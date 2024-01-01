Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
鱒魚佐蔬菜

分享此內容。您可以與朋友分享您喜歡的項目。

    魚

    蔬菜

    蔬菜

    香料及調味料

    香料及調味料

    乳製品及雞蛋

    乳製品及雞蛋

    食材與器具

     

    份量：3-4人份

    *按2下開始鈕

     

    食材：奶油10公克 、鱒魚排250公克 、蔬菜50公克

    調味：鹽、胡椒粉、檸檬汁1茶匙

    工具：可微波容器(重量約0.3公斤)、烤盤紙

    按下功能表按鈕圖片

    自動烹調

     

    1. 烤盤紙刷上奶油

    2. 魚肉用鹽、胡椒粉及檸檬汁調味

    3. 調味後的魚肉及蔬菜放上烤盤紙並放置於烤盤上

    4. 放入微波爐，選擇「燒烤與烘焙」並輸入重量，

    再轉動旋鈕直到顯示幕顯示「3 」，按下「開始」

    Manual Cook

     

    1. 烤盤紙刷上奶油

    2. 魚肉用鹽、胡椒粉及檸檬汁調味

    3. 調味後的魚肉及蔬菜放上烤盤紙並放置於烤盤上

    4.放入微波爐，設定功率P-80、微波時間4-5分鐘，按下「開始」

