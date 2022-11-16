Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG WiFi 變頻空調使用滿意度調查 得獎公告

CORPORATE 11/16/2022
Print

分享此內容。您可以與朋友分享您喜歡的項目。

    感謝您參與 LG WiFi 變頻空調使用滿意度調查，活動共計抽出20位填寫問券的 LG 會員可獲得「LG生活健康洗衣紙(20抽)」乙盒。恭喜下列20位會員，LG會於20個工作天內寄出贈品。

    項次帳號
    1v472****321@gmail.com
    2hine****@gmail.com
    3k709****n.com
    49551****2a@gmail.com
    5c4je****mail.com
    6yuan****ymail.com
    76695****gmail.com
    8barn****n@yahoo.com.tw
    9jack****2@gmail.com
    10yumi****7@gmail.com
    11luck****1@gmail.com
    12davi****717@gmail.com
    13clou****k@gmail.com
    14j555****@gmail.com
    15a042****007@gmail.com
    16aa36****6@gmail.com
    17chih****m86@gmail.com
    18patr****19@gmail.com
    19may0****67473@gmail.com
    20hook****g@porite.com.tw
