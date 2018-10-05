Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG 2018「Life’s Good with HOPE希望‧傳愛」 希望起飛 ~ 感動票選週週抽〈第一週 得獎名單〉

CORPORATE 10/05/2018
    感謝您對LG 2018「Life’s Good with HOPE希望‧傳愛」希望起飛的支持與鼓勵，感動票選週週抽得獎者已於今日抽出，共20位幸運的朋友可獲得肯德基咔啦脆雞兌換券乙張。LG將會於週一寄送兌換券至您的電子信箱。

    姓名

    電子郵件

    林*銘

    zx*****42@gmail.com

    蔡*臻

    an*****22115@gmail.com

    林*發

    ch*****007@gmail.com

    趙*璐

    we*****66@yahoo.com.tw

    林*博

    po*****@gmail.com

    張*純

    lu*****4@pchome.com.tw

    王*硯

    sh*****@hotmail.com

    何*峰

    ho*****ng@gmail.com

    曾*娜

    li*****4@gmail.com

    周*紫

    pu*****907@hotmail.com

    何*磊

    r9*****85@gmail.com

    許*惠

    x7*****1@gmail.com

    周*宗

    re*****u@pilotpr.com.tw

    洪*泰

    tt*****12@gmail.com

    吳*玲

    qa*****@yahoo.com.tw

    黃*瀧

    oo*****0@kimo.com

    許*倢

    c2*****9@yahoo.com.tw

    徐*璟

    gy*****35@gmail.com

    黃*真

    ch*****w@gmail.com

    游*儀

    id*****erare@gmail.com

