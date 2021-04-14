Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
台灣LG集團宣布捐款500萬 善盡企業社會責任
助太魯閣事故撫卹重建

CORPORATE 04/14/2021
    台灣LG集團宣布捐款500萬 善盡企業社會責任

    助太魯閣事故撫卹重建

     

    【2021 年 04 月 14 日，台北訊】LG集團在台深耕20年，以取之於社會，用之於社會的精神，持續關懷台灣、落實企業社會責任。有感於日前台鐵太魯閣號發生重大傷亡事故，為因應災民家屬撫卹及後續重建所需，台灣LG集團宣布捐款新台幣五百萬元予「衛生福利部賑災專戶」，期能善盡企業社會責任，幫助災民渡過難關。

     

    【台灣LG集團集結旗下六家子公司參與捐款】


    1.-台灣樂金電器股份有限公司     (LG Electronics Taiwan Taipei Co., Ltd.)
    2.-台灣樂金化學股份有限公司 (LG Chem Taiwan, Ltd.)
    3.-台灣樂金顯示科技股份有限公司 (LG Display Taiwan Co,. Ltd)
    4.-台灣樂金生活健康股份有限公司 (LG Household & Healthcare Taiwan, Ltd.)
    5.-台灣樂金伊諾特股份有限公司 (LG Innotek Taiwan Co., Ltd.)
    6.-台灣愛爾集新能源股份有限公司 (LG Energy Solution Taiwan, Ltd.)


    新聞聯絡人：

    台灣樂金電器股份有限公司

    邱靖雯 Chanel

    02-2627-2788

    0972-027-602

    chanel.chiu@lge.com

    鈞勢公關

    張 薇  Vivian

    02-2775-3830 #275

    0919-080-170

    vivian.chang@prestigepr.com.tw

    余繡年 Charlotte

    02-8773-2369        

    0918-282-820

    charlotte.yu@prestigepr.com.tw

