A9無線吸塵器與清潔機器人購買與使用行為調查問券中獎公告
親愛的 LG 會員您好：
感謝您完成調查問卷，為了感謝您寶貴的意見，已抽出下列完成問券會員可以獲得贈品如下：
A9無線吸塵器使用行為問券 - 【贈品】1000元7-11統一超商虛擬商品卡
序號 / 得獎者姓名 / 連絡電話
1.羅O瑜 098****994
2.許O婷 098****953
3.吳O君 098****235
4.謝O晏 098****308
5.陳O信 098****106
6.陳O秀 098****088
7.黃O輝 098****180
8.張O文 098****869
9.吳O綸 098****427
10.陳O賓 098****701
清潔機器人使用問券- 【贈品】1000元7-11統一超商虛擬商品卡
1.黃O輝 098****180
2.趙O玉 098****357
3.蔡O仁 098****261
4.王O慧 098****071
5.朱O翎 098****667
6.吳O媃 098****334
7.許O源 098****437
8.陳O婷 098****576
9.曹O庸 098****050
10.李O燕 098****318
