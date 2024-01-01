We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
食材與器具
份量：1-2人份
*按2下開始鈕
食材：義大利麵100公克 、開水400毫升、洋蔥、香料(如迷迭香、羅勒、巴西里)、大蒜、帕馬森起司
調味：橄欖油、鹽、番茄醬
工具：可微波容器(重量約0.1-0.3公斤)
手動烹調
1. 將義大利麵放入裝有滾水和一匙橄欖油的可微波容器中
2. 放入微波爐，設定功率P-HI、微波時間3分30秒後，按下「開始」
3. 微波完成後取出，將容器中的水分瀝出後備用
4. 將洋蔥、大蒜、番茄醬放入另一可微波容器中，放入微波爐，設定功率P-HI、微波時間1分30秒後，按下「開始」
5. 微波完成後，將瀝乾後的義大利麵與步驟4內容充分攪拌均勻，並撒上帕馬森起司及香料
更多食譜
其他推薦機種
* 產品圖片可能與該國販售的產品不同。