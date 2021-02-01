Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
「1/15~1/18加入LG會員 抽施華洛世奇水晶相框」
得獎公告

CORPORATE 02/01/2021
    親愛的 LG 會員您好：

    感謝您於1/15~1/18台北家電展活動期間加入成為LG會員，活動抽出下會員可以獲得贈品如下：

    【施華洛世奇水晶相框 / 10名

    陳O珠 091****779

    陳O婷 097****669

    陳O齊 095****723

    陳O明 098****141

    楊O靜 095****975

    陳O安 098****288

    林O妙 091****972

    張O韋 098****785

    蔡O欣 099****992

    林O琪 098****939

