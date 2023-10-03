About Cookies on This Site

24" Class Full HD IPS LED Monitor with Radeon FreeSync™ (24" Diagonal)

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

24MK600M-B

24MK600M-B

24" Class Full HD IPS LED Monitor with Radeon FreeSync™ (24" Diagonal)

Full HD IPS Display

Enjoy the incredible detail and clarity of Full HD 1080p resolution and with IPS (In-Plane Switching) technology, response times are shortened, colour reproduction is improved, allowing users to view the screen at virtually any angle.

Virtually Borderless Design

The ultra-thin bezel on three sides of this streamlined display offers a virtually borderless visual experience, without distraction from the precise, gorgeous image. A sleek addition to any desktop.
Smoother Gaming

Radeon FreeSync™

Radeon FreeSync™* reduces the tearing and stuttering that occur between a graphic card's frame rate and a monitor's refresh rate enabling smoother motion and less stuttering in fast, demanding games.

*FreeSync is only available when it is connected to Display Port.

Dynamic Action Sync

Minimize input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so you can catch every single moment in real-time.

Black Stabilizer

Keep visibility even in dark scenes. LG's Black Stabilizer senses dark scenes and helps make it brighter

so that you can find the enemies hiding and waiting to attack your player in the dark.

Crosshair

With the Crosshair feature, gamers can take their skills to the next level. By placing the striking

point in the center of the display, the feature enhances accuracy in first-person shooter games.

Reader Mode

Reducing blue light to help lessen eye fatigue, Reader Mode provides optimal conditions for reading. With just a click of a mouse, you can more comfortably read your display.

On-Screen Control

On-Screen Control puts a host of essential monitor settings into a handy window for quick, easy access. Volume, brightness, picture mode presets, Screen Split 2.0 and Dual Controller and more can now be adjusted with just a few clicks of the mouse, instead of hard buttons on the monitor.

Watch how the On-Screen Control feature can help configure your display for maximum organization and efficiency.

*Software download required to enable OnScreen Control. For download details, visit LGUSA.com/OnScreenControlSupport.

Wall Mountable

This VESA-compatible monitor gives you the freedom to take it off the desk and hang it on the wall. Liberate your viewing options and save desktop space with this wall-mountable LG monitor.

*Mounting hardware not included.

Key Spec

Size [Inch]

23.8

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

250

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

75

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt

INFO

Product name

PC Monitor

Year

2018

STANDARD

RoHS

YES

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

200

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

250

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

16.7M

Color Gamut (Typ.)

NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

600:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Panel Type

IPS

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.2745 x 0.2745

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

75

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Size [cm]

60.4

Size [Inch]

23.8

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

Reader Mode

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Super Resolution+

YES

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync

Black Stabilizer

YES

Color Weakness

YES

Crosshair

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

SW APPLICATION

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

CONNECTIVITY

D-Sub

YES(1ea)

D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)

1920 x 1080 at 60Hz

HDMI

YES(2ea)

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

ACCESSORY

HDMI

Depend on Country

D-Sub

Depend on Country

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Max.)

20.0W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

17.5W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

Power Consumption (Energy Star)

14.1W

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt

Wall Mountable [mm]

75 x 75

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

611 x 391 x 139

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

539.1 x 321.5 x 66.5

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

539.1 x 415.3 x 182.0

Weight in Shipping [kg]

4.3

Weight without Stand [kg]

2.8

Weight with Stand [kg]

3.1

What people are saying

24MK600M-B

24" Class Full HD IPS LED Monitor with Radeon FreeSync™ (24" Diagonal)