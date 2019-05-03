We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG會員填21:9 & 4K顯示器問卷 得獎名單
CORPORATE 05/03/2019
親愛的 LG 會員您好：
感謝您參與日前舉辦的 LG 21:9 & 4K顯示器問卷，為了感謝您寶貴的意見，已抽出下列各5位完成問券會員可以獲得贈品 [全家超商商品卡500元] 乙份，活動小組近日會主動與您聯繫：
【4K顯示器問卷中獎者】
會員帳號
1
abc5*****hoo.com.tw
2
bc20*****com
3
fomi*****l.com
4
kosa*****ail.com
5
regg*****mail.com
【21:9顯示器問卷中獎者】
會員帳號
1
evo.*****ed.net.tw
2
kaoi*****oo.com.tw
3
ru89*****oo.com.tw
4
shua*****.hinet.net
5
xion*****ahoo.com.tw
