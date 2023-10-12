We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
QNED Mini LED TVs
LG QNED Mini LED delivers an evolved viewing experience with deeper blacks, stunning colors, and breathtaking detail. Movies, TV, games, and sport — everything you watch is richer and more immersive. Discover the magic of LG QNED Mini LED TVs today.
A masterpiece on a monumental scale.
A child sitting with a dog in front of a large wall-mounted LG QNED MiniLED TV. The screen shows an elephant floating above the clouds in a blue sky with balloons.