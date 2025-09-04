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Sound Suite Immersive Suite 5 Pro (set) with 2 surround speakers & subwoofer (H7 + M5 2ea + W7)

Sound Suite Immersive Suite 5 Pro (set) with 2 surround speakers & subwoofer (H7 + M5 2ea + W7)

M5M5W7H7
Front view of Sound Suite Immersive Suite 5 Pro (set) with 2 surround speakers & subwoofer (H7 + M5 2ea + W7) M5M5W7H7
LG Sound Suite Immersive Suite 5 Pro (set) with 2 surround speakers & subwoofer (H7 + M5 2ea + W7), M5M5W7H7
LG Sound Suite Immersive Suite 5 Pro (set) with 2 surround speakers & subwoofer (H7 + M5 2ea + W7), M5M5W7H7
LG Sound Suite Immersive Suite 5 Pro (set) with 2 surround speakers & subwoofer (H7 + M5 2ea + W7), M5M5W7H7
LG Sound Suite Immersive Suite 5 Pro (set) with 2 surround speakers & subwoofer (H7 + M5 2ea + W7), M5M5W7H7
LG Sound Suite Immersive Suite 5 Pro (set) with 2 surround speakers & subwoofer (H7 + M5 2ea + W7), M5M5W7H7
LG Sound Suite Immersive Suite 5 Pro (set) with 2 surround speakers & subwoofer (H7 + M5 2ea + W7), M5M5W7H7
LG Sound Suite Immersive Suite 5 Pro (set) with 2 surround speakers & subwoofer (H7 + M5 2ea + W7), M5M5W7H7
LG Sound Suite Immersive Suite 5 Pro (set) with 2 surround speakers & subwoofer (H7 + M5 2ea + W7), M5M5W7H7
LG Sound Suite Immersive Suite 5 Pro (set) with 2 surround speakers & subwoofer (H7 + M5 2ea + W7), M5M5W7H7
LG Sound Suite Immersive Suite 5 Pro (set) with 2 surround speakers & subwoofer (H7 + M5 2ea + W7), M5M5W7H7
LG Sound Suite Immersive Suite 5 Pro (set) with 2 surround speakers & subwoofer (H7 + M5 2ea + W7), M5M5W7H7
LG Sound Suite Immersive Suite 5 Pro (set) with 2 surround speakers & subwoofer (H7 + M5 2ea + W7), M5M5W7H7
LG Sound Suite Immersive Suite 5 Pro (set) with 2 surround speakers & subwoofer (H7 + M5 2ea + W7), M5M5W7H7
LG Sound Suite Immersive Suite 5 Pro (set) with 2 surround speakers & subwoofer (H7 + M5 2ea + W7), M5M5W7H7
Front view of Sound Suite Immersive Suite 5 Pro (set) with 2 surround speakers & subwoofer (H7 + M5 2ea + W7) M5M5W7H7
LG Sound Suite Immersive Suite 5 Pro (set) with 2 surround speakers & subwoofer (H7 + M5 2ea + W7), M5M5W7H7
LG Sound Suite Immersive Suite 5 Pro (set) with 2 surround speakers & subwoofer (H7 + M5 2ea + W7), M5M5W7H7
LG Sound Suite Immersive Suite 5 Pro (set) with 2 surround speakers & subwoofer (H7 + M5 2ea + W7), M5M5W7H7
LG Sound Suite Immersive Suite 5 Pro (set) with 2 surround speakers & subwoofer (H7 + M5 2ea + W7), M5M5W7H7
LG Sound Suite Immersive Suite 5 Pro (set) with 2 surround speakers & subwoofer (H7 + M5 2ea + W7), M5M5W7H7
LG Sound Suite Immersive Suite 5 Pro (set) with 2 surround speakers & subwoofer (H7 + M5 2ea + W7), M5M5W7H7
LG Sound Suite Immersive Suite 5 Pro (set) with 2 surround speakers & subwoofer (H7 + M5 2ea + W7), M5M5W7H7
LG Sound Suite Immersive Suite 5 Pro (set) with 2 surround speakers & subwoofer (H7 + M5 2ea + W7), M5M5W7H7
LG Sound Suite Immersive Suite 5 Pro (set) with 2 surround speakers & subwoofer (H7 + M5 2ea + W7), M5M5W7H7
LG Sound Suite Immersive Suite 5 Pro (set) with 2 surround speakers & subwoofer (H7 + M5 2ea + W7), M5M5W7H7
LG Sound Suite Immersive Suite 5 Pro (set) with 2 surround speakers & subwoofer (H7 + M5 2ea + W7), M5M5W7H7
LG Sound Suite Immersive Suite 5 Pro (set) with 2 surround speakers & subwoofer (H7 + M5 2ea + W7), M5M5W7H7
LG Sound Suite Immersive Suite 5 Pro (set) with 2 surround speakers & subwoofer (H7 + M5 2ea + W7), M5M5W7H7
LG Sound Suite Immersive Suite 5 Pro (set) with 2 surround speakers & subwoofer (H7 + M5 2ea + W7), M5M5W7H7

