mm)

Overall Width (in.)

29 7/8" (759mm)

Product Weight (lb)

165

Shipping Weight (lb)

186

Shipping Dimensions (W x H x D) (in.)

32 1/2” x 44” x 30 1/2”

INCLUDED ACCESSORIES

Air Fry Tray

Yes

UPC CODES

UPC

048231341905

