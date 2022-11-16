We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG WiFi 變頻空調使用滿意度調查 得獎公告
CORPORATE 11/16/2022
感謝您參與 LG WiFi 變頻空調使用滿意度調查，活動共計抽出20位填寫問券的 LG 會員可獲得「LG生活健康洗衣紙(20抽)」乙盒。恭喜下列20位會員，LG會於20個工作天內寄出贈品。
|項次
|帳號
|1
|v472****321@gmail.com
|2
|hine****@gmail.com
|3
|k709****n.com
|4
|9551****2a@gmail.com
|5
|c4je****mail.com
|6
|yuan****ymail.com
|7
|6695****gmail.com
|8
|barn****n@yahoo.com.tw
|9
|jack****2@gmail.com
|10
|yumi****7@gmail.com
|11
|luck****1@gmail.com
|12
|davi****717@gmail.com
|13
|clou****k@gmail.com
|14
|j555****@gmail.com
|15
|a042****007@gmail.com
|16
|aa36****6@gmail.com
|17
|chih****m86@gmail.com
|18
|patr****19@gmail.com
|19
|may0****67473@gmail.com
|20
|hook****g@porite.com.tw
- 上一步
台灣 LG 電子連續十年攜手喜憨兒基金會獻愛全台弱勢兒童 10/11/2022
- 下一步
雙12登場！LG 官方線上商城祭「璀璨會員日」 最高現享82折 24/11/2022
https://www.lg.com/content/lge/tw/zh/about-lg/press-and-media/2022-air-conditioner-satisfaction-survey-winner-announcement.html isCopied
paste