Key Features

  • Flexible Speaker Placement
  • Dolby Atmos FlexConnect
  • Sound Follow
  • AI Sound Pro
  • AI Room Calibration Pro
More
A living room with a TV and Sound Suite set, a soundbar, a pair of speakers beside the sofa and on a side table, and a woofer next to the TV.

Dynamic performance in a compact size

Featuring two M5 speakers, an H7 soundbar, and a W7 subwoofer, this streamlined setup delivers powerful, dynamic sound optimized by AI Sound & Calibration. Designed for those who want immersive performance in a compact, flexible configuration that fits effortlessly into any space.

LG Immersive Suite 5 Pro home theater speaker set with a Sound Suite soundbar, a pair of speakers, and a woofer.
A video shows Sound Suite can be placed freely for their various combinations

Design your ideal
combination

Choose from H7, M7, M5, and W7 to create a configuration that suits yours style and

preferences. However you arrange them, Sound Suite automatically optimizes

the sound for you.

*Images are for illustration purposes only. Power cables may not be shown. Actual product appearance may vary.

*The W7 is scheduled to launch after March 2026.

Build your own Sound Suite. Your way.

Set your DAFC-supported LG TV or Soundbar as the leader device, and connect wireless speakers to start building your sound system.

Table Caption
FeatureImmersive Quad Suite 7 ProImmersive Suite 7 ProImmersive Suite 5 ProImmersive Suite 7Immersive Suite 5Cinema Suite 7Stereo Suite 7 ProStereo Suite 7Stereo Suite 5
                                                                
AI ProcessorAlpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3XXX
Sound ExperienceFull 3D with 4 speakersDeep 2-speaker immersionDeep 2-speaker immersionDeep 2-speaker immersionDeep 2-speaker immersionBasic immersion setupReal surround stereo soundReal surround stereo soundReal surround stereo sound
Speaker units29 speaker units 21 speaker units 19 speaker units 20 speaker units18 speaker units13 speaker units15 speaker units (Depending on TV model)14 speaker units (Depending on TV model)12 speaker units (Depending on TV model)
Product ListH7 + M7 4ea + W7H7 + M7 2ea + W7H7 + M5 2ea + W7H7 + M7 2eaH7 + M5 2eaH7 + W7M7 2ea + W7M7 2eaM5 2ea
TV SizeAbove 65" / Above 80"Above 65" / Above 80"Above 65"Above 65" / Above 80"Above 65"Above 65"Above 65"Above 65"Above 55"
Dolby Atmos FlexConnectAvailableAvailableAvailableAvailableAvailableAvailableAvailable. Available when connected to a DAFC-supported TV.Available. Available when connected to a DAFC-supported TV.Available. Available when connected to a DAFC-supported TV.
Sound FollowOOOOOOXXX
Room Calibration ProOOOOOOOOO

Discover more from the Sound Suite lineup

Explore the various Sound Suite models and find the best fit to start building your own sound setup. 

