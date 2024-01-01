We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
食材與器具
份量：3-4人份
*按2下開始鈕
食材：奶油10公克 、鱒魚排250公克 、蔬菜50公克
調味：鹽、胡椒粉、檸檬汁1茶匙
工具：可微波容器(重量約0.3公斤)、烤盤紙
自動烹調
1. 烤盤紙刷上奶油
2. 魚肉用鹽、胡椒粉及檸檬汁調味
3. 調味後的魚肉及蔬菜放上烤盤紙並放置於烤盤上
4. 放入微波爐，選擇「燒烤與烘焙」並輸入重量，
再轉動旋鈕直到顯示幕顯示「3 」，按下「開始」
Manual Cook
1. 烤盤紙刷上奶油
2. 魚肉用鹽、胡椒粉及檸檬汁調味
3. 調味後的魚肉及蔬菜放上烤盤紙並放置於烤盤上
4.放入微波爐，設定功率P-80、微波時間4-5分鐘，按下「開始」
