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    淨水器知識中心

    小型飲水機裝桌上型還是廚下型好？小家庭省空間必看的聰明選購指南

      

    「 廚房空間本來就不夠了，再放一台飲水機真的合適嗎？ 」 這是許多小家庭挑小型飲水機時常會冒出的疑問。桌上型安裝彈性高，但會占用檯面；廚下型能保留空間，卻要先確認水路配置與是否有足夠的安裝空間，再加上瞬熱功能、濾芯費用、保固等細節，都會影響日後使用的便利性。如果你也正在猶豫該怎麼選，這篇整理的重點，能幫助你更有方向地挑選適合的小型飲水機。

    小型飲水機為何成為小宅的熱門選擇？

    現在的小宅廚房，最怕的不是家電買不夠，而是每一種都想買卻沒地方放。電鍋要放、氣炸鍋要用、咖啡機不能少，檯面一下就滿了，連切水果、泡奶、準備早餐都要喬位置。這也是為什麼很多人挑飲水機時，第一個想的不是功能越多越好，而是 「 能不能放得下、會不會讓廚房更擠 」 。而小型飲水機的優勢在於機身較不占空間，不需要特別挪出大面積位置，也能讓備餐、泡飲品和日常用水更方便。

    小型飲水機有桌上型和廚下型之分？2大類型完整比較

    桌上型和廚下型小型飲水機，到底該選哪一種？重點是要看哪款更適合你家。桌上型安裝簡單、放好就能用；廚下型能把機身藏起來，讓檯面更清爽。挑選前先看檯面空間、流理台下方條件，以及平常喝水、泡茶、沖咖啡的習慣，答案就會更清楚。接下來帶你快速看懂兩者差異！

    桌上型和廚下型差異

    比較項目

    桌上型小型飲水機

    廚下型小型飲水機

    安裝位置

    檯面、中島上

    流理台下方櫃內

    安裝方式

    安裝門檻較低，依機型可能需接水源或基本安裝

    需接水管、建議專業安裝

    檯面空間占用

    需占用部分檯面

    幾乎不占檯面空間

    適合廚房類型

    小坪數、租屋、開放式廚房

    有收納空間、自有住宅廚房

    適合族群

    租屋族、小家庭、首購族

    注重廚房整潔感的自住家庭

    小型飲水機挑選有訣竅！4大原則幫你找到理想款式

    小型飲水機不只要看外型和價格，更要回到實際使用情境來評估，包含家中可用空間、安裝條件、熱水需求、濾芯更換成本與售後服務，都是選購前需要比較的重點：

    1. 先看空間再選機型

    選小型飲水機，第一件事不是看功能，是看空間！廚房檯面還剩多少？流理台下面能不能裝？把這兩個問題先釐清，再去比較桌上型和廚下型，選購方向就會清晰很多。

    2. 瞬熱功能真的很加分

    不管是早上泡咖啡、下午沖茶，還是晚上想喝杯熱牛奶，熱水幾乎每天都會用到。有瞬熱功能的小型飲水機，想喝熱水時不用另外燒水，也不用在旁邊等，對忙碌的小家庭來說，使用起來更省時方便。

    3. 預算要連濾芯一起算

    買飲水機不能只看機器本身的價格，濾芯多久換一次、每次更換費用多少，也都會影響長期使用成本。先把購機費、耗材費和保養需求一起納入考量，才能更清楚掌握整體使用開銷。

    4. 保固與售後服務同樣重要

    買飲水機，其實也是在選一個長期的服務關係。保固年限夠長、維修有人負責、濾芯穩定好取得，這些都是讓你買了之後能夠安心用、放心用的重要條件。

    小型飲水機推薦 LG：安裝方便、水質穩定、售後有保障

    挑飲水機挑到這裡，如果你還在猶豫，那就直接來看 LG 吧！LG 小型飲水機在過濾水質、節省空間和使用便利度上，一直是市場上很多家庭的首選，加上售後服務、濾芯更換與維護支援也相對完整，使用起來更有保障。接下來就帶你看2款詢問度高的機型，幫你快速找到適合家裡的選擇。

    淨水 Bar 廚下型冰溫熱飲水機｜好評推薦｜WU525BS｜LG 台灣

    廚房檯面本來就不大，還想多留一點空間切水果、放杯子、沖咖啡嗎？這款廚下型小型飲水機把主機藏在流理台下方，檯面只留下簡約龍頭，不僅視覺上更清爽，平常備料、洗菜或準備早餐時，也不用擔心檯面被家電占滿。它採直濾直出、無水箱設計，水喝多少濾多少，不用另外儲水，也不像 RO 機型會產生大量廢水，對小家庭來說更符合日常使用需求。

     

    喝水這件事也變得更方便。四重全淨過濾系統可濾除 9 種重金屬、細微顆粒與 99.99% 諾羅病毒，並通過 WQA、SGS、韓國權威機構等檢驗認證，冰水、溫水、熱水隨選即用，泡茶、沖咖啡或準備料理時都很便利。再加上180度旋轉龍頭、自訂出水量、UVnano™ 出水口每小時10分鐘自動殺菌，以及每週機內管線高溫自動清潔功能，從喝水到日常維護都照顧到了，讓小家庭用得更輕鬆、更安心。

    淨水 Bar 桌上型瞬熱飲水機｜好評推薦｜WD210MN｜LG 台灣

    桌上型飲水機一直給人 「 放上去很占地方 」 的印象，但 LG 這款小型淨水器卻不是這樣。機身寬度只有 13.2 公分，廚房檯面、餐邊櫃、工作區旁都放得下，三種顏色、四個亮度的氛圍燈設計，讓它看起來像一件有質感的家飾。

     

    水質過濾方面有四重全淨系統把關，能軟化水質、濾除 9 種重金屬、中空絲膜濾芯可過濾細微顆粒與 99.99% 諾羅病毒，濾芯通過 WQA、SGS 與韓國權威機構認證，為飲水安全多一層把關。無水箱設計即時過濾直接出水，不用儲水、不產生大量廢水，使用上也能減少儲水疑慮。

     

    常溫、溫水、熱水一鍵切換，不用等、不用另外燒水。LG ThinQ® App 還可遠端調整水溫水量、查看濾芯狀態，還能預約每周高溫管線自動清潔時間，管理起來輕鬆。出水口 UVnano™ 每小時殺菌10分鐘，夜間指示燈讓半夜取水也很方便。想找一台不占空間又實用的小型桌上型飲水機，這款各方面都表現得很出色。

     

    小型飲水機選得好，真的會讓日常喝水方便很多。對小家庭來說，挑選小型飲水機不只要功能實用，也要放得下、用得順、後續保養不麻煩。從早上沖咖啡、下班泡茶，到半夜想喝溫水，只要能無縫融入你的生活習慣，就是最適合的選擇。想讓日常喝水更方便，也讓廚房空間更清爽，不妨到 LG 了解不同小型飲水機，依照家中空間與使用習慣，挑一台真正適合的選擇。