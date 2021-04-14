We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
台灣LG集團宣布捐款500萬 善盡企業社會責任
助太魯閣事故撫卹重建
【2021 年 04 月 14 日，台北訊】LG集團在台深耕20年，以取之於社會，用之於社會的精神，持續關懷台灣、落實企業社會責任。有感於日前台鐵太魯閣號發生重大傷亡事故，為因應災民家屬撫卹及後續重建所需，台灣LG集團宣布捐款新台幣五百萬元予「衛生福利部賑災專戶」，期能善盡企業社會責任，幫助災民渡過難關。
【台灣LG集團集結旗下六家子公司參與捐款】
1.-台灣樂金電器股份有限公司 (LG Electronics Taiwan Taipei Co., Ltd.)
2.-台灣樂金化學股份有限公司 (LG Chem Taiwan, Ltd.)
3.-台灣樂金顯示科技股份有限公司 (LG Display Taiwan Co,. Ltd)
4.-台灣樂金生活健康股份有限公司 (LG Household & Healthcare Taiwan, Ltd.)
5.-台灣樂金伊諾特股份有限公司 (LG Innotek Taiwan Co., Ltd.)
6.-台灣愛爾集新能源股份有限公司 (LG Energy Solution Taiwan, Ltd.)
新聞聯絡人：
台灣樂金電器股份有限公司
邱靖雯 Chanel
02-2627-2788
0972-027-602
鈞勢公關
張 薇 Vivian
02-2775-3830 #275
0919-080-170
余繡年 Charlotte
02-8773-2369
0918-282-820
