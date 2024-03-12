About Cookies on This Site

Pra.L WashPop Bundle Offer

Online Exclusive | 08/07/2024 - 31/07/2024

Pra.L WashPop Bundle Offer

*Enjoy special price of WashPop BCP2A $1,050 (Member Price : $998) on add-on item

in 'Add-on bundle' section of product purchase page. Only below selected item can enjoy this offer.

Selected Items included :

Pra.L WashPop BCP2A

  • Patented ultrasonic technology
  • 355,000 vibrations per second gently removes blackheads and acne 
  • The unique 95° waterdrop design effectively cleanses the bridge of the nose, chin, and other areas
  • Suitable for sensitive skin

2024 OLED 4K Smart TV

Styler

  • Objet Collection | Styler S3BNF
  • Objet Collection | Styler (Mist Green) S3GNF
  • Styler (Mirror Black) S3MFC

Refrigerator

Side by Side Refrigerator

  • 464L Slim French Door Fridge with Inverter Linear Compressor F522S11
  • 647L Side By Side Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor S651S16A
  • 647L InstaView Door-in-Door ™ Refrigerator S651MC78A
  • 458L InstaView Door-in-Door ™ Refrigerator F521MC78

Top Freezer Refrigerator

  • 335L Top Freezer Refrigerator B332S13

Bottom Freezer Refrigerator

  • 344L Bottom Freezer Refrigerato M342BE17
  • 306L Bottom Freezer Refrigerator M312MC13
  • 451L Bottom Freezer 2 Doors Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor M461MC19
  • 341L Bottom Freezer Refrigerator M341MC17
  • 341L Bottom Freezer Refrigerator M341S17
  • 341L Bottom Freezer 2 Doors Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor M341S13 
  • 3306L Bottom Freezer 2 Doors Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor M310SB1

Washer

13KG 1400rpm WashTower™

  • Objet Collection | 13KG 1400rpm WashTower™ FWT1310GB

Front Load Washer

  • 7kg 1200rpm Washing Machine (Built-under) FVBS70M2
  • 7kg 1200rpm Washing Machine (Built-under) FVBS70W2
  • 8KG 1400rpm Washing Machine (Built-under) FMKS80W4
  • Vivace 9KG 1200rpm AI Washing Machine (TurboWash™ Thoroughly Clean in 59 mins) FV7S90V2
  • Vivace 11KG 1400rpm AI Washing Machine (TurboWash™360° Thoroughly Clean in 39 mins) FV7V11W4
  • Vivace 8KG 1200rpm AI Washing Machine  F-1208V5W
  • Vivace 8KG 1200rpm AI Washing Machine  F-1208V4W
  • 8.5KG Front Load Washing Machine  F-12085V4W
  • 10.5KG Front Load Washing Machine F-14105V2W
  • 7KG 1200rpm Washing Machine WF-T1207KW

Top Load Washer

  • 11KG Top Load Steam Washing Machine  WT-S11WH
  • 12KG 950rpm Steam Washing Machine with TurboWash3D™ WT-S12VH

Combo Washer Dryer

  • 8KG 1400rpm Combo Washing Machine FMKA80W4
  • Vivace 9KG 1200rpm AI Combo Washing Machine (TurboWash™360° Thoroughly Clean in 39 mins) FV9A90W2
  • 11KG 1400rpm AI Combo Washing Machine FV9M11W4
  • Vivace 8.5KG 1200rpm AI Combo Washing Machine (TurboWash™360° Thoroughly Clean in 39 mins) F-C12085V2B
  • Vivace 8KG 1200rpm AI Combo Washing Machine (TurboWash™ Thoroughly Clean in 59 mins) F-C1208V4W
  • Vivace 8.5KG 1200rpm AI Combo Washing Machine (TurboWash™360° Thoroughly Clean in 39 mins)  F-C12085V2W

Dryer

  • 10KG Dual Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer (Made in Korea) RH10V9AV2W

Vacuum Cleaner

  • LG CordZero™ A9Komp with All-in-One Tower™ (Made in Korea, Deep Grey A9T-CORE
  • Objet Collection | LG CordZero™ A9TS with All-in-One Tower™ (Made in Korea, Nature Green) A9T-STEAM
  • LG CordZero™ A9Komp Vacuum Cleaner A9KMAX
  • LG CordZero™ A9Komp (Full Black) A9KULTIMATE
  • LG CordZero™ A9Komp with All-in-One Tower™ (Made in Korea, Calming Beige) A9T-Ultra
  • LG CordZero™ All-in-One Tower Combi A9X 2-in-1 Wireless Vacuum Cleaner (Made in Korea, Calming Beige) A9CX-COMBI

Air Purifier

  • LG PuriCare™ Air Purifier (Pet Mode with Clean Booster) AS65GDST0
  • LG PuriCare™ 360° Air Purifier (H13 HEPA, with Clean Booster) AS65GDWH0

Dehumidifier

  • Objet Collection | 31L Inverter Smart Dehumidifier MD19GQCE0
  • 40L Inverter Smart Dehumidifier with Ionizer WD25GVKF0
  • 29L Inverter Smart Dehumidifier with Ionizer MD17GQSE
  • 30L Inverter Smart Dehumidifier with Ionizer MD18GQBE0
  • 28L Inverter Smart Dehumidifier with Ionizer MD16GQSA1

AeroTower

  • LG PuriCare™ AeroTower 3-in-1 Air Purifying Fan (Calming Beige) FH15GPB
  • LG PuriCare™ AeroTower 3-in-1 Air Purifying Fan (Nature Clay Brown) FH15GPN
  • LG PuriCare™ AeroTower Hit 3-in-1 Air Purifying Fan - Heating FH15GPCJ0
  • LG PuriCare™ AeroTower 2-in-1 Air Purifying Fan (Nature Green) FS15GPGF0
  • LG PuriCare™ AeroTower  2-in-1 Air Purifying Fan (Calming Beige) FS15GPBF0
  • LG PuriCare™ AeroTower Hit 2-in-1 Air Purifying Fan FS15GPBK0

Monitor

  • 27" Full HD IPS Smart Monitor 27SR50F-W
  • 32” MyView 4K UHD IPS Smart Monitor 32SR83U-W
  • 31.5" Full HD IPS Smart Monitor 32SR50F-W
  • 38" 21:9 UltraWide™ QHD+ Curved monitor 38WR85QC-W
  • 39.7" Curved UltraWide™ 5K2K Nano IPS Display 40WP95C-W
  • 32" UltraGear™ 4K UHD OLED gaming monitor 32GS95UE-B
  • 34" UltraGear™ OLED all-new 800R curved gaming monitor 34GS95QE-B
  • 39" UltraGear™ OLED all-new 800R curved gaming monitor 39GS95QE-B
  • 45" UltraGear™ OLED 800R curved gaming monitor 45GS95QE-B

*Offer will only be applicable to order with 1 x Selected Item and 1 x  WashPop. Place another order if you need more quantity with discounts

