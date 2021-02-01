We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
「1/15~1/18加入LG會員 抽施華洛世奇水晶相框」
得獎公告
CORPORATE 02/01/2021
親愛的 LG 會員您好：
感謝您於1/15~1/18台北家電展活動期間加入成為LG會員，活動抽出下會員可以獲得贈品如下：
【施華洛世奇水晶相框 / 10名】
陳O珠 091****779
陳O婷 097****669
陳O齊 095****723
陳O明 098****141
楊O靜 095****975
陳O安 098****288
林O妙 091****972
張O韋 098****785
蔡O欣 099****992
林O琪 098****939