  1. H7

    The center of Sound Suite, the H7 is an all-in-one sound system with Alpha 11 AI processor. Built with 4 subwoofers and 8 passive radiators.

    Learn more

  2. M7

    Designed for immersive clarity, the M7 is a DAFC-supported speaker with AI Sound Pro and AI Calibration. Features a woofer and 3 full ranges. 

    Learn more

  3. M5

    Compact yet dynamic, the M5 is a DAFC-supported speaker featuring AI Sound Pro and AI Calibration. Features a woofer and dual tweeters.

    Learn more

  4. W7

    A DAFC-supported bass module featuring an 8-inch Peerless woofer, delivering ultra low bass down to 25Hz.

     

    Learn more
Print

All Spec

GENERAL

Number of Speakers

12 EA

Output Power

500 W

AUDIO FORMAT

Dolby Digital

Yes

AAC

Yes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

AAC+

Yes

POWER

Power Consumption (Main)

80 W

Power Off Consumption (Main)

0.5 W ↓

HDMI SUPPORTED

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Yes

Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

Yes

CEC (Simplink)

Yes

HDMI Version

2.1

ACCESSORY

HDMI Cable

Yes

Open Source

Yes

Power Cord

Yes

Remote Control

Yes

Wall Mount Bracket

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

QSG(Quick Setup Guide)

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

AirPlay 2

Yes

Bluetooth Version

5.4

HDMI Out

1

Tidal Connect

Yes

USB-A

Yes

Wi-Fi

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Dolby Atmos FlexConnect

Yes

Lighting

Yes

Remote App - iOS/Android OS

Yes

Room Calibration Pro (App)

Yes

Sound Follow

Yes

Soundbar Mode Control

Yes

WOW Interface

Yes

WOW Orchestra

Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

Main

1200 x 63 x 143 mm

Box Size

1296 x 222 x 163 mm

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

Sampling

24bit/96kHz

Upbit / Upsampling

24bit/96kHz

SOUND EFFECT

AI Upmix

Yes

Bass Boost

Yes

Custom EQ

Yes

Standard

Yes

WEIGHT

Gross Weight

11.0 kg

Main

7.7 kg

Print

All Spec

ACCESSORY

Open Source

Yes

Power Cord

Yes

QSG(Quick Setup Guide)

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

AAC

Yes

ALAC

Yes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

FLAC

Yes

LPCM

Yes

SBC

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

AirPlay 2

Yes

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

Yes

Bluetooth Version

5.4

Google Cast

Yes

Tidal Connect

Yes

Wi-Fi

Yes

Works with Google Home

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Dolby Atmos FlexConnect

Yes

Lighting

Yes

Remote App - iOS/Android OS

Yes

Room Calibration Pro (App)

Yes

Stereo Mode

Yes

Upgrade Manager (FOTA)

Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

Box Size

208 x 287 x 212 mm

Main

152 x 199 x 152 mm

GENERAL

Number of Channels

1.1.1

Number of Speakers

3 EA

Output Power

60 W

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

Sampling

24bit/96kHz

Upbit / Upsampling

24bit/96kHz

POWER

Power Consumption (Main)

15 W

Power Consumption (Stand-by)

0.3 W ↓

SOUND EFFECT

AI Sound Pro

Yes

Bass Boost

Yes

Clear Voice Pro

Yes

Custom EQ

Yes

Standard

Yes

Upfiring

Yes

WEIGHT

Gross Weight

2.4 kg

Main

1.7 kg

Print

All Spec

ACCESSORY

Open Source

Yes

Power Cord

Yes

QSG(Quick Setup Guide)

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Wi-Fi

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Dolby Atmos FlexConnect

Yes

Upgrade Manager (FOTA)

Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

Box Size

485 x 540 x 278 mm

Main

410 x 415 x 194 mm

GENERAL

Frequency Response

as low as 25.9 Hz

Number of Speakers

1 EA

Output Power

220 W

POWER

Power Consumption (Main)

45 W

Power Off Consumption (Main)

0.5 W ↓

WEIGHT

Gross Weight

12.3 kg

Main

8.8 kg

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