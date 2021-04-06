Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

A9無線吸塵器與清潔機器人購買與使用行為調查問券中獎公告

CORPORATE 04/06/2021
Print

分享此內容。您可以與朋友分享您喜歡的項目。

    親愛的 LG 會員您好：

    感謝您完成調查問卷，為了感謝您寶貴的意見，已抽出下列完成問券會員可以獲得贈品如下：

     

    A9無線吸塵器使用行為問券 - 【贈品10007-11統一超商虛擬商品

    序號 / 得獎者姓名 / 連絡電話

    1.羅O瑜    098****994

    2.許O婷    098****953

    3.吳O君    098****235

    4.謝O晏    098****308

    5.陳O信    098****106

    6.陳O秀    098****088

    7.黃O輝    098****180

    8.張O文    098****869

    9.吳O綸    098****427

    10.陳O賓  098****701

    清潔機器人使用問券- 【贈品】10007-11統一超商虛擬商品卡

    1.黃O輝    098****180

    2.趙O玉    098****357

    3.蔡O仁    098****261

    4.王O慧    098****071

    5.朱O翎    098****667

    6.吳O媃    098****334

    7.許O源    098****437

    8.陳O婷    098****576

    9.曹O庸    098****050

    10.李O燕  098****318

    Back To List